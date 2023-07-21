Music on Norway Pond

Jody Simpson, founder and artistic director of Music on Norway Pond.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Music on Norway Pond offers unique one-hour long musical performances in Hancock, bringing compelling and compassionate musicians into the Monadnock Region. They also create professional performance opportunities for children and adults in the area.

Nominated for the Ewing Arts Awards by its founder and director, Jody Simpson and her husband, Rick, as a way to bring light to the hard work, dedication and talents of their many singers, as well as their board of directors and their audience members. “All of them deserve it. They deserve to have that pride and I just want to make them feel good,” Simpson explained.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.