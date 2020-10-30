If you're feeling excited about Keene's plans to achieve 100 percent renewable energy usage by 2050, Dr. Ann Shedd is one of the people to thank for that.
Shedd, 67, is chairwoman of Keene's Energy and Climate Committee and the co-chair-elect of the Monadnock Sustainability Hub. The self-described "lifelong tree hugger" and retired OB/GYN says her love of the great outdoors and interest in public health have inspired her to become involved in the fight against climate change.
As a child and during her college years, Shedd said she spent a great deal of time exploring the natural world, and her fondness for the outdoors developed early in life. She also became interested in population issues, which led her to pursue a career in obstetrics and gynecology.
"The impact on human health is definitely part of my interest in climate and energy issues," she said, adding that she also has concerns that energy plants tend to be located in low-income neighborhoods, compounding the health burdens of already vulnerable populations. She also worries about how the increasing average temperatures will affect older populations.
The Connecticut native said she has family roots in the Keene area going back nearly a century. She moved to Keene in 2007 to live in the home owned by her grandmother from the mid-1930s until her death in 1987.
Before that, Shedd spent time living in western New York and western Pennsylvania. She earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y., then attended Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where she met her husband, Mark Meess, and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Pittsburgh's Magee-Womens Hospital.
After her residency in 1984, Shedd went into private practice in Pittsburgh, where she was part of the city's first all-female practice, and later worked for Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Nashua.
Since moving to Keene, Shedd has become heavily involved in the community and has been particularly active in initiatives that deal with climate change, energy needs and other environmental issues. She's been on the city's Energy and Climate Committee for six years, chairing the panel for five of those years. Before that, she served on Keene's Conservation Commission.
Through the Energy and Climate Committee, Shedd has worked to advance the city's long-term energy goals — a city-wide transition to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and 100 percent thermal and transportation energy by 2050. The committee is also looking at a potential community power program, whereby the city would procure electricity on behalf of Keene's residents and businesses.
In addition, Shedd was among the founding members of what is now known as the Monadnock Sustainability Hub — the name resulting from the recent merger of the Monadnock Sustainability Network and the Monadnock Energy Hub. The organization has hosted a number of public events geared toward generating discussion about clean energy, including an annual event where participants can learn more about electric vehicles.
"We just have electric vehicle owners come with their vehicles and some dealers come with their vehicles, to a site, and have a public event where people can talk to owners," she said. "A lot of them will either take somebody out for a spin in the electric vehicle or let them drive it. Of course we can't do that this fall, but there [was] a virtual panel of EV owners on [Sept. 28.]"
While she's heavily involved in environmental matters in the public sphere, Shedd said she's committed to those same values in her private life.
Upon taking over her family home in Keene, Shedd and her husband did a great deal of work modernizing the 1913 home. She said they have installed energy-efficient systems and appliances, as well as weatherization upgrades to the home.
Shedd was nominated to be part of 2020's class of Extraordinary Women by Patricia Martin and Mari Brunner, who serve with Shedd on the Monadnock Sustainability Hub Board of Directors. Martin, who was part of the 2019 Extraordinary Women class, said when she was nominated, she kept thinking it was Shedd who should be receiving the recognition.
Martin commended Shedd's work with the Energy and Climate Committee as well as her role in getting the Monadnock Sustainability Hub off the ground. She also noted that Shedd authored the resolution approved in January 2019 by the Keene City Council that affirmed the city's long-term energy goals.
"Ann is truly extraordinary and a local treasure," Martin said. "I am so delighted and grateful to see Ann recognized in this way. She's the real deal."