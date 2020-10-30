It’s hard to overstate the importance of Camp Takodah in Carlie Fischer’s life.
The 27-year-old grew up attending the YMCA camp in Richmond every summer, even after her family moved from Keene to Nova Scotia when she was 7. As she got older, she became a camp counselor. And not long after graduating from Dalhousie University in Halifax with a degree in English and psychology, she made her way back to the Monadnock Region to take a position as the camp’s assistant director in 2017.
“It’s been truly nothing short of formative for me,” says Fischer, who lives in Richmond. “All of my best friends, major relationships, my career, my values, my education choice in college — I mean, I can trace back darn near every bit of my life to Takodah, with the exception of my family, basically.”
Fischer says she didn’t originally set out to come back to the camp in her professional life. But she’s always enjoyed working with children and youth, and when a job at Takodah became available, the opportunity to help campers have the same positive experience she had was simply too good to pass up, she says.
Since then, the position has helped her develop a passion for nonprofit leadership that reaches beyond her job to the time she spends supporting and volunteering for other organizations across the region. At the same time, she’s pursuing a master’s degree in social work from the University of New Hampshire to help her continue serving her community.
“I just kind of wanted to have the freedom and the basic skill set to follow curiosities and take opportunities as they come,” Fischer says. “And I’ve never really been super keen on pigeon-holing myself into any one career path.”
Ryan Reed, camp director at Camp Takodah, says Fischer is defined by her “heart for helping others,” particularly those who face disadvantages in some way. He notes that she was instrumental in launching parallel programs for boys and girls at Takodah, allowing the camp to serve more campers during one session.
But he says Fischer’s mark on the region goes beyond the camp’s grounds.
“If you look at all the things that she does in our community, I think it’s really impressive,” Reed says. “And then when you realize that she’s just 27 years old and doing all of these things, I think it’s especially impressive in terms of the amount of her time that she gives to other organizations and causes that she cares about.”
There is certainly no shortage of those. Fischer helps lead the Monadnock Youth Coalition, which focuses on substance misuse among youth, and also serves on a YMCA public policy team that lobbies for statewide legislation related to youth development. In addition to her position at Camp Takodah, she volunteers with the Keene Housing Kids Collaborative and the Monadnock Humane Society, where she helps with fundraising and events.
She’s also an advocate and supervisor at the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, and spends about 20 nights a month serving as an on-call advocate for survivors of sexual and domestic violence and providing support for other advocates and volunteers. In her role there, Fischer is a kind ear for clients who need someone to talk to, as well as a liaison to help them connect with mental health services or obtain a protective order.
The work can be difficult, Fischer says; it’s about finding a balance between protecting one’s own emotions while still showing up for the client.
“I think any time there’s sort of an experience like that, I think it’s just important to remember that, if you’re not doing that work, then who really is?” Fischer says. “A lot of people just need someone to kind of hold their hand and be there.”
That same philosophy shines through in Fischer’s decision to become a foster parent. With her experience navigating traumatic and high-stress situations and her love of working with children, she says it felt like a perfect fit. She was recently matched with her first long-term placement through the foster care system, an infant, and says she wishes she’d done it sooner.
“I think that when you look for ways to be helpful or be of service, my method has always just been to figure out what it is that I like and what gets me excited and motivated, and what are my skills and what things kind of fit into that cross section,” she says. “And fostering is just exactly that for me.”
At Takodah, Fischer is “universally loved and adored” and has been a strong role model for the campers, according to Reed. And he doesn’t see her legacy there fading anytime soon.
“I think that if the world had more people like her — who were willing to look at the world and see the challenges that we have, but instead of just sort of living with them or being sad about them, actually taking action to make them better — I think we’d all be in a much better place."