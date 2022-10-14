Cindy Westover

Cindy Westover poses for a portrait in Walpole.

 William Wrobel for The Sentinel

Though Cindy Westover owns Galloway Real Estate in Walpole, people more often call her business the town's chamber of commerce.

"If anybody wants to know what's going on, [or if] any organization wants to sell their tickets or sell something that they're doing, their posters are in my window, their tickets are in the front drawer," she said.

Cindy Westover is the winner of a 2022 Extraordinary Women award. Video by William Wrobel for The Sentinel.

Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.

