Stacie Pirozzi plays a lot of parts: musician, singer (mezzo-soprano, to be exact), opera performer, educator, arts ambassador, volunteer. The list goes on.
But ask the 48-year-old Fitzwilliam resident to define her leading role, and the answer is short and simple.
“The first thing I always say is I am a teacher," Pirozzi said. "That’s who I am at my core. If I had nothing else, I would still teach."
She's been a private voice teacher for 26 years in New York, Massachusetts and now New Hampshire. Since 2019, Pirozzi has operated her studio out of 17Rox in downtown Keene, which rents space to a variety of local artists. There, she works one-on-one with about 35 students who range from school-aged children to retirees who want to take up signing or piano.
“It’s really fun. I’ve never taught as many adult students as I have since I moved here," she said. "... I feel really lucky. I’ve really grown with a lot of these folks and really developed some nice friendships with them, too, which is also really neat."
More than a half-dozen of Pirozzi's students nominated her for the Ewing Arts Award for community engagement, among the 17 total nominations she received for this year's honor.
"I have been playing piano and organ intermittently for 60 years. Stacie taught me more in 6 months than I had learned throughout 6 decades," Beth Hollenbeck wrote in her nomination. "Her teaching style is exceptionally helpful in evaluating where a student is at, and using appropriate skill building resources to supplement defined goals. She is patient and supportive, as well as challenging and encouraging."
Vicky Pittman, who works as the director of education & community engagement at The Colonial Performing Arts Center in Keene, said she's been a student for about five years, dating back to when Pirozzi was teaching at the now-defunct Elm City Music.
"When I started with Stacie, I was a very shy and hesitant adult closet singer; I had never found my voice or my confidence," Pittman wrote in her nomination. "... I can still remember my first lesson clearly. I was so frightened, hesitant and unsure of what to expect. Stacie gave me a first lesson pep talk that had me coming back each week."
Pittman added that Pirozzi's attention to detail and concise, confidence-building feedback define her teaching.
"I think back to 2018 when I found Stacie online searching for a vocal teacher," Pittman wrote. "I had no idea what I was looking for in a teacher. I had no idea of her complete educational background, experience and overall capacity as a vocal teacher. We are fortunate to have her in our small city of Keene, NH. I feel like I hit the jackpot!"
Pirozzi's teaching is rooted in her own musical education, which began when she was about six years old in her hometown of Geneva, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region.
“My brother is seven years older than me, and he was taking piano lessons," Pirozzi said of her musical origins. "And he would play something at the piano and then go in the other room, and I would go into the piano and play what he just played. And my parents were a little like, ‘What’s happening here?’ So then I started piano lessons."
As she went through school, she got involved in as many vocal activities as she could, including choirs, solo festivals and musicals. Her favorite role came during her senior year of high school, when she played Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music. She recalls the performance was especially meaningful for her parents, Vince and Betty Pirozzi, and also remembers garnering an emotional response to her rendition of "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."
“That was kind of the first time I knew the effects of what my performance could do," she said. "And that was a really special time. And at that point I had already been accepted to college, so I kind of knew the path I was headed on.”
Pirozzi attended Ithaca College in New York, where she earned a bachelor of music in vocal performance and music education in 1996. Her biggest influence in college came from her private voice coach, Patrice Pastore.
"She taught me a lot about how to be gracious and how to be confident," Pirozzi said. "I felt like quite the underdog going into it. It was a really wonderful program, and I’m glad they saw whatever they saw in me. It really helped build me into not only the performer I am, but I feel like the person I have become and certainly the teacher I have become.”
After graduating, she taught music in Ithaca for a few years before deciding to move to Boston in 1998 to pursue a master's in music in vocal pedagogy from the New England Conservatory of Music. Around the same time, she met her now-husband, Mike Swartz, who grew up in the Boston area and was living in the city.
After she graduated with her master's degree in 2003, the couple stayed in Massachusetts, settling in Framingham where Pirozzi had a private vocal studio.
During that time, they often vacationed in New Hampshire, but struggled to find places to stay where they could bring their goldendoodle, Milo (who's since been joined by another dog, a 6-year-old poodle named Malcolm). So, they started looking for a vacation home in the Monadnock Region, and purchased their property on Scott Pond in Fitzwilliam in 2014. About a year later, they decided they loved the area so much that they would move here full-time.
Pirozzi started teaching at Elm City Music, as well as offering one-on-one vocal instruction at St. Joseph Regional School in Keene, and gradually built her business into its current form. She typically offers 45-minute sessions for her vocal and piano students, and with them, puts on three concerts a year. She's also continued performing in a variety of roles throughout the area, and serves as an arts ambassador for the nonprofit Arts Alive Monadnock.
“People are really invested in music here," Pirozzi said. "I’m shocked for such a small community that, even the fact that these [Ewing Arts] awards exist is amazing to me. There’s such a huge devotion to the arts in this region. It’s really wonderful to be a part of, and I never expected it.”
Pirozzi is also an active volunteer with the Western New Hampshire Walk to End Alzheimer's, having raised close to $15,000 for the cause in the roughly six years she's been involved. Milo, who's now 12, is a certified therapy dog and has done a lot of work in memory care units.
All of these facets of Piroizzi's life in the Monadnock Region — service, performance, music education and more — combine to make her feel at home here, she said.
“I feel like that’s what I’ve really helped to develop here in this community, is kind of how far-reaching music can go," Pirozzi said. "It’s not just limited to kids in school. It’s not just limited to professional musicians who are adults. It’s really for everyone, and for whatever they want to get out of it. And I’m happy to be able to have [a] place where they can cultivate that.”
