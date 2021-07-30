The arts, creativity and self-expression have always been important to Laura Lawson Tucker as an educator.
With Darlene Jenson, Tucker is the co-director and co-founder of Theatre Adventure, a theater program for children and adults with disabilities, located at West Village Meetinghouse in Brattleboro. The organization is a Ewing Arts Award winner in the Excellence in Community Engagement category.
Before Theatre Adventure, Tucker had an early childhood program and was inspired by fellow educator Jenson and her son, Elijah, who has cerebral palsy.
“We started talking about education and the arts. Elijah was teaching me — when he was in my program — of how much storytelling and movement, song and music and percussion spoke to him, as a means to express himself. It was very exciting to me. He helped open the door to a new awareness to me of the power of the arts as a means to folks who have challenges with having access to words and other ways to express themselves.”
That planted a seed for Tucker and Jenson to start Theatre Adventure through New England Youth Theatre in 2004, with help from NEYT founder Stephen Stearns.
Theatre Adventure remained a program within NEYT for 15 years, until almost two years ago — in November 2019 — Tucker and Jenson decided to spread their wings and become their own non-profit organization.
Theatre Adventure’s mission is “to empower youth and adults with disabilities through the expressive arts while building self-confidence, leadership and community.” Students range in age from approximately 15 through 60 years old and the disabilities that many of their students live with include cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome, deafness or being hard of hearing, blindness and intellectual and other developmental issues. Tucker said about 90 percent of students stay with Theatre Adventure year after year because there are no age limits.
There are also no requirements or prior experience needed to join, and there are no auditions, either.
Theatre Adventure does a lot of fundraising and has financial aid available to try to keep tuition as low as they can. They strive to not only be inclusive of all individuals and accessible financially to students, but to also have all they need to be handicapped accessible.
“One of our goals from the very beginning was for social change, to help shift that in a gentle way. To change perceptions and attitudes toward people who may look different or sound different,” Tucker said.
Theatre Adventure also has a zero-tolerance policy for any negativity, bullying or name-calling. “We are so dedicated to a culture of respect and tenderness toward each other and caring for each other and support. Many times new students arrive having been used to bullying in school. It’s quite wonderful to watch them learn and trust and be themselves.”
Tucker says it's important to follow the lead of the student and find acting parts and characters that fit them instead of trying to fit them into parts. She said they first look at a story and think, “How are we going to tell this story so that everybody has a voice and everyone is engaged?”
They don’t start with a script at all, instead beginning with characters and exploring each character individually to see which members of the program are connecting with each character. Then they expand upon that. “We really work hard to help each of our actors become empowered as storytellers and artists,” Tucker explained.
Providing the creative journey and the creative process is a big part of Theatre Adventure. Tucker found that because of these students' disabilities and medical issues, many have had very prescribed lives; in theater they get to know and use their imaginations.
“What we have learned in Theatre Adventure, working in the arts sort of opens up windows for everyone. No matter if they need to use a wheelchair for mobility, or have a hard time with words,” she said.
Theatre Adventure works with stories, costuming, music, movement, painting, poetry, percussion, song, puppetry and writing. All these different forms of art not only give tools to the students with a passion for performing, they also help tell a story in a unique way, which in turn can help audience members see how much these students have to offer the community.
Theatre Adventure doesn’t stop at offering just theater and arts experiences for its members, they also have a special skills training program for adults who want to become mentors and role models to other actors. They are given opportunities to develop leadership skills. “It’s been very exciting watching their own development,” Tucker said. She added that some former students have even been hired as assistant teachers — a paying job.
Tucker described her theater troupes this way: “We’re all together, all on the same ship. And everyone is helping to be the captain of the ship and we’re working together and together we are mapping out where we go on this creative journey. That is so fabulous!”
Though the pandemic brought challenges to Theatre Adventure, they worked diligently to make sure they didn’t skip a beat. By having online classes and breakout rooms, they were able to continue throughout the pandemic and ensure everyone felt welcome and acknowledged. “Online, one can easily feel anonymous and we wanted to make sure no one felt anonymous,” Tucker said.
In fall 2020 Theatre Adventure had its first online show and members were excited to have reached an international audience. Using Zoom meetings to their advantage, they created a puppet show. “We called all of our Zoom boxes ‘windows of opportunity’ — we didn't want to call them boxes, because it seemed so limiting.”
These windows were perfect for puppetry, and they decided to put on an online puppet show.
Theatre Adventure put together boxes full of art supplies for every actor to be able to create their own puppets to use. Students could pick up boxes curbside, and some were mailed to people who were unable to get them in person. They offered mini workshops on how to make different kinds of puppets and everyone had an opportunity to create their own puppets to use for this show, which helped them feel empowered.
This fall Theatre Adventure will be offering a hybrid model. There will be a monitor set up during classes so that students who are unable to or don’t want to attend in person can still watch a live class and participate at home. They are planning on implementing live-stream shows this year as well, so they can have in-person and online audiences.
Tucker described the pandemic challenges as being an amazing learning experience. “It was a very frightening time for students with medical issues. Helping to ensure their safety is paramount to us.
“We were able to put the pandemic aside and create art together. Art prevails!”