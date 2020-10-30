Life is lived in chapters that frame the ebb and flow of the challenges, accomplishments and lessons that shape and define a person.
Melissa Gallagher is 44, a wife, mother and nonprofit executive director. The chapters of her life story are still unfolding but revealing.
She is humble, thankful and filled with perspective about her journey. She enjoys the good fortune, she says, “of having found my dream job.”
Gallagher leads the Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center in Antrim, a rural outpost one-tenth the size of Keene with a town center that has a strong local presence.
The nonprofit will mark 25 years of service next year; Gallagher is just its second senior executive, on the job since 2015 after she replaced Kristen McCormick when McCormick stepped down.
The Grapevine serves children and families in Antrim, Bennington, Hancock and Hillsborough, and is a part of this region’s difference-making human services community.
The center promotes family and community health and well-being through support education and the sharing of resources. Ongoing programs include parent education for all ages and stages, parent and child support groups, care of children by relatives, home visiting, the Learning Vine preschool, Avenue A Teen Center, information and referral services, a community wood bank, and a tool-lending shed.
“Volunteer and community participation have been paramount to what has happened here,” Gallagher said of the Grapevine. “This entire region is largely rural; Antrim and parts of this region are underserved and overlooked. There was a strong foundation laid prior to me coming on board ... and I inherited an incredible staff.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the organization’s programs and services continue virtually, “a transition Melissa has overseen with grace,” said Grapevine board member Dottie Bauer, who nominated Gallagher for the Extraordinary Women award.
“In everything she has accomplished, in every interaction, Melissa lives out the mission of the Grapevine,” Bauer added. “Melissa is also humble and modest, yet one of her staff told me that Melissa is the person who works hardest to support everyone else. She has a family and often sends out emails when most of us are asleep, so it is clear she works hard to get things done for the good of all. And she always has a smile on her face.”
Gallagher is originally from New Haven, Conn., and has worked in Boston and Providence, R.I., on behalf of families and children in those cities. She has degrees from the University of Connecticut and the Heller School at Brandeis University. When she arrived in New Hampshire in 2005, buying a home in Francestown, she worked at the state level to advocate for policies in support of child and family well-being.
And it was not too long after that that she was introduced to the Grapevine. She went there first in 2007 with her son Oren, then 6 months, and in time became a parent volunteer, a board member and board president before stepping into her current role.
Today, Gallagher lives with her husband, Mark, in Hancock. Oren is now 13 and the couple’s daughter, Noa, is 10. The family has a dog, Roxie, and a rabbit, Mo, whom they rescued two years ago.
Not lost on the affable Gallagher is the coming-full-circle theme of this chapter of her life.
“We came here with no family, we didn’t know anyone ... a new mom, a new dad, and so the Grapevine was a lifeline for us in a lot of ways,” Gallagher recalled. “We sort of built a tribe.”
She added: “The incredible support along the way from staff was so caring. As I think about my role as parent, a lot of that is shaped by the support I feel here at Grapevine. The staff and volunteers here bring a lot of love and respect for people connected to our organization, which makes my job all the more fun. I love my job ... I love the people I work with.”
Gallagher says she finds perspective in her past and in her life today, recalling growing up in a lower-income household, and noting the unique lens she has as it relates to social and racial equality growing up in a multiracial family that includes her younger sister, Samantha, who is Black.
Helping to raise and seeing the experiences of her sister shaped Gallagher’s view of the world from an early age, she said.
“It gave me more insight and empathy for the systemic inequities and injustices people of color face in our country,” she said. “It has influenced the way I see the world, how my husband and I raise our children and my commitment to issues of social and economic justice.”
At the end of the day, Gallagher says, life “at its core is about supporting each other, about understanding, which is the culture we’ve built at the Grapevine.”
Amy Doyle, a Grapevine colleague, calls Gallagher thoughtful and responsive to community needs.
“When our longtime director left, we were all a little leery because things had been so certain for so long,” Doyle said. “But Melissa went out of her way to respectfully understand all the things going on, and the first year she spent so much time doing that. She came in with her own ideas, trying to fulfill what the board wanted, upgrading technology, and our reach and services have gotten much broader since Melissa came on.”
In October 2019, Gallagher mobilized her staff and the community to respond to a significant concern about a local teen’s suicide. She facilitated a community forum that listened to concerns and questions about suicide and identified strategies to address the crisis in a proactive and educational way, Bauer said. She supported counselors and mentors to work with members of the Avenue A Teen Center to learn how to manage grief and how to recognize signs of mental health crisis and get help. She helped organize a community training on suicide prevention that was well-attended, and more are planned. Her research led to the screening of the documentary film “The S Word.”
In that case, Bauer said, Gallagher modeled a sensitive and respectful response to an emotionally charged issue through her leadership.
“Community convener, we are often in that [role],” Gallagher said. “We want to build resiliency, connect people to other people and to good networks of supports.”
In 2015, Grapevine founded a new group, “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren,” led by Rosemary Nugent, the nonprofit’s kinship navigator.
“That program,” Gallagher said, “is a highlight of how we continue to offer a lot of good programs, how we can be connected to things that are changing and stay relevant and embedded in the community.”
Said Bauer: “(Gallagher) can think about the implications of decisions on the individual, the organization, and on the future — meaning what is the precedent being set and how can this policy be sustained?”
Gallagher says funding for prevention services remains an obstacle and focus of her work. “It’s not always an easy case to make, but it’s a case that constantly needs to be made. Right now, we are in a good place in terms of the state’s recognition of the really important role resource centers play. The prevention side of our work gives us the chance to educate. That’s why we’re here, it’s why we’re important.”
The sum reward of the Grapevine’s work, Gallagher says, is that it makes it more likely for families to get through a hard time and gives moms and dads a better chance to be the good parents they want to be.
“This job is what I was built for,” Gallagher said. “To play a role in advocacy and family support that makes our community stronger.”
A small but meaningful tradition happens at the Grapevine as staff depart each day.
“We say ‘I love you’ to one another,” Gallagher said. “It has become commonplace, but I know it is unusual in a workplace setting. It does make all the difference to feel a part of a true work family.
“There is no stress; it feels really good. We lift each other up.”