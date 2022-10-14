Kathy Burke

Kathy Burke poses for a photo at Ollie Keene Skate Shop while some local skaters test out the recently built half pipe before it’s painted.

 Hannah Schroeder/ Sentinel Staff

About seven years ago, Kathy Burke started to worry about her son, Sean Zimmerman. The middle schooler seemed disinterested in classes, and spent most of his time in his room on the computer.

Things changed when one of his teachers at the now-closed Monadnock Waldorf School in Keene, Juan Carlos Lancellotti, offered to take him to the Keene Skatepark on Gilbo Avenue and introduced him to a cycling sport called BMX.

Kathleen Burke is the winner of a 2022 Extraordinary Women award. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Keene Sentinel Staff

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.