Jim Beard, a Lempster Republican, and Cinde Warmington, a Concord Democrat, are running for a two-year term representing District 2 on the N.H. Executive Council. Along with other cities and towns, the district includes the local communities of Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester. Beard and Warmington answered candidate questionnaires.