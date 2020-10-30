Carol Hill calls it the “caregiving gene.” It’s an innate gift, she believes, a desire to give back to her community, manifested through her career in nursing, volunteerism in retirement and as matriarch of a tight family.
At 78 years old, she has been accompanied on most of that journey by her husband, Bob, for it was love at first sight more than 50 years ago and still going strong. She has three children and seven grandchildren. She matter-of-factly remarks that her 22-year-old granddaughter Gracie, a recent Lesley University graduate, has the gene. Gracie works in Brattleboro with children in need.
“If you’ve got that gene, unless you’re using that gene, you’re not going to be happy,” she says on her back deck in Keene, amid her gardens.
Hill has spent a lifetime in nursing — pediatrics to geriatrics — and as a comforter and provider for hospice patients. Yet she really started cooking when she retired. Hill is a fixture at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, where a decade ago she was the catalyst in starting a breakfast program for people experiencing homelessness. Her work continues today, having expanded to several local churches, with help from The Community Kitchen of Keene. It's especially welcome for many individuals and families sheltered at Hundred Nights.
Not even the coronavirus pandemic can slow her — when on-site meals had to be curtailed in March due to the pandemic, she organized a network of volunteers to bring in fully cooked breakfasts to-go. “Carol did a significant amount of the shopping and food preparation herself, thereby risking her own health,” writes fellow volunteer Kevin Gordon in nominating Hill as an Extraordinary Woman. “As always, Carol put the needs of others well ahead of her own needs and personal safety.”
Married 54 years, Carol and Bob, a cabinetmaker and carpenter, moved to Keene in 2010. It’s like the final chapter of a trilogy, in that they spent their first 35 years in the Washington, D.C., area, moved to Barre, Vt., and lived there 32 years and are now going on their second decade in Keene. None of the moves came with regrets; all were influenced by family.
The three chapters in Hill’s life have definitive characteristics. She was raised in Silver Spring, Md., just outside Washington, and the Girl Scouts were a major influence both as a member and then as a troop leader herself. “Those (Girl Scout) values really strengthened in my head as I tried to teach them to my troops. I always believed you leave the world a better place than you found it,” she says.
She attended junior college to become a medical secretary, she says, letting out a pause-and-effect chuckle. “I was really lousy at the secretary part."
That led directly to a nursing degree, and she began her career at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore in 1965. As the decades passed, she worked on just about every floor in her nursing career, ER to X-rays.
She met Bob in Washington, set up on a blind date by a cousin. It was a whirlwind courtship and she tells the story of Bob carrying her through a snowstorm, every bit as romantic as the climactic scene in the movie “An Officer and a Gentleman.” They met in November 1965 and married that July.
They eventually tired of the urban lifestyle, weary of the sprawl encroaching on them. Hill, then 35, had a sister in Vermont and the family (kids Jenny, Kris and Ryan) moved to Barre. “It’s just idyllic up here,” Hill says. All three children put down roots in northern New England although they gravitated to the Keene area, with Jenny on Granite Lake, Kris on the Connecticut River and Ryan in Keene.
Though entrenched in Barre for 32 years, they found themselves frequently making the drive to Keene. “We were coming to Keene often because of the grandchildren, because of our desire to be at their games, at their (social events), to spend time with them,” Hill says.
By then, Hill’s long nursing career was at a close. Bob was spending two weeks at a time in Keene helping Ryan fix up his house, and in 2010, two years into retirement, they decided to move here.
The change in location also included a change in churches. Lifelong Catholics, Hill says they went “church shopping” in seeking spiritual fulfillment. At the Universalist church, they met Bill and Susan Hay, longtime local volunteers (and remain so today), who went on to help start Project Home, an initiative that houses and nourishes asylum seekers.
Inspired by the Hays and duly motivated, Hill’s passion to help those in need turned to action.
She dove into organizing a campaign to serve breakfast to people experiencing homeless, ranging in age from children to the elderly, an initiative that became fondly known as the “Thursday Breakfast Crew.” It spread to other local churches with the Monadnock Interfaith Project acting as a conduit, and they teamed with Kathy Baird and the Monadnock RSVP program. What started as breakfast once a week at the Universalist church quickly swelled to six days a week. The soft-spoken Hill is effusive in her praise of how many volunteers came aboard.
In an Extraordinary Women nomination letter, fellow volunteer Pat Barber describes Hill as “the local cheerleader for those who do not have a voice or unable to navigate the ins and outs of the system. Carol and her husband Bob have led the ‘Thursday breakfast teams’ for at least the past 10 years.”
Hill for years has been part of the America Reads program at Franklin Elementary School and is an outspoken advocate about the need to have public restrooms in the downtown Keene area. She is also an avid gardener, both at home and on the church grounds, and has volunteered with the N.H. Small Dog Rescue group.
“I am so appreciative of all I have,” she says. “I love Keene. I’ve often said it’s one of the most caring communities I’ve ever been involved with.”