Marisol Zilske wants to be a storyteller, just like old country and folk singers, who embrace high emotions and create meaningful music. Her favorite kind of music is anything she can put her feelings into, she said. She loves blues, folk and jazz.
In the past year-and-a-half the 17-year-old Zilske has performed at Nova Arts, Yahso Jamaican Grille, Keene ArtWalk and Thing in the Spring. Some of these performances included music she wrote herself.
She first picked up her dad's used Washburn guitar in the eighth grade. Her father, Nat Zilske, who also played music, taught her open chords and easy songs, sparking in her a love for music.
Zilske, who has lived in Keene her whole life, takes her talent to venues around the region, often with a Gibson guitar in hand. After learning to play music, she took a hiatus while she participated in dance and theater at Moco, but came right back to it with new-found energy.
“I picked it back up again and just had a ton of inspiration,” Zilske said. “I’ve always been into creative writing, and writing in school, and I got to put the two together, and it was perfect for me.”
She said she’s been inspired and supported by her family and friends: her dad Nat; mom, Alicia; sister, Victoria McIntosh; aunt, Deanna; and Sean Nelligan, her close friend.
At 13, she wrote her first song at the MoCo Creative Arts and at Keene Summer Camp. Adam Arnone and George Robinson were her mentors at the camp, and she described them as “incredible musicians." She’s now friends with them.
During their music production class at the camp, the kids were tasked with writing their own songs. This was the first time Zilske explored her ability as a songwriter.
“I just fell into it,” Zilske said. “It felt good, relieving and Adam told me he loved it, and then it made me want to keep doing it.”
By the end of that summer, Zilske had performed at the Colonial Stage in Keene, playing the song she wrote.
“I remember, now looking back, that the lyrics make no sense,” she said, laughing. “I definitely felt like they were super profound [at the time], and I think that’s awesome.”
She was a freshman when she played her first show at Nova Arts, a Keene-based nonprofit that seeks to support new artists by providing them venues and spaces to practice art.
The local band she performed with is named Kendall Row and, at the time, was a Grateful Dead cover band.
But soon COVID hit, and Zilske's hobby of live performance came to an abrupt pause.
Last year, in the winter, Gavin Key, a member of Kendall Row, invited Zilske to open with the band at Nova Arts. Since then, Zilske has performed at the venue a few times, at the request of Nova Arts Program Director Eric Gagne.
"Gavin has been so incredibly supportive of me throughout all of my music stuff, and so has George Robinson,” Zilske said. “All these local musicians, they’ve just been so generous and kind to me through the whole [music experience], and I’m so grateful.”
Jim Murphy, the leader of a local jazz band named Murphy’s Blues, heard about Zilske’s talent after some of her local performances, and asked her to play with his band a couple of times. Most recently she played with him a month ago at Nova Arts.
She described the music she sings alongside Murphy as classic blues and covers some songs by Susan Sadoski. There wasn't a need for another guitarist in the band, so Zilske joined as a vocalist.
“It feels good to just sing,” she said, noting that usually she plays guitar and sings.
Murphy, who nominated Zilske for the student Ewing Award, said she is mature and knows how to work with other musicians professionally.
“She’s totally passionate about anything to do with music,” Murphy said. “She is kind of like a sponge and she wants to learn more and more … She’s just a total delight.”
Zilske, who finished her senior year of high school on June 10 at Our Lady of Mercy Academy, has her vision set on writing more music and beginning her college career.
Zilske is interested in early childhood education. She hopes to work in the preschool at St. Joseph Regional School as a teacher's aide this fall, while she attends community college at River Valley Community College.
Although she will follow a path in education, Zilske has plans to work music into her life.
“I don’t know how I’m going to incorporate music into my life, but it’s such a [creative outlet],” Zilske said. “I don’t think I could live without it.”
As a songwriter, a lot of her music writing is about processing her feelings, she said.
“It really just depends [on] what is going on in my life, it’s not always [a] super stream of consciousness,” Zilske said. “Sometimes it’s a lot of changing perspective … It’s a processing thing.”
While composing her songs she starts with a thought that feels profound, she said. She then follows an A-B-A-B rhyming pattern, and that leads her to shaping her songs around the words that go together.
“It usually just starts with one thing that I’m definitely feeling, and then I write about stuff surrounding that one feeling,” Zilske said.
“April and Ohio” is her favorite song she’s written, which she described as a simple song with open chords about an experience she had in Ohio this spring.
Zilske said she has plans to record some of her original songs once she has enough in her repertoire that “sound the way I think I’m supposed to sound,” she added.
“I’m just not there yet with the stuff I’ve written,” she said. “I feel like it’s going to take more playing with people and by myself to know what I want to sound like.”
Zilske is striving to sing with more emotion in her voice, and louder, with more of the sound coming from her chest, she said.
Although she's not exactly where she would like to be in terms of music, she's looking forward to growing in front of a community that has watched her since she was a young artist.
"I have a lot of support from people, and it has been crucial to me feeling like I could grow as an artist to have these people with me," Zilske said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.