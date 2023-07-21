Sy Montgomery

Sy Montgomery with Lucy the Elongated Tortoise.

 Photo by Matt Patterson

Sy Montgomery’s office resembles a natural history museum, replete with papers, scribbled notes, octopus plush dolls, turtle shells and books piling across desks and shelves. And although the office is important to Montgomery — it’s where she’s worked on her many published books — her real learning comes from everything outside her home office door.

“I’ve just met the most incredible people and the most incredible turtles. And I’ve met incredible dolphins, and I’ve met incredible tigers and I’ve met incredible snow leopards,” Montgomery said about her work as an author and naturalist. “The animals always come through. They always show you something astonishing.”

Christopher Cartwright can be reached at ccartwright@keenesentinel.com or 603-352-1234, extension 1405.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.