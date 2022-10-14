Amy Markus

Amy Markus poses for a portrait at the Hancock Town Library, where she is the library director.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Amy Markus has built a life in the small town of Hancock in a way that reminds one of having placed the final perfect piece of a puzzle. She just fits.

Calling Hancock home for the past 40 years, she grew up in Pittsburgh and traveled as a young adult after graduating from Oberlin College, finally settling in Hancock in her 20s. Her sister Lisa was attending Antioch University New England in Keene at the time and Markus said she simply took to the small-town life here.

Amy Markus is the winner of a 2022 Extraordinary Women award. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Keene Sentinel Staff

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.