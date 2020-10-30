Twenty-five dollars. That was how much Jennifer Dassau put in the bank account of Feeding Tiny Tummies, a Keene nonprofit that combats food insecurity among children in Cheshire and Sullivan counties, when she founded the organization in 2017.
Two years later, Feeding Tiny Tummies had a budget of $27,000. The organization now provides food items each week to more than 200 children enrolled in the federal Head Start program, which supports low-income families, and students at other local schools.
Feeding Tiny Tummies has already spent twice that amount this year to support an expanded clientele during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Dassau, 48, who lives in Marlow with her husband, Kenneth, and their daughter, Lanie, 14. She expects to spend about $75,000 by the end of December after the organization began the year with $7,000 in cash.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, Feeding Tiny Tummies has also delivered food to some elderly and disabled adults in its coverage area, which includes Cheshire County and three municipalities in Sullivan County, Dassau said.
As the organization’s only official staff member, she relied on volunteers to help distribute ingredients for 10,000 meals each week in the spring — significantly more than its usual output — from its Emerald Street headquarters.
“We were so overwhelmed,” Dassau said.
But she noted that several entities, including Southwestern Community Services, which runs the region's Head Start program, helped with the deliveries. In addition, local food providers have contributed fresh produce, milk and bread.
Due to social-distancing requirements, Feeding Tiny Tummies replaced its social fundraisers, which have included paint nights and spaghetti dinners, with a Facebook effort in the spring that yielded a few thousand dollars, Dassau added. She said the organization also received a $4,800 grant through the federal CARES Act and has been supported by local backers, including Mascoma Bank and the Keene Elks Lodge.
“I did take a class in college for grant writing, and I had never put it to use,” she said. “Now, I have gotten really good at that.”
The 10,000 meals that Feeding Tiny Tummies distributed each week this spring were the latest evidence of Dassau’s commitment to improving the lives of Monadnock Region children.
A product of the region herself, having grown up in Sullivan and attended Monadnock Regional High School, Dassau said she got involved in youth issues after one of her children from a previous marriage participated in Head Start. She began working for the program in 2004 and for 15 years was responsible for communicating with eligible families to understand their needs.
Dassau said the Head Start students would often ask her for a snack before leaving school because they knew there would be none available at home. When the students began requesting two snacks on Fridays, she put together take-home food bags for the weekend.
Helping families with young children avoid food insecurity was the primary objective of Feeding Tiny Tummies when Dassau founded the organization.
But supporting local youth includes nourishing their minds, as well as their bellies, she noted. Dassau explained that she tries to include a book or an activity in every food bag distributed by Feeding Tiny Tummies.
“I worry about the next generation,” she said. “… From three to five years old is the biggest growth span for [a child’s brain].”
Dassau said this spring, Feeding Tiny Tummies delivered food to 237 children in the Head Start program and 120 more who receive assistance from Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger, a coalition of individuals and organizations, and also to daycare facilities in Keene and Winchester and elderly residents in the Elm City.
The organization also increased its deliveries to twice per week after students began remote learning, when Head Start families could choose to collect school-provided meals either early or late in the week, she said. With local food providers offering fresh items, Dassau worried that half of them would spoil before the second wave of pick-ups without twice-a-week deliveries.
“I try to put enough [food in the delivery] because … we are providing it for that one child, but most families have more than one child,” she said.
Dassau hopes to extend further the organization’s reach after identifying more instances of food insecurity this year. She said the summer camp at Stonewall Farm in Keene requested meals after children arrived without food, as did other organizations.
To meet the new demand, Feeding Tiny Tummies recently launched a Facebook fundraiser to purchase an industrial-size fridge and freezer that she explained will increase the organization's food-preservation capabilities.
Dassau’s activism is not limited to battling food insecurity, though.
She also spent more than two years at the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, a Keene nonprofit that assists survivors of domestic and sexual violence, before leaving the organization earlier this month. Dassau said she got involved at the center because she “lived a pretty rocky life” with a former partner.
“People think of domestic violence as just being hit, and it’s so much more than that,” she said.
Dassau said she was motivated to work for MCVP after she stopped blaming herself for her suffering.
“If I knew then what I know now … my life would have been so different,” she said. “From my personal experience, I wanted to help the next person.”
As the center’s family violence prevention specialist, Dassau handled cases of child abuse, neglect and sexual violence, often working with the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families as well as the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center. She said a few cases involved petitioning for relief under Jade’s Law, a statute enacted last year that allows parents and guardians to obtain a restraining order on behalf of their children.
Dassau explained that in emergency situations, her work included finding housing, food and other resources for a child until they had found a permanent living situation.
Her newest challenge will be as a guardian ad litem (GAL), advocating for the best interest of children involved in legal proceedings. Dassau, who studied social work in college and who also has a family services degree from Head Start, said she recently earned the state’s GAL certification and hopes to get involved quickly.
“My education and my skills are ready for that,” she said. “I know I can make a difference and help these kids when they’re going through hard times.”
Dassau explained that she left MCVP earlier this month because it may have conflicted with her work as a guardian ad litem. She does not know whether the change is permanent but said there is a need for more GALs in Cheshire County, which has only two currently.
Carlos Agudelo, program coordinator at the Monadnock Region Child Advocacy Center, highlighted Dassau’s selflessness in nominating her for recognition as an Extraordinary Woman.
She is always working to assist others and she is willing to extend herself almost beyond her means in order to make a difference,” Agudelo wrote. “She is one woman who makes a difference for literally hundreds of caregivers and children on a daily basis.”
But Dassau deflected praise for her work, focusing instead on the people she has served.
“I never considered myself an extraordinary woman,” she said. “… I didn’t do it for recognition. I did it to take care of the kids in our community.”