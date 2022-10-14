With a resume that includes being a Keene Middle School math teacher, inspecting ballots in local elections and volunteering in multiple nonprofit organizations, Erika "Riki" Greenwald said Keene has been good to her, and she's merely returning the favor.
Greenwald, 69, lives in Keene with her husband, Mitch, a city councilor and owner of Greenwald Realty. She's the chairwoman of the board of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative. The 501(c)(3) serves roughly 600 children who live in properties managed or owned by Keene Housing, offering free access to youth programs with more than 40 different community organizations. They include Camp Takodah, Boy Scouts of America, MoCo Arts, N.H. Dance Institute and many other summer and athletic camps.
Keene Housing owns properties in Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey.
In addition, the collaborative also serves and makes program opportunities available to Housing Choice voucher holders and three Southwestern Community Service properties — CitySide, Keene Highlands and the Township of Swanzey.
And after six years of being on the board — and two as chairwoman — Greenwald said her tenure will be up in December.
She added that members of the group are doing crucial work to build better lives for children of low income families.
"It matters because if you catch a kid when they're young ... and we get them involved in activities that enrich them, it will help their self esteem, it will help them in school and helps them get along with other people," she said. "Children from lower economic situations when friends with ... children from higher economic situations, they both gain."
Right now, Greenwald said the collaborative is working on a pilot program with the Monadnock Regional Council for Community Transportation, to drive the kids it serves from home to various activities.
On top of that, she added that the group has enacted programs which fund the equipment children would need for certain activities or sports.
"You can say to a kid like 'guess what? You can do hockey,' but you know how much that costs," she said. "It's crazy how expensive it is."
Sally Malay, executive director of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, wrote to The Sentinel, calling Greenwald a dedicated and passionate leader, dedicating many hours to the group.
"Through her tireless nonprofit advocacy, Riki helps create positive change in the lives of others and her impact makes our region a better place," Malay wrote.
Joanna Zambella, a board member, wrote that in a community of many who step up to help each other, Greenwald shines.
"Her exuberant personality and boundless energy helps not only the numerous organizations she has supported, but is an inspiration to those around her," she wrote.
Aside from her work with Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, Greenwald is also a board member for the nonprofit clothing store on Cypress Street, Linda's Closet, which provides free clothing to women in need. Greenwald, who has been with the group since 2018, said she enjoys volunteering to help these women pick out clothing.
"It's very meaningful to me to help women who cannot afford clothing or something has happened in their lives so that they need clothing," she said.
Continuing a pattern of helping those who might be in troubling situations, Greenwald also volunteers as a caseworker for the city's Juvenile Conference Committee in a diversion program, which uses a restorative justice model to help correct the behavior of troubled youth.
If a juvenile in the community has committed some sort of misdemeanor infraction such as shoplifting or vandalism, Greenwald said that as a one-time pass to court, the youth and their parents can participate in the program.
"It's not punitive, we're here to help you figure out what happened, why you chose to make your decision and how to move you forward in life," she said. "Then we meet again two to three months later and it's just fantastic to see the change."
As much as Greenwald is giving to the community through her volunteer work, she feels she is benefitting too.
"I think this has made me a much better person," she said. "For me to give myself to a community that has been just so generous to me in every way, I feel like this community kind of saved me. I came up here as a scared, almost 18 year old and now I feel like I'm a member of this community...I don't think people realize what a rare gem we have here in Keene."
And Greenwald's volunteer work has not gone unnoticed.
"She serves in multiple leadership roles that make Keene and the Monadnock Region a better place to live," wrote Ward 1 City Councilor Raleigh Ormerod. "I knew she was a lovely person from conversations with her at several community events, but I have also come to appreciate all she does for our community."
Greenwald hails from New Rochelle, New York, where she lived with her mother, Rita Miller, who died in 2016, and brother, Roy Glickman.
She graduated from New Rochelle High School in 1970, and it was then where she met Mitch. Her junior year, Greenwald explained she had been dating one of Mitch's friends, and the summer before senior year she had befriended Mitch.
Then, by April of their senior year they were engaged.
After graduating, Greenwald went to Keene State College to get a Bachelor's Degree in mathematics while Mitch went to Northeastern University to study Biology. In November of their freshman year, they eloped and Mitch transferred to Keene State so they could be together. They both graduated in 1974.
The two opened up two clothing stores in Keene, the Top Shop and Haberdashery their sophomore year. And during their senior year they decided to start a family.
"We thought, 'why not make this a little more complicated,' so we had a baby," she said.
Their first child, Jodie Ballaro, now 48, is a social studies teacher at Keene High School. Their second, Joshua Greenwald, 46, is a partner in Greenwald Realty. And the youngest, Jill Bilotta, 39 is a paralegal for PepsiCo in Stamford, Conn.
After graduating, Greenwald worked in their clothing stores and did private math tutoring. Realizing she wanted to teach mathematics, she returned to Keene State and got her master's degree in education in 1991.
Shortly after, she began teaching 8th-grade math at Keene Middle School, her dream job.
"I loved putting together innovative math lessons and working with people who were having trouble grasping math," she said.
Greenwald taught at the school for 20 years, eventually working her way up as head of the math department for high years before she retired in 2012.
However with her appetite for teaching not yet sated, she taught a math fundamentals class for four years at River Valley Community College in Keene.
Greenwald said the biggest appeal with mathematics for her was that there are so many ways one can solve an equation, and she tried to employ that in her teaching.
"If you can understand how you're thinking, I hope that will take the mystery and fear out of math," she said.
In her free time, Greenwald enjoys playing the piano, kayaking and exercise. On the annual 4 on the 4th race this year, she won the race for walkers.
"I don't run, but I walk a mean walk," she said.
After she graduated from Keene State, Greenwald said she felt drawn to Keene and knew she wanted to stay there.
"The reason I never went back to New York is because once you've been to Keene, New Hampshire, and you see the beauty and opportunity here, why would you want to go back when you have this," she said.
