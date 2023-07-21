Sy Montgomery’s office resembles a natural history museum, replete with papers, scribbled notes, octopus plush dolls, turtle shells and books piling across desks and shelves. And although the office is important to Montgomery — it’s where she’s worked on her many published books — her real learning comes from everything outside her home office door.
“I’ve just met the most incredible people and the most incredible turtles. And I’ve met incredible dolphins, and I’ve met incredible tigers and I’ve met incredible snow leopards,” Montgomery said about her work as an author and naturalist. “The animals always come through. They always show you something astonishing.”
Montgomery is this year's recipient of the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Awards in the literary arts category.
Montgomery, 65, of Hancock, is the author of 35 nonfiction books about nature and animals for adults and children, including The Soul of an Octopus, which was a National Book Award finalist in 2015. Her work has taken her from the Monadnock Region’s forests to the Australian outback, but it’s the animals, not the travel, that bring her the most meaning.
“From the time before I could talk, I loved animals, and I considered them like my people,” Montgomery, who was born in Germany, said. She recounted one specific incident — a story her parents told her — when the family visited the Frankfurt Zoo. “Apparently, I broke free of their hands, and they were looking for me and I was in the hippo pen with the hippo,” she said, laughing. “I was fine, and the hippo was fine; my parents were not fine!”
She wanted to be a veterinarian until her father, Austin J. Montgomery started reading the New York Times to her as a child.
“[The articles] were all about how animals were going extinct because of overpopulation and pollution and overhunting ... all these horrible things that people were doing and that we're all a part of without even knowing it,” she explained.
Those articles demonstrated that bringing awareness to animals and their conservation could inform people and lead to their protection. “It was then that I decided, ‘You know what? Maybe I can help more animals as a writer.’”
She majored in magazine journalism, French language and literature and psychology at Syracuse University, where she met her husband, Howard Mansfield, also a 2023 Ewing Arts Award winner. After graduating in 1979, she took a reporting job at the Buffalo Evening News, and soon after she moved to the Courier News in New Jersey.
A few years after moving to the Courier News, her father gifted her a ticket to Australia. Montgomery, however, didn't want to be just a tourist.
She instead joined a Massachusetts-based organization called Earthwatch that pairs volunteers with scientific and conservation projects around the world. The organization connected her with a wombat preserve in southern Australia, where she spent her two-week trip camping in the outback.
"The principal investigator for that project ... could see that I was on fire to do this, that I just was in my element and I loved it."
The investigator also said that if she had the budget she'd bring Montgomery back "in a heartbeat".
"She said, 'But if you ever wanted to do independent study of any of the animals in Brookfield Conservation Park, I would give you food.'"
"So I quit my job and I moved to the outback," Montgomery continued.
She ended up studying emus there for six months, and upon her return, began her career as an author.
Her newsroom experiences, however, continue to inform her work, she said.
According to her, the most important rule in journalism — writing so that anyone can understand the subject — informs her approach to writing children’s books.
“Children are just as smart as adults … but they haven’t been alive long enough to have the same vocabulary or to be exposed to so many of the concepts that we take for granted. So, you just put yourself in their shoes,” she explained.
As a general discipline, Montgomery takes a field journal on every trip and writes a nightly essay about any learnings from the day. After two or three years of continuous research, those essays form the foundation of her next book.
“I finish all the research before I start writing a book,” she said. “You don’t want to start until you kind of know where you’re going to end.”
This month, the Harris Center for Conservation Education awarded her with the inaugural Eleanor Briggs award, presented and named after the center’s founder. The award honored Montgomery’s work in “helping people better understand, respect, and care about many of the animals with whom we share our home,” according to the center’s news release.
But even after all these years of work, Montgomery has no plans to slow down.
She released her most recent work, The Book of Turtles this spring. Her next book — Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell — is set to release on Sept. 17. Both books include illustrations by Matt Patterson, a Hancock artist who lives down the road from her and who she's known for about five years.
“She’s a lot of fun to do research with,” Patterson said. “She’ll do anything and she’s curious, and, I don’t know, she’s a wild lady,” he said, chuckling.
He recounted one of his favorite memories of working with Montgomery, when the two were tasked with catching three turtles in a murky pond while volunteering at the Turtle Survival Alliance Center in Charleston, S.C.
“I found one of them, and he was swimming away from me and he was swimming towards Sy, so I yelled, ‘Sy, he’s coming your way!’ And she turned around, and he kind of just swam into her, like torpedoed her, and he bounced off of her and swam off,” he said. “Her curiosity’s endless,” he added.
Next year, Montgomery plans to scuba dive in Ecuador to research giant manta rays for another book.
Despite authoring nearly three dozen books and counting, Montgomery says she still faces writer’s block and the fears that come with it.
“I still feel sometimes, like, ‘Oh my god, I am unworthy; I can’t write this,’” she said.
“But when that happens... my animal guides were good enough to show even me how to do it, and then I have confidence.”
