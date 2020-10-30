When Amy Matthews decided to go to college for nursing, she had no idea what she was getting into.
Today, Matthews, 56, is the chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, with over 30 years of experience in the nursing field. She oversees the implementation of patient care at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate, and is constantly finding new ways to improve the experience for patients and nurses alike.
A native of Portland, Maine, Matthews said she always loved science, and wanted to find a career that was centered around it. She was ultimately torn between forestry and health care, but said being able to help others drew her into nursing.
“I can remember being 17, figuring out what I am supposed to go to school for and what I want to be,” the Peterborough resident said. “I had no idea really what nursing was when I was 17, and neither did my guidance counselor who advised me against it.”
Before arriving in the Monadnock Region, Matthews practiced in 10 different locations across the country, as her husband and high-school sweetheart, Keith, was a military intelligence officer in the Army.
She started her career in Atlanta as a medical-surgical nurse, and from there held various nursing roles in several states, including as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit and emergency care, as well as administrative positions.
“Through those experiences I found I loved two things: I loved the complexity of health care and I loved seeing all the different roles and how they come together,” she said.
As the years went by and their family began to grow, Matthews said she and Keith had two criteria for their final destination: more snow, fewer people. This led them to Peterborough, where they raised their three now-grown children.
Matthews has worked at Cheshire Medical ever since, starting 20 years ago as night shift emergency department nurse, and working her way to chief nursing officer two years ago.
In addition to her post at the Keene hospital, Matthews is also actively involved in her community. She serves on the Monadnock Regional Healthcare Workforce Group, the N.H. Nurses Association and on the Monadnock United Way. She has previously volunteered with the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts and the N.H. Trauma Medical Review Board.
Before dedicating her career to the hospital setting, Matthews said she wasn’t sure which avenue of nursing she wanted to pursue. She has four nursing degrees — an associate in nursing, a bachelor’s of nursing, a master’s in nursing education and a doctorate of nursing practice.
“I took the phrase 'lifelong learning' seriously,” she joked. “The guy I married says four degrees is enough.”
Matthews said when she first graduated with her bachelor’s degree, she thought she would work in hospice care for a few years before going back to school to teach.
“It was a community hospital that changed my mind on that,” she said. “I was so impressed by the complexity of health care and also the knowledge and tenacity of keeping health care local and maintaining a presence in the local community.”
While she did end up pursuing a teaching degree, it was her newfound love for community health care that kept her in the hospital.
As to why she has stayed at Cheshire Medical for so long, Matthews said it comes down to its mission.
“We serve our community, and that passion and not-for-profit tie to a community means a lot to me,” she said. “I think about how do I connect people and programs and resources in a way that helps serve our mission.”
In her time at the Keene hospital, Matthews has worn many hats: emergency department nurse, trauma program coordinator, director of critical care and emergency services and senior director of patient care services.
She also serves as the operations chief for Cheshire Medical's incident command team, which has overseen the hospital's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, from visitor limitations to how staff addressed the public health crisis.
"We moved quickly to be ready, and as we are very fortunate that we didn't go steeply into a high peak [of COVID-19 cases], the decisions made in our area did help flatten that curve," Matthews said.
One of her largest projects, while she was director of critical care and emergency services, was about eight years ago, when the hospital’s emergency department was renovated.
The department used to be one large open room, with only curtains dividing the patients. To provide more privacy, the hospital initiated a five-phase construction process to create private rooms that were “much more efficient,” according to Matthews. Other small changes such as more natural lighting were intended to make patients more comfortable.
Katherine Richardson — director of leadership giving at Cheshire Medical’s Health Foundation who nominated Matthews for the Extraordinary Women award — said Matthews was “instrumental” in making this renovation run smoothly.
“Her goal was to involve all staff in the process — from physicians to receptionists — so they could proudly take ownership,” Richardson said in an email.
Matthews said that involvement is what the job is all about.
“I get to come to war every day surrounded by amazing people who are committed to making a difference,” she said. “I am pretty lucky to be part of that.”