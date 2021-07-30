To most, the quaint town of Nelson and the bustling borough of Brooklyn would have nothing in common. But for Wendy Klemperer, the two locations are the perfect muses.
At her secluded home nestled in the woods on Nelson Road — previously owned by her grandparents, Paul and Mitzi Klemperer — she explained that at first, New York seemed like the best place to create her art. And for about 10 years, she did just that.
But every spring, when nature began blooming, the Massachusetts native felt she needed more than the city could offer. And in 1986, when she was accepted into a MacDowell residency in Peterborough, she’d spend her free time in Nelson.
“I brought people over here, and it sparked this idea of trying to be here as an adult artist, so I started doing that,” said Klemperer, 62. “I would quit whatever waitressing job I had and come up here in the summers.”
That has been her routine ever since, with June to November spent in Nelson, and the rest of the year in an apartment in Bushwick — a perfect juxtaposition.
“There’s just this whole other side that happens to me when I’m there,” she said of Brooklyn. “… But I would have this wistful angst, almost kind of melancholy, that would descend on me when it was spring because I missed nature.”
Klemperer — winner of a 2021 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award in 3D Visual Arts — has been a full-time artist of sculptures, painting and silhouettes for nearly two decades, and has created more pieces than she can count. Currently, she has work in Red Fox Gallery in Pound Ridge, N.Y.; June LaCombe Sculpture in Pownal, Maine; Visions West Contemporary in Bozeman, Mont.; and Sponder Gallery in Boca Raton, Fla.
And while she always dreamed of becoming an artist, Klemperer was never sure what career she’d have.
The daughter of two chemists — Bill and Beth Klemperer — she was always encouraged to pursue science. She liked biology, and with her love of animals she thought maybe she’d become a veterinarian or marine biologist.
Klemperer continued to create art, dabbling in various classes throughout her schooling. It wasn’t until her junior year as a biochemistry major at Harvard-Radcliffe College — formerly a women's liberal arts college in Cambridge, Mass., which merged with Harvard University in 1999 — that she realized art was more than just a hobby.
“Just on a fluke I took a sculpture class there because the painting classes were full, and the teacher was great, and I really fell in love with sculpture,” she said, “and I was just like, ‘This is what I want to do.’ ”
She still finished her bachelor’s degree before heading to the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y., where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in sculpture. Klemperer then furthered her education at Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Maine.
Though in school she was often encouraged to create abstract pieces, most of Klemperer’s work is inspired by nature and animals — something she’s felt since she was a child.
“I took to drawing when I was a kid, and I started drawing horses when I was like three or something, so there was always piles of papers with horses all over the place,” she said with a laugh. “I look back and think, ‘Oh my God, I must’ve been a relentless, kind of tedious, kid.' "
Horses — along with other animals — still show up in her current works, which include sculptures, paintings and silhouettes made of steel and paper.
With sculptures, Klemperer uses scrap metal from junkyards, welding it into shape. She used to work with new metal, but explained she had to bend it to use it, so it always ended up being more work.
At her home in Nelson, the yard is filled with piles of warped metal, waiting for inspiration to strike. Her one-year-old dog, Puccini, sniffs alongside her.
“This is actually a better sculpture than I could make,” she said, pointing to a pile of bent and rusted rebar. “… The cool thing about the material is it can become anything."
Klemperer can often see her sculpture through the metal’s shapes, and will cut off certain pieces from several segments of metal to complete her art. For a 1,000-pound sculpture, for example, she said she’d go through 3,000 pounds of material to get the right pieces.
“I kind of think of a shape I need, and then I’ll be like, ‘Oh, that shape is just right,’ and then I can take the torch and cut that and weld it on,” she said.
Danya Landis, co-owner of Machina Arts: Kitchen and ArtBar in Keene, met Klemperer when she was a student at Maine College of Art in Portland. Klemperer had an exhibit near there, Landis said, and she was able to have a one-on-one conversation with her.
“I was absolutely fascinated and loved her work,” she said.
After graduating and trying to figure out her next move, Landis wrote Klemperer a letter, asking if she could work with her. Sure enough, she said yes.
“I moved to New York and worked with Wendy for … I think it ended up being a year and a half or two years,” Landis said. “I came to work with Wendy in Nelson, and that’s how I ended up in this area because of her.”
She described Klemperer’s style of art as mesmerizing, with the way she can make a still object look like it’s in motion.
“I have a very different point of view of her working style because I actually got to experience it myself,” Landis said, “but even before that, there's no way to not think her work is extraordinary.”