For Mandy Sliver, volunteering in the community is about more than just giving back. It’s about getting involved, meeting new people, learning new skills — and it helped her find her dream job.
Despite being born in Laconia and attending college at Plymouth State University, when Sliver moved to Peterborough 20 years ago, she said she felt — and was treated — like an outsider.
“The thing about New Hampshire in general, but what I found in this region specifically, is that when you are new, when you are an outsider, you have to be the one to reach out,” Sliver, 46, said. “And if you do, people will welcome you.”
Part of the problem when she first arrived in Peterborough, she said, was that she was working multiple jobs and regularly commuting back and forth to Nashua. So, to become more involved locally, she found a job in town and — with the two hours a day she recouped without having to commute — began volunteering.
Looking to make friends in the area, Sliver learned of the Peterborough Women’s Club from an acquaintance, but when she went to go look the group up online, she found it did not have a website.
“I’m like, ‘How do you not have a website? It’s, like, 2007,’ ” she said.
After meeting the group, she learned that no one had the technology skills to design a website, so she offered to do it herself.
“That is what I look to do for volunteer [work],” Sliver said. “There are some things that are the traditional kind of paths for volunteering, like Meals on Wheels needs people to deliver meals, but I like to look for things that I can do that other people aren’t already helping with.”
That first volunteer gig was a catalyst of sorts, encouraging her to interact with the community and seek ways she could apply her personal skillset to fill gaps in knowledge or expertise.
With a background in math and accounting, Sliver said she had always been interested in helping out with one particular task — something most other people would probably not enjoy.
“I like to do taxes,” Sliver said. “But I’ve only ever done my own. I always wanted to know, could I do taxes for other people?”
When Sliver came across an ad in the newspaper that The River Center, a Peterborough nonprofit that provides parent education and family support, was looking for volunteers to assist with free tax preparation, she signed up to help.
For more than 10 years, Sliver has volunteered at The River Center helping people with low incomes complete their taxes. Eventually, she joined the organization’s board of directors, becoming the treasurer for several years. This past year, she served as the board’s chair.
“Mandy generously shares her expertise in accounting, marketing, coaching/mentoring, and all-around skills in building strong interpersonal relationships and both designating and implementing systematic change,” wrote Susan Copley, who served as Sliver’s vice-chair on The River Center board, in nominating her for The Sentinel's Extraordinary Women honor. “She is just an exceptional dynamo, a true gem who enlivens any group with her encouragement and her willingness to work hard to develop solutions regarding numerous local and regional challenges.”
Over the years, Sliver has become more and more involved in volunteer activities. She has served as the treasurer for the Peterborough Salvation Army; a board member with the Peterborough Sunshine Fund, which distributes one-time emergency money to residents in need; and on the steering committee for 100+ Women Who Care Monadnock, among other ventures. This year, she also joined the board of the Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene.
She also has become involved in town government, where she has served on Peterborough’s budget committee for more than six years and was recently elected town treasurer.
Along the way, Sliver applied to Leadership New Hampshire, an organization that gathers a diverse cohort of Granite Staters and engages them in sessions throughout the state to grow their leadership skills and strengthen communities. She said she felt this experience would help her make a greater impact on her community and while also connecting with others throughout the state.
After completing the program, Sliver learned that the organization had an opening for an associate director. So, she applied and was offered the job.
“My volunteer work literally landed me the dream job that I've been looking for my whole life,” she said. “If I hadn't been volunteering, I never would have found it.”
Through all these experiences, Sliver said she started to realize the power of asking for help.
“People want to help you,” Sliver said. “... I’m always calling people to ask favors or to ask questions, but it’s stuff they want to help with.”
For many people, reaching out for help can be difficult, she said, but a little bravery can go a long way, especially when there are organizations out there — like The River Center, for example — that are there to help.
“It’s really not magic — or it is, I guess,” Sliver said. “Asking people for help or letting them know that you might need their help has magic powers.”
