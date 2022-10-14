Amy Markus has built a life in the small town of Hancock in a way that reminds one of having placed the final perfect piece of a puzzle. She just fits.
Calling Hancock home for the past 40 years, she grew up in Pittsburgh and traveled as a young adult after graduating from Oberlin College, finally settling in Hancock in her 20s. Her sister Lisa was attending Antioch University New England in Keene at the time and Markus said she simply took to the small-town life here.
Eventually, her parents retired in Hancock as well. They were older parents when she was born; her father was 50, and Hancock became the family’s home base. She married her first husband and raised two children, Molly and Ian, while also continuing her education and volunteering for Monadnock Music, the United Way and the local PTO.
The intimacy of community in Hancock has always suited her, she says.
“I love going into Boston and New York City, but I do like the ability to know the people in your community,” she said.
Now 63, Markus lives with her partner, Wes Bockley, and an adopted Puerto Rican street dog named Stella, the kindest and calmest dog she’s ever known. And she’s a grandmother to two little girls named Rosie and Addie.
October marks her 20th year holding the position of library director at the Hancock Town Library, a milestone she realizes during our conversation. Prior to that she held positions at the Hancock Inn and The Folkway.
“The trustees took a gamble on me 20 years ago,” she said. “I’m always learning. There was a steep learning curve.”
The library is recognized by many to be the heart of a New England town, a quote she’s heard attributed to Robert Frost but hasn’t been able to verify, although she stands behind it 100 percent.
“Whoever said it, I believe it to be true,” she affirmed. “When I moved to New Hampshire, I couldn’t believe that every little town has a library. The towns work hard to support them (financially). It isn’t easy.”
Markus is the only full-time library employee along with a part-time children’s librarian, Debra Thompson, and Teresa Earle, a part-time circulation employee.
With a background in community organizing and nonprofit fundraising — she had an internship with the National Organization for Women in Washington, D.C., working on the Equal Rights Amendment in 1981 and 1982 — she took an active role with others in founding the Friends of the Hancock Town Library in 2000 to provide financial support for the library through fundraising efforts.
The Friends organize events like book sales, their biggest fundraisers, and annual appeals. A person is a good fundraiser, she says, if they believe in the cause.
“If the cause is worthy, it’s not hard to ask for support,” she said of the task. “I believe in public libraries and they need extra support. It’s not hard to ask when I believe in the work.”
It’s a job that she unabashedly loves.
“It’s multi-faceted,” she said. “You’re trying to create experiences for people that bring a wider world to a small community through the materials and programming you offer.”
While the pandemic curtailed some of those programs, the library was able to adapt, offering curbside pickup and Zoom programs for adults and children. One of Markus’ favorites of these was the cooking class, which will continue this winter, where they learned to make egg rolls, biscotti and crespelle, she said, and had a blast doing it.
Back in 2009, she was a “founding mother” of the SynchroSistahs, a group of women who perform a water ballet routine in Norway Pond during Hancock’s Old Home Days. She had somehow discovered that it had been done previously by a group of women in the 1950s and thought it would be fun to reprise it.
The choreography is done by consensus, she said, and the performance is eagerly attended by a large audience by each year. She spent seven years as a member of the original group. And although it continues to this day, the reins have since been passed along to other women in Hancock and beyond.
“It’s adult play,” Markus said of the experience. “It’s like one of Maslow’s peak experiences (moments of ecstasy and complete and utter happiness).”
Another more recent townwide event, Hanstock, was also thought of by Markus, who wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock in 2019. She was goofing around with her friend David Young of the Hancock Depot Association and verbalized the idea of holding a fun commemorative event.
“He ran with it,” Markus said of Young, who organizes the event. “I just came up with the idea, but I’m not the mover and shaker.”
The fourth Hanstock was recently held in September and featured 30 vendors, as well as multiple musical performances, and continues to get bigger and better each year.
“I love when people brainstorm and make ideas happen,” Markus said of the event’s success. “I love when that happens in a community. It builds community. You have to have the arts and places where ideas are exchanged.”
