CONCORD — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire has settled its federal lawsuit against the town of Exeter and three police officers accusing them of illegally detaining an immigrant.
A federal judge dismissed the case June 20 after ACLU-NH filed a notice to dismiss the case on behalf of Bashar Awawdeh, a Jordanian immigrant, on June 13. As part of the settlement agreement, the town of Exeter paid Awawdeh $39,175. The town has also committed to implementing new policies to better educate and prepare officers on the rights of immigrants.
ACLU-NH sued the town and Exeter police Sgt. Justin Ranauro and officers Devin West and Joseph Saluto in September after the 2018 detention of Awawdeh, who was taken into custody after helping police arrest an assault suspect in another case.
Awawdeh was detained by Exeter police on Aug. 10, 2018, after he had offered himself as a translator when the officers attempted to question his coworker at the Exeter Xtra Mart at 72 Main St., now called the EZ Mart, according to the ACLU’s original complaint. The officers then allegedly called Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Awawdeh was held in custody in an immigration detention facility for several weeks before being released on bond, despite marrying an American citizen in June of last year.
ACLU-NH was seeking a federal judge to rule Awawdeh’s detention constituted a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights and award him damages for improper imprisonment.
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for ACLU-NH, said the settlement with the town of Exeter was the first one reached as part of ACLU-NH’s Immigrants Rights Project.