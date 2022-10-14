Erika Greenwald

Erika “Riki” Greenwald poses for a portrait while playing the piano, one of her favorite leisure activities, at her home in Keene.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

With a resume that includes being a Keene Middle School math teacher, inspecting ballots in local elections and volunteering in multiple nonprofit organizations, Erika "Riki" Greenwald said Keene has been good to her, and she's merely returning the favor. 

Greenwald, 69, lives in Keene with her husband, Mitch, a city councilor and owner of Greenwald Realty. She's the chairwoman of the board of Keene Housing Kids Collaborative. The 501(c)(3) serves roughly 600 children who live in properties managed or owned by Keene Housing, offering free access to youth programs with more than 40 different community organizations. They include Camp Takodah, Boy Scouts of America, MoCo Arts, N.H. Dance Institute and many other summer and athletic camps.

Erika Greenwald is the winner of a 2022 Extraordinary Women award. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Keene Sentinel Staff

Hunter Oberst can be reached at 355-8585, or hoberst@keenesentinel.com

