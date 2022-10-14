Kim Mooney

Franklin Pierce University President Kim Mooney poses for a portrait in her office.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University President Kim Mooney, who joined students as they climbed to the top of Mount Monadnock recently, has been toiling just as hard on down-to-earth priorities.  

Appointed in 2016 as the school’s first female president, Mooney has focused on increasing Franklin Pierce's collaboration with civic leaders, businesses, municipalities, nonprofits, and health care facilities.

Kim Mooney is the winner of a 2022 Extraordinary Women award. Video by Jeff Kolter for The Sentinel.

