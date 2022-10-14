WALPOLE — For just shy of three decades, Aylene Wozmak worked with families throughout the Monadnock Region enduring some of the most difficult days of their lives.
“I cried and I laughed with my patients," said Wozmak, 70, who recently retired after 29 years as a hospice nurse for Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services. "There’s a lot of humor in hospice, but there’s also a lot of tears in hospice. And so that’s the whole yin and yang of life, right? That’s the balance of it all.”
At the end of her time working for the nonprofit, the Walpole resident served as a case manager, coordinating end-of-life care provided by a team including a nurse, social worker, chaplain, medical director, nurses aide, volunteers, and physical and occupational therapists, if needed.
“Sometimes I would go into someone’s home, and they wouldn’t want the team. It was just too much," she said. "... So you had to honor [that]. … You have to meet them where they are. That’s extremely important. We can’t push anything on them. Really, you’re building trust, because here we are at such an intimate time in their lives, really, that we become very close very quickly."
Wozmak was born and raised in rural central Connecticut, and volunteered as a candy striper at a local hospital when she was in high school. Her aunt (and godmother) Jean Caffrey worked as a pediatric nurse in Connecticut, and inspired Wozmak to follow in her footsteps.
Wozmak moved to the Monadnock Region in search of a new adventure in 1971, living in Winchester and working as a nurses aide. She moved to Keene shortly thereafter, and got her licensed practical nursing certification from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Nashua in 1977. She went on to get her nursing degree from the now-defunct Southern Vermont College in Bennington and became an RN, working various nursing jobs throughout southwestern New Hampshire, including in drug and alcohol rehab at Spofford Hall.
In 1993, she began working for Hospice of the Monadnock Region, a nonprofit that merged a few years later with Home Healthcare to form the modern HCS. At times during her hospice career, Wozmak said she would care for anywhere from eight to 14 or 15 patients at once, often visiting them at home multiple times a week depending on their needs.
"She has had a positive impact with her work as a hospice nurse on hundreds (possibly thousands) of patients and their families in the region’s communities through times of stress and grief," Wozmak's son William Schoefmann of Keene wrote in nominating her for The Sentinel's Extraordinary Women honor. "Aylene also showed the utmost of professional dedication through her relentless advocacy for her patients’ needs."
In addition to caring for her patients and their families, Wozmak worked hard to ensure her colleagues felt supported and valued, said Maura McQueeney, CEO of Home Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services.
“Her concern was not just with her patients, but for her team — their stability as a team, their workload as a team, and their emotional wellbeing as a team.”
One of those team members, Roberta Heinonen, is a fellow HCS hospice nurse and 2022 Extraordinary Women honoree.
"My first reaction to that was, I am the past, and she is the present," Wozmak said of sharing the honor with her former coworker. "... When I learned that she was selected, as well, it's like I'm handing over to her."
In honor of Wozmak's legacy of caring for her colleagues, HCS — which has locations in Keene, Peterborough and Charlestown — is establishing a special fund for the physical, emotional and spiritual wellbeing of the hospice team staff, McQueeney said.
“There’s no other program specifically for that, to nurture on a consistent basis the energy necessary to care for our patients," McQueeney said, adding that HCS plans to officially launch the new initiative at its Nov. 3 annual meeting.
Once the program gets up and running, it will provide HCS's hospice staff of about 20 people with opportunities such as a staff retreat, education in alternative therapies like Reiki and aromatherapy, and ongoing, facilitated support groups, McQueeney said.
Throughout the course of Wozmak's career, she said she found support in her family — specifically her husband, Jack, a Cheshire County commissioner, her son and his wife, Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, owner of Eat More Cake in Keene, and four grandchildren — and through meditation.
The latter practice led her to co-found the Monadnock Mindfulness Practice Center in Keene 20 years ago. The nonprofit on Roxbury Street offers a variety of meditation courses, yoga classes and mindfulness-oriented events like lectures and workshops.
“That’s been amazing for a lot of people," Wozmak said of the center. "It’s changed their lives, learning how to pay attention to their breath. And I think the biggest result is to respond versus react. Lots of times we react, and we regret what we might have done. And really, if you’re paying attention to your breath, it kind of defuses that, and you have a little time to think about it, and then you respond.”
In addition to leading meditation courses at the mindfulness practice center, she has taught classes on the practice at Keene High School. She has also served as a nurse on service trips to El Salvador and Puerto Rico through the KHS and Monadnock Regional High School's Interact Club, a youth branch of Rotary International.
“That’s very rewarding," she said of the nearly 15 service trips she's gone on, where students complete primarily construction-based projects such as building houses or renovating schools.
"Both Aylene’s professional career and time as a volunteer," her son, Schoefmann, wrote, "represent her true passions of both care and understanding for others and the promotion of kindness throughout the world."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.