In late 2017, a Rindge church group spoke to members of the Federated Church of Marlborough about the need for programs to help reduce child hunger. In the audience was Susan Bemis, a lifelong Marlborough resident, who was instantly intrigued. Soon after, on Dec. 21, she visited the church group — which founded Got Lunch, serving children in Jaffrey and Rindge — to learn more about what they did, and made a promise to herself.
“On the drive home, I said to myself, 'I am going to do this',” she said.
Bemis, now 67, never doubted she could pull it off. She embraces a positive outlook and a firm belief, based on personal experience, that “everything just seems to work out.”
“I think I’ve been blessed in my lifetime,” she said. “Whatever I’ve needed, it just kind of happens.”
Bemis launched Kidz Cupboard, a nonprofit organization, soon after that visit to help alleviate food insecurity for Marlborough children. Aided by serendipity and capable volunteers, it quickly took shape.
Bemis first confided her plan to Beth Richardson, secretary at the Federated Church of Marlborough, who she calls her “right hand." They unexpectedly discovered that the church already had an approved ongoing grant through Catholic Charities’ N.H. Food Bank to provide 27 children with breakfast and lunch on weekends. Somehow it had been overlooked and forgotten.
She was ecstatic. That evening, she and her husband, Norman, who she says is her greatest supporter and unsung hero, attended the Monadnock Lions Club’s Christmas party.
"I told everyone that I had gotten my Christmas present and needed help,” she said.
The couple, whose blended family includes five adult children, joined the organization about eight years ago. Today she’s a director, planning and executing many events with the group, which serves Dublin, Harrisville, Marlborough and Roxbury. She’s also a recipient of the organization’s prestigious Melvin Jones award for outstanding service.
Once back home from the club's party, another surprise came via a message from Richardson. The N.H. Food Bank had called to say that an initial 54 boxes of food would arrive at the church’s Community House in fewer than three weeks.
“Beth said, ‘Oh my God, the food will arrive on January 8. What do I tell the food bank?’ I said, 'Tell them thank you very much,' and we’ll figure it out.”
At her request, Bemis’ stepson, a Nevada graphic artist, quickly designed the Kidz Cupboard logo. Buoyed by her family, her church and the Lions Club, she organized volunteers to sort and deliver non-perishable foods, initially to 27 local children. The program quickly met with success, but Bemis doesn’t take credit.
“I could never have done it myself,” she said.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the organization has grown. To date, it helps to feed 39 Marlborough children on a weekly basis. Kidz Cupboard now benefits from Monadnock United Way funding to The Community Kitchen in Keene, which is disbursed to designated area food programs. Besides her traditional twice-weekly deliveries of non-perishable foods, Bemis now delivers fresh milk, vegetables and bread on Fridays.
“Since COVID-19, thanks to the Monadnock United Way and The Community Kitchen, we’ve gone from a weekend to a weekday program,” she said.
East Hill Farm in Troy, where Bemis once worked, has also donated food to Kidz Cupboard since the COVID-19 crisis, she said.
Bemis was employed for most of her life as an independent home health-care aide and provider for people with disabilities and those in hospice. She is now retired. She also worked for the past decade handling circulation for a specialty magazine, retiring last year.
But she still wears many hats. Since 2006, she served on the leadership board of the now-defunct Marl-Harris ambulance service and sits on the board of the Marl-Harris Emergency Squad. She’s secretary/treasurer of the Marlborough High School Alumni Association, and, since 1989, has served as Marlborough School District Clerk.
She’s also a talented vocalist. As a young adult, she headlined the popular area band Sue Hutchins and the Common Kind (Hutchins was then her surname). In 2012, she was asked by a Marlborough town group to sing at a daylong event. Organizers had promised a band but couldn’t find one. Undeterred, Bemis contacted her sister, Cheryl Lamoureux, and friend Nancy Morris, and formed Sistahs Unplugged, an a cappella trio. They sang '50s oldies and Big Band favorites in area nursing homes, town and church events, and restaurants, disbanding four years ago when Morris moved to North Carolina.
And since December 2019, she’s focused her talents and drive on Kidz Cupboard, which she recently expanded to include low-income senior citizens. Bemis is determined that nobody in Marlborough will go hungry.
“When I think of extraordinary women, I don’t think of myself,” she said. “I sometimes shake my head because I didn’t have any idea what this was going to be on the drive home on that day in December.”
“I’m just one person who had an idea,” she said. “Sometimes I think I’m a little too impulsive. If I had thought about it, maybe I wouldn’t have done it. It all just fell into place.”