Melody Squires’ favorite painting she’s done so far was of a dog named Bernie. “I fell in love with him,” she recalls. “I had an art show at The River Gallery and a lady bought him. When she came to pick him up, I was teary.” Adorable animals are a common theme in the portfolio that Squires, 63, has built up in her six years of oil painting, a medium she was initially intimidated to try, but now finds them much easier to work with than the acrylics she had previously used. “I never thought that in a million years that I would be an artist and that people are excited about my art, but they actually are!!” Squires writes in her artist bio for the Harmony Collective Artist Gallery in Brattleboro.
As tends to be the case when falling hard for a new hobby, painting has been a whirlwind process of learning, discovery, and delight for Squires. A Brattleboro native who now lives in Guilford, she has two types of Cerebral Palsy. “I’m confined to a wheelchair all the time,” she says. “I can’t use my hands at all, so I was introduced to a headstick which is a helmet with a rod sticking out of it.”
In a day-to-day capacity, the headstick helps her type on her iPad, but it also has facilitated her burgeoning pastime. One day, while at The Gathering Place — an adult day center for elders and adults with disabilities — Squires decided to give painting a whirl. “I tried to paint with my hand,” she explains. “That didn’t work very good, so I thought about my headstick.” It took some trial and error, but Squires and the art teacher there ultimately decided to simply tape the paintbrush to the rod of her headstick.
With her tools figured out, Squires jumped right in: Her first painting was a replica of a Georgia O’Keefe. “I called it ‘Six Months’ because it took me six months to do it,” she says. A friend introduced her to The River Gallery, where she met Ross Smart, who would become her art teacher and close friend. Squires had her first art show a year later, in 2018. “The River Gallery welcomed me with open arms,” she says. “They treat me like another artist in the room and they are always asking me for my artist’s opinion. That is a very, very big deal to me!” (“A lot of people in the gallery enjoy talking with Melody and asking for her opinions on their work,” Smart says. “Melody has an amazing sense of color.”)
Smart has helped Squires continue to optimize her painting techniques. For instance, when it comes to larger scale work, “My neck is not long enough to reach across the canvas,” Squires says. “Ross has to figure out how to position it so I can paint it better.” He also acts as a springboard for ideas: Squires says she typically gets inspiration from looking through books (Bernie was based on a dog she saw in a book) and from talking to Smart. “When we first started working together, she was doing some paintings but it was mostly using other people’s designs,” Smart says. “I had a rule that she had to use her own designs for painting, which she gave me a hard time about at first, but then she really grew to love it.”
Painting isn’t Squires’ only artistic endeavor: She joined Theatre Adventure, a non-profit based in Brattleboro that offers theater workshops for students with disabilities, in 2016, first as an actor (her favorite role was as Midsummer’s Nick Bottom because “I absolutely love to kid around with people”) and now as a board member. She’s taught painting classes at Theatre Adventure as well. “I feel so happy to have the people actually listen to me and ask me how to do art [instead of] my person with me,” she says of the experience.
Not being taken seriously is something Squires has dealt with throughout her life. “[When people] see someone like myself, in a wheelchair, they automatically think that we aren’t very smart,” Squires says. “They treat us like a baby. I want people to realize that we might have Cerebral Palsy, but we are just like everyone else and we know what is happening around us.” That includes knowing how to make some money with her art: Squires turns her paintings into cards that she sells at the Harmony Collective in the Harmony Lot in Brattleboro. “My price for 10 cards is $20; 5 cards are $10 and 1 card is $2.50,” Squires says. In her artist bio she notes, “They sell like hot cakes.”
In her nomination of Squires for the Ewing Arts Award, Laura Lawson Tucker of Theatre Adventure wrote, “Melody’s jokes and smiles bring vibrancy and laughter to all who are so fortunate to spend time with her.” Smart concurs, saying he can’t pick out a favorite memory with Squires because there have been so many. “She makes me laugh all the time,” he says. “She has a very quick wit.”
Squires brings that vibrant energy to the end of our email Q&A, signing off by saying, “If [people with a disability] would like to do something and they don’t think that they can do it: Don’t give up. You can do whatever you want.”
