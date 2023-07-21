In the corner of her Brattleboro home, stands proudly a colorful facsimile to Susan Osgood’s interest in Egypt — a full-size sarcophagus.
A startling conversation piece to be sure, but the mummy casket, which she made from paper mâché in college, is only part of an adventure initiated by dreams of travel as a Westmoreland youngster and bringing her to present-day work as an archaeological artist, detailing artifacts 3,500 years old. Voyaging with her has been her stunning abstract art, which is displayed in galleries in Portugal, Germany, Egypt, Vermont and in corporate and personal collections too numerous to list. Osgood’s fascinating work — and journey — is honored with a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award for the visual arts this year.
“It is all about getting lost and traveling,” she says. “What else can I discover, where else could I go?”
Where to go has always been the question. Going has always been the answer.
Clients at her mother’s in-home hair salon told fascinating stories of vacations and excursions that captivated her as she ate her breakfast in the kitchen just off the shop. Artistically inclined in both painting and music, Osgood found it more and more appealing to somehow, someway combine her creative skills with the tug to explore. She fed her interest through art classes at Keene High School and, by then, was inspired — and determined — to make a career of art and travel.
Persistent, too.
She did not get into the college of her choice on the first try; in fact, it took three years before Rhode Island School of Design (RSDI) accepted her. And then she attended with only enough money to pay for the first semester. She earned scholarships and always worked at two jobs, cobbling together enough money to support her education, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in 1978. Always present was the need to travel, and from an early age, an interest in Egypt from Old Kingdom drawings she saw in her household encyclopedias.
During her time at RSDI, she could attend classes at nearby Brown University, and there, she met Ricardo Caminos, an Argentinian Egyptologist, encounters that gave rise to the idea of becoming an archaeological artist. The Brown professor recommended she apply to the University of Chicago’s Chicago House, a prestigious institution in Luxor at which photographers, artists and Egyptologists combine skills to document visually the remnants of Egyptian culture during the days of the pyramids. Chicago House is a major center of Egyptological studies that includes a research library, 20,000 volumes and a photographic archive of 21,000 prints. She would see the Chicago House while in school on a combined Brown University/RSDI trip to Egypt.
“I didn’t have it in me to stop by,” she says.
But there would be no hesitancy to apply. And apply and apply – for seven years to get into the institution. Finally, in 1985, she was accepted as an archaeological artist.
“It was a thrill and such a feeling of achievement to finally get the position,” she recalls. Formed at last was the confluence of her travel dreams and her artwork, merged into a job that she undertakes each year from December to March, now as senior archaeological artist.
Her “on-site artwork,” as she calls it, follows long-refined processes that often start with large-format photography work of a tomb, or a wall painting or even small pieces of sculpture. Osgood, reviewing the photographs and the artifacts, recreates these images, mostly digitally though sometimes in ink, to an exact scale, and the drafts are presented to an Egyptologist for corrections. The finished compositions are exacting renditions of an antiquity. These are assembled into bound volumes, also published online, and represent the visual reproductions of the artifacts.
“It’s like copying the masters,” Osgood says of her work.
She talks often about getting lost in her work, something not always easy among the distraction of noisy tourists and the hubbub of ongoing discoveries around her. Sometimes, she gets alone time on site, and those are prized opportunities. A favorite recollection involved the 2006 discovery of what is believed to be the cache of a royal burial during the reign of Amenhotep III, the grandfather to King Tutankhamun (King Tut). She was “loaned” to the University of Memphis to draw items found in a rock-cut underground chamber, which included a remarkable collection of eight coffins, two of which were gilded, but most of which were badly damaged by termites.
“Sometimes, I had the place to myself, which was a wonderful treat,” she says in a presentation to RSDI students, alumni and faculty that can be found on YouTube. In a more recent conversation, she puts it this way:
“You are lost but traveling and discovering things. You are in a cognitive, sensuous, sensual, visual place.”
There is often the thrill of solving a mystery.
“It is a sense of awe,” she says. “Even the smallest discoveries, someone will discover the meaning of a word and will say, ‘I finally figured it out,’ or I will see something they don’t see.”
Her studio, upstairs in her home, is tidy, efficiently organized with streaming light from several windows. Unlike her on-site work on smaller formats, her personal art is often on large canvases or prints and incorporates natural materials, such as plant fronds, gauze, even plastic webbing.
A series of works she calls Map of Water features 13 panels that in striking blues present the beauty, depth and movement of water, speaking to its fragility. In some of her printmaking, gauze is placed on a panel, which after being pressed, is peeled away, leaving a highly intricate form. The ink-infused fabric is laid down opposite, creating a ghost image.
She often doesn’t work with a message in mind.
“Those can come later,” she says, following reflection on the art completed.
Erika Radich, a past Ewing Award winner, nominated Osgood this year.
Radich wrote: “Coming back each spring from this work (in Egypt) to Vermont, she makes a quick turn, delving into a very different form of art — prints and paintings that are nonrepresentational, abstract and expressive through their color, design and sheer beauty.”
Osgood’s works are often numbered, but, like numerals themselves, they can continue without end. She may add to the Map of Water, or her Red Sea series, currently resting at number 10, she says when asked, “what’s next?”
“They are all still fertile ideas to continue on with,” she says. “That’s where I’ll start and see what else turns up...Sort of like an excavation.”
What’s next also involves opportunities as a 2023 recipient of a $25,000 Adolph and Esther Gottlieb Foundation grant, one of only 20 given annually to artists internationally. She references in her award announcement a series of images she has on a studio wall, drawn by Muhammad al-Idrisi, a geographer born in 1099 in the Andalusian City of Ceuta, now part of Spain. She found the images in a book in the Chicago House Library. The work appears abstract. It was mystifying to her, at first.
“I could make no sense of it,” she recalls in the RSDI presentation. With good reason. She learned it was printed upside down in the book. When looked at properly, it revealed itself as a series of maps of her familiar Egyptian surroundings — the Nile River, Red Sea, Saudi Arabia Peninsula, Persian Gulf, Tigris and Euphrates rivers, other Middle East places.
The maps, which she redrew into the massive gallery piece, “Travels with Idrisi,” seem the perfect blend of her passions: the lands to which she returns each year, the art that springs from her travels and her never-quenched thirst to discover. For Susan Osgood, getting lost in her work has never meant not knowing where she wanted to go.
