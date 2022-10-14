Though Cindy Westover owns Galloway Real Estate in Walpole, people more often call her business the town's chamber of commerce.
"If anybody wants to know what's going on, [or if] any organization wants to sell their tickets or sell something that they're doing, their posters are in my window, their tickets are in the front drawer," she said.
Westover, 69, has called Walpole home all her life, and her participation in community organizations across the southwestern corner of the state has been central to her desire to remain in the town.
"I think volunteering gives more back to you than you actually give," Westover said. "It's a form of networking, but you're working for a particular cause. It's also [about asking], 'How's your day gone? What's your business doing? How are you?' "
She said she tried a year of college, but found her business skills more through community involvement than traditional education. Westover cited her time in the N.H. Women and the U.S. Women chapters of the U.S. Junior Chamber, also known as the Jaycees, as an example.
"We did all kinds of projects all over town, but it's also a betterment organization," Westover said. "... [I learned] public speaking, organized paperwork, all the things you need for being in business."
In the state women's chapter, she served a stint as president, and in the national women's chapter she was once a chair of the organization's campaign for March of Dimes, a nonprofit founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that seeks to provide education, advocacy and support to causes improving health of women and babies, according to its website.
Westover's responsibilities are extensive. She's been a long-serving member of Walpole's Pinnacleview 4-H Club, where she's run the working steers program for more than 25 years. The program trains pairs of oxen to perform field work as they would have in earlier eras, which Westover said is "more of a hobby" than anything practical. The working steers feature at the Cheshire Fair in Swanzey each year.
Westover has also worked as a trustee for the Eastern States Exposition, known as "The Big E," in Springfield, Mass., since 2015. There, she's served in positions on its scholarship board since 2015 and its bylaw committee since last year. The exposition is a 17-day agricultural fair started in 1917 that welcomes more than a million visitors each year and boasts the largest livestock show in the eastern U.S. as well as the largest traveling carnival midway, according to its website.
Walpole residents might best know Westover's volunteerism, though, from her leadership as co-chair of the town's Old Home Days celebration from 1990-2019. She inherited the role from her mother, Peggy Graves, who revived the series of events with friend Betty Prentiss in 1976, Westover said.
When her mother and Prentiss stepped down, Westover took up the mantle of responsibility with Bill Williams, Galloway Real Estate's owner at the time she joined the agency. The town honored her service in organizing Old Home Days by designating her the Grand Marshal in this summer's parade.
"I'm lucky," Westover said of the recognition. "People don't get opportunities like I have being a part of a town that appreciates what you do."
Westover grew up with her family on Great Brook Farm on County Road in Walpole, which she said was historically a dairy farm but her brother, Peter Graves, now runs as a Wagyu beef-producing business, tending to a herd of Wagyu cows from November to April each year. One of her sons, Andy, and husband, David, operate a sugar house on the property.
Westover and her brother were the ninth generation of the family to be raised at Great Brook Farm, which was founded in 1761, she said.
Antonia Andreoli has been a lifelong friend to Westover since she moved to Walpole in 1967 with her husband, Lou. The Andreolis both took teaching jobs at Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, where Antonia had Westover as a student.
"[The Westovers] are what built the town," Antonia Andreoli said. "I joked with her that I bet [she] could drive down any street in town and tell me not only who lives in every building now but who they bought it from. She said, with complete seriousness, 'So?' "
Westover noted while she didn't work on the farm in her youth, it sparked her interest at a young age in volunteering.
"I came from a family that didn't have a lot of money, being farmers, but they had time to volunteer," she said. "My parents were great volunteers in town, and you learn where you come from."
Starting out professionally, Westover moved to Keene and worked in office assistant roles for a photographer and later for a dental office. When she had children, she moved back to Walpole and was seeking a job that was compatible for her life as a mother of three children.
That's how she found her long-running role as a sales broker at Galloway Real Estate starting in 1992, where she pitched housing lots to prospective home buyers. It was a job that didn't demand constant presence in an office, allowing her to take care of her children when necessary.
In 2001, Williams retired and Lou Andreoli took over the business, but didn't want to run it on his own, Antonia Andreoli said. Though he talked with her about co-leading the agency, he died suddenly in 2002, before plans could progress.
"There I was, a schoolteacher ignorant of real estate and I own a real estate business," Antonia said. "He never talked to Cindy about it, [but] Cindy ... called the real estate commission and asked them to put her down as the primary broker."
Antonia said she, Westover and fellow Galloway broker Bob Cunniff became co-owners in early 2003 until Cunniff's retirement, then she jointly owned the business with Westover until retiring in 2019. Westover then became the sole head of Galloway.
Though Westover ended up in real estate because of family circumstances, she said selling homes was a natural fit because of her admiration for her hometown and the networking opportunities real estate offers, much like her volunteer positions.
"[Clients] trust me with the biggest thing they'll every buy or ever sell, they trust my expertise and so they become good friends," she said. "They stop in when they're back in Walpole. If they're moving in, they're going to be my neighbors or if they're moving out, we're going to miss them, so I think it's important we treat people like they're family."
