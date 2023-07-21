Susan Osgood

Susan Osgood.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

In the corner of her Brattleboro home, stands proudly a colorful facsimile to Susan Osgood’s interest in Egypt — a full-size sarcophagus.

A startling conversation piece to be sure, but the mummy casket, which she made from paper mâché in college, is only part of an adventure initiated by dreams of travel as a Westmoreland youngster and bringing her to present-day work as an archaeological artist, detailing artifacts 3,500 years old. Voyaging with her has been her stunning abstract art, which is displayed in galleries in Portugal, Germany, Egypt, Vermont and in corporate and personal collections too numerous to list. Osgood’s fascinating work — and journey — is honored with a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award for the visual arts this year.