Back in 1999, one of her creative ideas for community togetherness took on a life of its own when she proposed holding a “community primal scream” for anyone interested in releasing some of their life’s frustrations. It was April and there had just been a huge snowstorm that would inevitably set back a much-desired spring season.
She called and emailed and suggested that they all gather to let out one large scream. And that’s exactly what they did, setting loose all those feelings kept bottled within.
Several more have been held since then, some well-attended and some with smaller groups, all dependent upon timing and interest. While they’re usually weather-related, one was held after a town meeting and one happened during the pandemic.
The screaming events made The Associated Press wires, she says, and were written about by Edie Clark of “Yankee Magazine.” Humor, she added, always tends to spur on more local involvement and is an attractor that she’s been known to use in her library programming over the years.
Markus was nominated for the Extraordinary Women honor by friend and fellow town volunteer Eleanor Cochrane, who wrote, “Amy’s creativity and ever-present sense of fun have inspired a winter doldrums ping-pong tournament, the February 'blind date with a book' program, and the Spring Peeps Diorama contest for kids of all ages. There are French and Mahjong lessons, yoga, and board game nights.”
It’s her welcoming heart, boundless energy and nonstop creativity that set her apart, Cochrane explained: “Amy’s energy, wit, resourcefulness, unflappability, especially during the pandemic, and her unwavering belief that we can all be better together more than qualify her as her ‘an extraordinary woman.’ And she is fierce!”
And while libraries seem to be one of those old-fashioned institutions that draw a certain level skepticism for continued success, she disagrees wholeheartedly.
“Reading is not dead, I can assure you,” she said. “Whether it’s a book, Kindle or audio book, it doesn’t matter. They’re using their library. If anything, it’s more important than ever because we provide free access.
“People are reading up a storm. It’s fabulous. I love that intellectual curiosity.”
So, who are her favorite authors? She loves Ann Patchett, Barbara Kingsolver, Eric Larson and Julia Glass. She’s a fan of historical fiction and also enjoys well-written non-fiction.
“If you find a good author, it almost doesn’t matter what the topic is,” she said, explaining that she read “Seabiscuit” despite having no interest in horse racing. “They draw you in.”
And while she loves to read, she stressed the fact that being a librarian is so much more than reading books all day, a preconception she struggles to overcome.
“There’s always more to a job than people think,” she said. “I wish there were more profiles published of working-class people. Every job is important. Every job is valuable.”
She draws parallels between being a librarian and being a bartender, citing an aspect of social work in both roles. People open up to you, she says of her position behind the front desk.
From time to time, she broke away from our conversation to answer the phone or check out a patron’s books. In the background, preschoolers could be heard in the children’s room, barking like dogs in a storybook on this rainy morning.
The same preschoolers later pull a wooden stool up to the front desk to pass Markus their book selections and she lets them use the date stamp. Yes, she still implements the old-fashioned library methods primarily for their visual impact, she says, although there’s now up-to-date technology for tracking due dates.
She cheerily reminds each child of the date the book is due back on the shelf, despite being a no-fine library. The “conscience jar” she uses instead gets a much better response, she says, as often patrons will throw in $5 if a book is late.
“Nothing reminds me of the passing of time more than library books,” the mother responds.
The passing of time seems to be something on Markus’ mind as well as she nears retirement age.
“I’m a few years out,” she said of her retirement plans. “I love my job and I can’t see moving from this town. I hope to continue as long as I keep having ideas.”
She says she was “completely gobsmacked” at receiving the Extraordinary Women honor.
“I’m in a small world and I just enjoy my work here,” she said. “I don’t do it for accolades and I don’t think of myself as someone who would get an award like this.”
She thinks back to some of her past work in institutional development and the teachings of Gandhi, who advised others to go back to their small villages and communities to do the important work there at home.
“I love my life,” she said. “If it’s a small life, that’s fine. It’s rich. It’s meaningful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.