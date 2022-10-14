About seven years ago, Kathy Burke started to worry about her son, Sean Zimmerman. The middle schooler seemed disinterested in classes, and spent most of his time in his room on the computer.
Things changed when one of his teachers at the now-closed Monadnock Waldorf School in Keene, Juan Carlos Lancellotti, offered to take him to the Keene Skatepark on Gilbo Avenue and introduced him to a cycling sport called BMX.
"It transformed him from a kid who was inactive to this kid who was athletic, social, and then became, in high school, an honor student," Burke, 60, said. "I really believe that that sport changed him."
Though Burke was overjoyed to see her son, now 20, take to the sport so quickly, her neighbors warned her that the skate park was not the best place for kids to hang out. So, she decided to start accompanying her son to the park to make sure he would be safe.
"Instead of finding it to be this terrible place, I was so inspired by the athleticism of everyone who was there and the camaraderie. I was just blown away at how supportive they were of each other, and also how dedicated they were," Burke said. "They would just try perfecting the trick over and over and over and over again."
But she also found that the facility had seen better days. Some of the metal ramps were coming apart at the seams, and she worried her son might fall and cut himself. Burke reached out to Andy Bohannon, Keene's parks, recreation and facilities director, to find out how she could help. And thus began a years-long fundraising push that has brought in roughly $250,000 so far.
Thanks to Burke's efforts, the city is set to break ground on a new skate park this spring at 160 Water St., right next door to Patricia T. Russell Park, which is also undergoing a major overhaul. The new skating facility will complement the Keene Bike Park that opened in Wheelock Park in 2020, she said.
Before Burke took up the cause, there had been other attempts over the years to drum up support and money for a new skate park, but they generally failed to gain traction.
"There were other campaigns happening within the city, but she had the fortitude to keep it going," said Bohannon, who nominated Burke for The Sentinel's Extraordinary Women award. "She was a champion, and she did this all for her son."
Burke notes that she couldn't have done it without the help of many local residents and organizations, such as Pathways for Keene, a nonprofit that promotes trail maintenance and development, which served as the initiative's fiscal agent to collect nontaxable donations. After roughly seven years of fundraising, she's "thrilled" to see the project finally come together.
"People need to understand that [skaters] are incredible athletes … and that they deserve a park that's safe, that's modern, and that just acknowledges the sport that they do," Burke said.
Raising money for a project of this size came with a steep learning curve, she said. She also had to confront persistent stereotypes about skate parks, such as that they are often disrupted by drugs and crime. Burke assured potential funders that she had never witnessed these concerns, and even reached out to the Keene Police Department, who told her that there were very few issues — if any — reported at the park.
When courting donors, Burke emphasized that skate parks provide vital community gathering places, especially for children who might not have anywhere else to go after school or who prefer individual sports to team sports.
"The beauty about skate parks is that it doesn't recognize socioeconomic differences. You have kids in there who come from well-to-do families and kids in there who don't come from well-to-do families," Burke said. "So kids who would normally not talk to each other are now in a really supportive, close-knit community."
Beyond the social aspect of having a quality park, Burke has also seen how the sport can help kids learn resilience and become more engaged in other activities.
"Can you imagine you're trying to do something over and over and over again and you don't stop until you get it?" Burke said. "That translates to every aspect of their lives."
Bohannon noted that skate parks can be economic drivers for communities, since many skaters travel from town to town to test out different facilities. Without Burke's passion, dedication and ability to spread her message about the positives of skate parks, Bohannon said it would likely have been several more years before Keene could see those benefits.
"She was the unexpected hero of this project. I expected to work with all the skaters and the bikers to go out and raise $50 car washes and this project taking forever," Bohannon said. "And to some, this project did take forever, but it didn't take as long … because of Kathy."
It feels good to be recognized for her work, Burke said, but the goal of the project was always to create something special for local skaters and highlight the positive impact of skateboarding and BMX.
"For me, it's just a value that I hold, which is that you need to be involved in the community that you're living in," Burke said.
Burke upholds that belief in other areas of her life, as well, having previously served as the president of the board for the Monadnock Food Co-op and now acting as the vice chair of the board for the Colonial Performing Arts Center.
With the skate park project nearing its end — Burke is still in the midst of one final fundraising push — she's excited to soon see the skating community christen the new park and perhaps even take a spin through the facility on her own board.
But perhaps the most exciting aspect of this journey has been seeing Keene rise to the challenge to make this dream a reality, she said.
"I met a lot of great people in this city and have a really great appreciation for the generosity that's in the city. It's just amazing," Burke said. "And so that's been really rewarding, just getting to know Keene and loving it even more, because people here are awesome."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.