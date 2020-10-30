For Kat (Boyd) Pickering, serving others is commonplace.
“I like to live my life helping other people,” she said.
“I’m really, really excited about this,” Pickering said, of being named one of this year’s Extraordinary Women. “I’ve been modest about it, but then friends and family saw my name in the [Sentinel] for this and started calling me to talk about it. It’s actually been great.”
Pickering, 35, is director of Fletcher Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Keene, a job she loves.
“I’m happy to serve families in their time of grief,” she said. “It’s an intimate way to connect with people, and for a brief time, I’m part of their family. They trust me to help get through those really difficult times.”
When she was younger, she had goals in mind, which included the desire to do something in the funeral services industry. She didn’t know exactly what that job would be — all she knew for sure was that she wanted to be able to help guide people through their grief.
“So, I put myself on a path to follow my goal,” she said.
A native of Harrisville, Pickering now lives in Swanzey with her husband, Nick, her daughter and stepdaughter. She studied at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., as well as Keene State College. In the midst of an apprenticeship at Fletcher Funeral Home, she earned an associate's degree in applied science in funeral service; she later earned her embalming and funeral director license.
“I thought, if I succeed, great, perfect,” she said. “If I don’t succeed, then hopefully it would lead to something else I love.”
Pickering succeeded, and continues to.
“I’m really happy to be doing what I do,” she said, noting she’s grateful for the opportunity. Her job has also made her appreciate her own family that much more, as she’s not able to see them (her parents, Connie and Max Boyd of Harrisville, in particular) as often as she’d like to because of “everyone having crazy schedules.” And since March, health concerns amid the pandemic have been another barrier.
“My work reminds me what is truly important in life,” she said. “At the end of the day, it’s not the big things that matter most, it truly is the little things.”
According to Deborah Pickering, her mother-in-law and the one who nominated her, she is a dedicated mother and stepmother, and simply a genuinely wonderful person. Among her daughter-in-law’s selfless actions was choosing to be a surrogate mother.
“[Kat] provided the gift of life for the benefit of another, but [as a funeral director] she is also the last one present at the end of life,” Deborah Pickering said. “Both of these things take an extraordinary person to accomplish with the kind of grace Kat exhibits. I am not someone easily impressed and probably border on being a skeptic most of the time. In the case of Kat, she is the best of the best.”
Pickering was ultimately matched with a then-recently married couple in 2017 — the wife had been diagnosed with cancer and therefore unable to carry a child herself. After months of health screenings and tests, nightly hormone injections and many doctor visits, Pickering gave birth in May of 2018. While the baby was born prematurely and required extra medical care, she is now a healthy little girl.
“The parents’ story hit close to home, as my husband had been told that it was unlikely that he would ever be able to have a child of his own,” Pickering said. “But he was blessed to have a healthy daughter prior to our marriage. I have suffered a miscarriage prior to my daughter being born, which was a heart-breaking experience. I am a huge supporter of adoption but can't even begin to fathom what it would be like to not be able to have my own child. This was a large reason that pushed me to be a surrogate. It was an absolutely incredible experience.”
Pickering is dedicated to the local community as well. She serves on the board of The Samaritans in Keene. It’s an agency and resource that provides information and raises awareness about suicide. Volunteers with the organization aid those in crisis who may be contemplating suicide as well as those who have lost loved ones to suicide. They also provide referrals to other support services when necessary and/or requested.
“Over time, I have grown to realize how we all know someone who has been affected by suicide. Over the years, I've lost friends and acquaintances and I've met grieving parents and spouses,” she said, adding that she loves being able to help people celebrate lives and memories, and to support friends and neighbors.
“If you can put goodness out into the world, why not do it,” Pickering said. “I want to be able to look back and feel good about what I’ve done with my life, and to be able to say I made a positive difference for people.”