If you've ever attended a concert or theater production in the Monadnock Region, chances are you've heard the stylings of Walt Sayre.
His career started out on a much larger stage that included studying at the Manhattan School of Music. But his penchant for performance can be traced back much further, to the age of 3, when he first started playing piano while growing up in New Jersey. By the time he was 6 or 7, he'd surpassed the abilities of his mother, Veronica, a piano teacher, and he soon began learning under musicians who had ties to the New York Philharmonic and the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.
"I don't even remember not being able to play something on the piano," the 69-year-old Keene resident says.
At 28, Sayre and his family left New Jersey for New Hampshire to get away from the competitive "rat-race" atmosphere of the music world there. And since moving to the Keene area 41 years ago, Sayre has mentored and performed alongside musicians across the region and the state, earning him distinction as one of this year's Ewing Arts Awards Lifetime Achievement winners.
"I found a very dedicated small group of musicians that were very friendly and very welcoming [in the Monadnock Region]," he says. "And I still find that today."
Traci Booth, co-founder of Small Pond Productions theater company in Marlborough, describes Sayre as an exceptional musician who's made a big impact as the musical director for the organization's theater productions. After a long career teaching music in the Granite State, first at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene and then in the Fall Mountain school district, Booth says Sayre has cultivated a talent for molding musicians both young and old.
"He has you push your limits. He won't let you rest on your laurels. But he does it in a way without making you feel bad about yourself," Booth says. "On the same token, when he's working with an artist or a singer, he knows what that singer is capable of and he brings out the best in them."
As his first instrument, the piano has always been Sayre's favorite. But his talents are much more varied; he's an accomplished vocalist, can play everything from trombone to trumpet to the pipe organ, and has even dabbled a bit in composition, though he says performing is what he enjoys most.
"I've always been what they call an excellent doubler," Sayre says, explaining that the term refers to a musician who doesn't specialize in one specific instrument or style. "… If there was a decathlon of music, I don't think anyone would be able to be better than me, because I've always sought out things where I have a lot of freedom, because I love a lot of different types of music."
And that shows in the diverse range of organizations he's worked with over the years, from accompanying the Keene Chorale and Keene Pops Choir to serving as the music director at St. James Episcopal Church and teaching as an adjunct faculty member at Keene State College.
"As the conductor, I felt very secure with Walt at the keyboard, which is really important for the group and for the conductor that he's right there ready to pick up on anything," says Jean Nelson, former director of the Keene Pops Choir, who was honored with a Ewing Arts Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.
Sayre even has his own band, the Walt Sayre Orchestra, and during the pandemic, the group rehearsed in the driveway next to the Alpine Healthcare Center on Keene's Main Street so that the residents of the senior-living facility could line up along the fence there to listen. And he enjoys performing at other retirement communities throughout the region, as well, including Maplewood Nursing Home, American House and Hillside Village.
"Basically, it makes me happy to make people happy. And through music, I've found that's the best way. I have a real talent for doing that," Sayre says. "The happier I make people, the happier I am."
Booth and Nelson agree that Sayre has left his mark on the arts community in southwestern New Hampshire and beyond. And though he may not be teaching in a classroom anymore, they say his knowledge and talent will continue inspiring other musicians for years to come.
"He really embodies music, you know? He is what music is all about," Booth says. "And it just pours from him."