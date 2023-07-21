Music on Norway Pond offers unique one-hour long musical performances in Hancock, bringing compelling and compassionate musicians into the Monadnock Region. They also create professional performance opportunities for children and adults in the area.
Nominated for the Ewing Arts Awards by its founder and director, Jody Simpson and her husband, Rick, as a way to bring light to the hard work, dedication and talents of their many singers, as well as their board of directors and their audience members. “All of them deserve it. They deserve to have that pride and I just want to make them feel good,” Simpson explained.
Simpson was the founder and conductor of the nationally acclaimed PALs Children’s Chorus in Boston for 16 years, before moving into the Monadnock Region in 2006. “I just decided it was time to rest from all of that. I was getting a little burned out.” Simpson recalled. She had not thought she would return to directing a chorus until she met a woman in Hancock who loved to sing and wanted to start a women’s chorus. In 2007 Music on Norway Pond’s first choral group was created — the Norway Pond Festival Singers. “I loved the name Norway Pond and thought that every time you sing, you should rehearse toward it like it's a festival.”
Shortly after that, a church needed help with training some of the children to sing for a Christmas concert. They asked Simpson if she had any experience with children, which led her to creating Norway Pond’s children’s chorus — the Junior Minstrels — more affectionately known as the Junior Mints. The Junior Mints differ from other children’s choruses because children can join as young as age 5 and continue up to age 15. After the age of 15, some children choose to stick around and help mentor the younger ones, or have even been able to get a paid internship. Many of the members of the Junior Mints move on to join the Grand Monadnock Youth Choir.
“The Junior Mints were able to go to Tanglewood, and they sang opening night, Carmina Burana, with 30 people from Hancock area with the Boston Symphony. Two years later, I took three kids to Tanglewood, and we did a signature piece. They put us up in a condominium for a week. It was so much fun!” Simpson said. She enjoys being able to provide these amazing opportunities.
Recently, 27 Junior Mints performed an outdoor concert on Hancock Common honoring Pete Seeger. One hundred and seventy-five people sat in attendance and “sang like in the old days,” Simpson described. “We did that and made the whole community feel hopeful. So many people cried. It was really great.”
“One of the most important things I raise money for is hiring a professional sound guy and professional musicians. With the amateur singers, I make it my business to put them in a very professional nest. Using the best professionals we can find, there is no feedback, the kids are miced and everyone is feeling really good. It is worth it as it makes a profound memory because of how powerful everyone feels.“
In addition to the Festival Singers and the Junior Mints, Music on Norway Pond also has a concert series that presents about five concerts a year. The concerts are usually made up of high-level post graduate students and faculty from The New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, Mass.
“What makes us so different from everyone is the fact that we have a concert series and the chorus’ and we work with professionals. We mix everyone up together sort of like a garden, and we watch people grow and the audience grows, as well.” Simpson said. “People really trust us. They walk in and it’s like home. The audience knows they are part of an important triangle. They know and feel just as important as the people performing.”
Collaboration and connection are another unique gift that Music on Norway Pond brings into the region. “I think that one thing we are really able to do with the performers and the audience members is create a community where everyone feels connected. I think that in this day and age where people are so much on their devices and on social media — especially after COVID — the need to connect is so important. When you attend a concert you can really get a sense of being needed, appreciated and noticed. You are affected by the performance, and you are empowered as a singer and an audience member.”
