Sometimes a single word encapsulates a person, a snappy embodiment of attributes covering a lifetime.
Cinemaniac.
Tom Cook.
One and the same.
Cook was The Cinemaniac of the Monadnock Region, his love for film, family and community known throughout Southwestern New Hampshire and beyond. A longtime film professor at Keene State College, his skills in the editing room, behind the camera and in the classroom were beholden by colleagues and students for decades. But to Cook, Keene State was not an isolated island in the city, but a vibrant part of the community.
“It’s easy for people to disappear on a campus, but that wasn’t Tom. He was there to produce films for the community. He wanted to bridge the line between town and gown,” says professor emeritus Larry Benaquist, founder of the Keene State film studies program and its film society, and one of Cook’s best friends.
Cook, 60, of Keene died Feb. 17 of complications due to a lifelong battle with Type 1 diabetes that began when he was 4 years old. His legacy will endure far into the future, not only for the numerous films with his signature, but the relationships he forged locally and throughout the movie industry.
Appropriately, Cook is the posthumous winner of this year’s Ewing Arts Community Engagement Award.
No doubt his students would applaud, hundreds of whom are working in the film industry today. The college's film program has been a pipeline to Florentine Films, the Ken Burns company in Walpole that is legendary for its in-depth PBS documentaries. Dozens of Keene State students have worked there through the years. At one point, 11 of the 44 Burns film staffers were Keene State film grads. Many other Cook students went on to start their own film production companies; others work at major outlets such as NBC and ESPN, or as freelance editors.
"Tom just loved the way movies are made, the cinematic apparatus used to bring them to the screen," Benaquist says.
Cook was always on the go, whether scouring haunted habitats for ghosts or scuba diving in Maui. His devotion to his hometown Chicago Cubs was legendary, his Keene State office a shrine to Wrigleyville, featuring an ivy-draped brick wall in homage to Wrigley's famous outfield wall. Cook even had a 368-foot sign, the distance to left-center.
Wait, ghosts?
Cook was a longtime member of the New England Paranormal Society and went on more than 50 ghost-hunting excursions. Cook said in a 2017 Monadnock Profile in The Sentinel that he had yet to find a ghost, but he would never give up looking. "There’s always the possibility,” he said. “And by the way, I loved the movie ‘Poltergeist.’ ”
Which reminds Benaquist of Cook's love for science fiction, particularly Star Trek. Cook was good friends with William Shatner, having met him years ago in Montreal and following up with a letter. When Shatner wanted a video made from a motorcycle trip he took, he called upon Cook. "Tom made it good," Benaquist says of Shatner's raw footage. Thereafter, Shatner became a regular participant in Cook's classes — "He'd Zoom with Shatner and his students," Benaquist says.
Monadnock Region residents may best recognize Cook as co-host of the weekly Cinemaniac show that ran for many years on Cheshire TV, where he was chairman of the board of directors. Cook and longtime co-host Ken Nelson would banter about movies, upcoming releases and anything associated with film. He also did a Cinemaniac radio segment with host Dan Mitchell on WKBK’s Good Morning Show for more than 20 years. It would end with Cook playing a mystery movie game with listeners in which he brought film sound clips and listeners had to identify the movie.
“Always giving and always thinking of others,” Mitchell said in a tribute to Cook shortly after he died.
Cook had a hand in dozens of films, some big — “Jumanji” — and many small. If you come upon an instructional video on how to safely carry a keg down a set a stairs, that’s Cook's work. If you need to know the proper procedures to keep traffic flaggers safe, it was produced by Cook for the N.H. Department of Transportation. He was also behind the scenes of Luca Paris’ long-running cooking show on Cheshire TV.
Cook came to Keene State from California in 1994 to oversee the development of the college’s burgeoning film production program. He graduated from Purdue University in 1985 and moved to Los Angeles, where he furthered his formal film education at USC. Cook threw himself into the movies as soon as he arrived in Keene, as it coincided with the filming of “Jumanji.” “The first thing he did was to get his students into ‘Jumanji,’ " Benaquist says.
Benaquist says Cook had a special way of connecting with students in explaining information. When he interviewed for the Keene State post, his presentation included the subtractive color theory and Benaquist was hooked. "I thought it was brilliant," he says.
Cook married his high school sweetheart, Kelly, and they have two sons, Benjamin and Walter. Benaquist recalls Kelly saying how much she wanted to live in a tight-knit small community; at 5 years old, Benjamin would call into Cook’s Cinemaniac TV show and talk about the movies.
One of Benaquist's own career hallmarks is the acclaimed documentary, "Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels,” narrated by Sam Waterston. Benaquist was co-producer with William Sullivan, and Cook was its cinematographer.
“If you’re an editor you work on computers, but the cinematographers had all the toys” — cameras and hand-held gadgets — “and that’s really what I enjoyed,” Cook said in a 2015 interview. “When I got behind the camera, I seemed to have a natural understanding of what needed to be done.”
"He came [to Keene State] at the beginning of digital editing. Tom got into that and it was not easy," Benaquist says.
Yet it's the personal relationship Benaquist will miss most, the small things, a visit to the Apple Cinemas Hooksett IMAX, for instance. Cook wanted to watch a science fiction movie in 3D, so Benaquist joined him. Cook insisted they sit in the front row.
"For four hours I had my brain cells fried by this movie," Benaquist says. "Tom, he loved it. He was so great to work with. I'm so sad that he's gone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.