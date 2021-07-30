As a hazy early summer moon rises over the grassy hill overlooking Lake Warren in East Alstead, Randy Miller tucks his fiddle under his chin and draws the bow over the strings to demonstrate different playing styles: the vigorous sawing motion common to New England, the jaunty shuffling of Southern Appalachia, the jagged snapping of Scotland and the lilting slurring of Ireland.
Suddenly, Miller's 1815 house resonates with the sounds of foot-tapping folk music. It's fitting that Miller, son of a Presbyterian minister, should live in a house that once served as the parsonage of the Second Congregational Church across the street. In fact, he says his father came out of retirement to minister briefly for the white church so typical of a New England village. And in the 1980s, he notes, the church held contra dances in the basement fellowship hall. Miller, 73, came to New Hampshire in the 1970s for the contra dancing, a form of folk dancing.
A multi-instrumentalist, Miller has recorded six albums of traditional New England and Irish fiddle music with another on the way. He has published important tunebooks preserving heritage folk music, including the New England Fiddler's Repertoire with Jack Perron of Peterborough. And he is a visual artist in the medium of wood engraving. For these reasons, the directors of the Monadnock Folklore Society nominated him for a Ewing Arts Award as an Arts Advocate.
“He has played fiddle, piano or accordion for contra dances for over 45 years,” Lisa Sieverts, a contra-dance caller and society board member, writes in the nomination. “He has toured nationally and internationally, bringing New England dance music to new audiences. Moreover, he has been a welcoming mentor to other musicians ….”
“I spent most of my musical career as a contra-dance musician,” Miller says, “but in my later years I gravitate toward Irish sessions music.”
He and his wife, Deb Keller, whom he met while working at the Old Farmer's Almanac, published by Yankee Publishing in Dublin, visited Ireland twice before she succumbed to cancer in August 2019. At the time of their meeting more than 20 years ago, Keller worked as an editor and Miller as a fact checker.
Keller was fond of contra dancing. “She loved to dance,” he says in a faraway voice.
In a strange twist of fate, Miller spent most of the pandemic without a voice, vocal cords frozen by chemotherapy for a rare tongue cancer diagnosed in the fall of 2019. He filled the quiet time around the house on the hill “hanging out, playing my instruments, trying to stay fit by walking.”
“Have you ever been on chemotherapy?” he asks, shaking his head at the thought. Though part of his tongue was “lopped off,” as he puts it, he is “at the moment cancer free and silence free.” And he eagerly recites the gigs that have returned to his calendar: Wednesday nights at the Salt Hill Pub in West Lebanon, Friday nights at the Hungry Diner in Walpole, monthly stints at Brewbakers Cafe in Keene, dances at the Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy.
Contra dancing is poised to make a post-pandemic comeback, Miller predicts: “By late fall, dances will be running.”
Miller has lived in East Alstead since 1973. His first home in the village was a “corn crib” that was converted into a rustic seasonal cottage.
On this balmy June evening, he sits in a room in the front corner of the federal-style house, surrounded by musical instruments. He takes them up and plays them, as easily as taking a summer stroll down a country lane — or so it seems. Sieverts describes Miller as an “unflappable” musician. He picks up a French accordion and launches into “Darling Nelly Gray,” a Civil War era abolitionist song still played at dances, and then “I'll Remember You, Love, in My Prayers.”
Miller grew up in a musical household. A skilled musician with perfect pitch, his mother was the church organist. She made him practice the piano for 30 minutes every day right after school, when all he wanted to do, he says, is go outside to play with his friends. “I begrudged that.”
But piano practice didn't prevent the 6-foot, 2-inch Miller from becoming a two-sport athlete: baseball and basketball. He and his roommate, Al Wellington, helped underdog Oberlin College win the 1970 Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Championship. He and Wellington have written a book about it: “Oberlin Fever: A Championship Spirit in Black and White.” The book, along with his tunebooks, is available through Miller's website: fiddlecasebooks.com.
From his parents, Miller says, he learned that “whatever you did, you really needed to give it your best and put everything into it.”
His siblings — two brothers and a sister — all took up musical instruments. When Miller and his brothers, Ralph and Rodney (the boys were known as the three Rs), were in high school in Irondequoit, N.Y., they formed a trio that played at area festivals, with Ralph on banjo, Rodney on fiddle and Randy on guitar. Sister Joanna played cello.
Miller picked up the violin at 22, a newly minted graduate of Oberlin with a degree in English literature, assigned to alternate service working at a hospital (“screwing in lightbulbs”) during the Vietnam War because of his conscientious objector status. He was inspired by Paddy Cronin of West Roxbury, Mass., by way of County Kerry, Ireland, who hung wallpaper by day and played fiddle by night.
It was in Boston that Miller discovered folk music and contra dancing. He heard contra dancing was big in New Hampshire. He attended his first dance at Francestown Town Hall. “I just sat there all night with my mouth agape.” As he listened to the “eight or 10” musicians on stage, he says, he was hooked.
He taught himself to play the fiddle but says he didn't feel proficient for at least a decade. He quotes an old saying: Seven years listening, seven years practicing, seven years playing, and then you're a fiddler.
It was also in Boston that he started wood engraving. “I've always been interested in drawing, sketching, doodling,” he says. “I took studio art classes in college.”
A neighbor gave Miller a graver's set he had no use for, and Miller made a beeline for the Boston Public Library to “read everything I could about wood engraving.” Among other works, he created the art for the 1977 children's book “My Village, Sturbridge” by Gary Bowen and the frontispiece for the Old Farmer's Almanac of the Roman goddess of agriculture, Ceres, in 1999. He has since given up wood engraving because, he says, his eyesight can no longer adjust to the exacting work. It takes about a month and a half or more to make an engraving, working steadily for four hours a day, he says. He created his last engraving — of a historic stamping machine — in 2001 for Markem in Keene.
As a contra-dance caller, Sieverts has known Miller for nearly two decades as a “wonderful fiddler and reliable colleague,” she says, but she developed a deeper appreciation of Miller's multidimensional artistic talents as she prepared the Ewing Arts nomination. “I realized that I had only seen one side of Randy."