Cheryl Belair says she couldn’t have built her insurance business anywhere but the Monadnock Region.
"I’ve always said that The Insurance Source was my first child, and the community helped me raise my first child," said Belair, who started the company in 1984 at age 21, and remains its president.
Since then, The Insurance Source has grown to serve more than 3,000 clients throughout the area with a wide variety of personal and commercial insurance, and employ five additional people, including Belair’s actual child, her son Ryan Barcome. The support Belair and her business have received over the years is also her main motivation to give back to the community through volunteer work, she said.
"Early on, I decided that I needed to give back," Belair, now 57, said. "I needed to give back to the community that helped me become successful."
Paul Miller, development and community impact director at the Keene Family YMCA, who nominated Belair for Extraordinary Women recognition, wrote that "there is a long list of clubs, boards and activities that dot Cheryl’s long resume but her work with the Elm City Rotary Club, the DeMar Marathon and the Keene Family YMCA stand out."
Belair, who lives in Keene, currently serves on the board of the YMCA, where she helped start the Fill the Duffel initiative. The program, launched last year, is a collaboration with YMCA Camp Takodah and the Keene Housing Kids Collaborative, and raises money to send kids living in Keene Housing properties to attend two weeks of overnight camp or an entire summer of YMCA day camp.
She has also been a member of the Keene Elm City Rotary Club since 1994 and sits on the board of the DeMar Marathon, which the Rotary Club oversees and uses as a primary fundraiser for many of its local service projects. The race, which was scheduled for Sept. 27, was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which Belair said "was the right decision, but it was a tough one to make." In a normal year, she runs the registration for the entire race weekend.
"It’s just really fun," Belair said. "I get to welcome runners from all over the world into Cheshire County to run the Clarence DeMar Marathon. I absolutely love being able to do that."
Well beyond the DeMar weekend, though, Belair's involvement continues with the projects funded by the race, like the Follow ME (Move Everyday) Sneaker Program. Through this initiative, the Rotary Club provides brand-new pairs of sneakers to 2nd-graders in almost every school in Cheshire County, Belair said.
"But more importantly than the sneakers is the message that we bring. So we talk to the kids about how important it is to move every day," she said. " ... And we talk about the fact that these sneakers aren’t meant for you to sit in front of your video games or sit in front of the TV with. You’ve got to get out there and use them."
Service like this epitomizes Belair's commitment to the community, Miller, a former Sentinel executive editor, wrote in his nomination.
"In almost every instance, children in need are the underlying inspiration for her tireless work, advocacy and fundraising," he wrote.
This focus on helping children stems from Belair's own experiences growing up in Manchester, she said.
"I was one of the kids that never had a brand-new pair of sneakers, didn’t have a pair of shoes that fit," Belair said. "I grew up in a house that, there were times where there wasn’t enough food on the table."
Belair added that she is lucky to have broken the cycle of poverty in which she grew up, and hopes her volunteer work will help other children do the same.
"It breaks my heart, and I feel like even the smallest little thing that we can do, that could be the one thing that shows even one child that there’s another world, and they can get out of the cycle," she said, choking back tears. "And if we save even one, then, to me, that’s all that matters."
Emotional investment is another hallmark of Belair's service, Miller added.
"Cheryl is given easily to tears; her emotions are real, regular, and seeing the benefits of community work she is involved in with children drives her to find new ways to do more," Miller wrote. He added that Belair's service extends beyond organized volunteer work, too.
"Cheryl has a deep love for her family, friends, and this community," Miller wrote. "She has been known to check in on others who are ill to offer care, compassion, or a ride to appointments, if needed."
For as much as she gives, though, Belair said she gets even more in return.
"For me, it’s like giving a gift," she said. "The more volunteer work I do, especially when it revolves around kids, the better I feel."
And while Belair said she never performs service in search of recognition, Miller said that is precisely what she deserves.
"Extraordinary is not an adjective applied lightly," he wrote. "But Cheryl, in her positive, pay-it-forward manner, is nothing less than that. She deserves a small moment of spotlight for her difference-making and life-changing efforts that bring her so much personal fulfillment, but little public acknowledgment."