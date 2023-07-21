Melody Squires

Melody Squires.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Melody Squires’ favorite painting she’s done so far was of a dog named Bernie. “I fell in love with him,” she recalls. “I had an art show at The River Gallery and a lady bought him. When she came to pick him up, I was teary.” Adorable animals are a common theme in the portfolio that Squires, 63, has built up in her six years of oil painting, a medium she was initially intimidated to try, but now finds them much easier to work with than the acrylics she had previously used. “I never thought that in a million years that I would be an artist and that people are excited about my art, but they actually are!!” Squires writes in her artist bio for the Harmony Collective Artist Gallery in Brattleboro.

As tends to be the case when falling hard for a new hobby, painting has been a whirlwind process of learning, discovery, and delight for Squires. A Brattleboro native who now lives in Guilford, she has two types of Cerebral Palsy. “I’m confined to a wheelchair all the time,” she says. “I can’t use my hands at all, so I was introduced to a headstick which is a helmet with a rod sticking out of it.”

