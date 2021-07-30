Leonard Matczynski has thought long and hard about why he loves the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music so much.
"And I think it’s because of these three values," said Matczynski, a Harrisville resident who has been the Nelson-based nonprofit's director since 2008. "... That everyone is accepted for who they are, everyone has a voice that deserves to be heard, and everyone should have access to great teaching in music, and that’s going to be equal."
These values, he added, make Apple Hill's signature summer chamber music workshop — which typically hosts 300 students and 45 faculty members from around the world each year, and thousands of visitors for its weekly concert series — unique in the world of classical music.
"A lot of people, a lot of music schools or summer camps, it’s by playing level — everybody has to audition, you have to be a certain level," he said. "Sometimes it’s just for adults. Sometimes it’s just for little kids. Sometimes it's for amateurs, no professionals. And so here at Apple Hill, those three things have enabled us to have a mixture of everything."
And as Apple Hill marks it 50th anniversary this year, Matczynski's last as director before retiring next March, these values also serve as his legacy here, according to Maria Coviello, president of the organization's board of trustees.
"As we celebrate this milestone, the board, staff, faculty, thousands of students, families, alumni, concertgoers, local, regional, and worldwide communities that have been touched by Apple Hill also acknowledge, with gratitude, the vast impact and legacy of Lenny’s leadership," Coviello, a Harrisville resident, wrote in her nomination for Matczynski's Ewing Arts Lifetime Achievement Award.
Matczynski, 73, grew up as the middle of seven children in Cleveland and began playing the violin at a young age after his father (and namesake) determined that he would be the musician in the family.
"I think when I was 18 or 19, I was such a busy performer that I just thought, ‘I can’t do this anymore. I’m going to stop,’ " he said. "It was like my way of revolting or something. And I decided that I would succumb to the fate of everybody that I grew up with and work in a steel mill."
Matczynski did that for about two years before the foreman at the mill told him he didn't belong there, and that he should go back to music school.
"And I did, and that’s when it all started again for me," said Matczynski, who auditioned at the Cleveland Institute of Music, where a faculty member told him to switch to the viola. He did that, too, and spent the next two decades or so studying the instrument and performing in groups including the renowned Budapest, Cleveland and Guarneri quartets.
He ended up in Boston, where in 1993 he became the executive director of Emmanuel Music, an ensemble of singers and instrumentalists. Matczynski also began coming to Apple Hill as a summer faculty member in the 1980s, and joined the organization's board in 2007.
Not long after that, Apple Hill was looking for a new director as it faced financial hardships only exacerbated by the global financial crisis.
"It was in need of a next step," Matczynski said of Apple Hill, where he took over in October 2008. "And I felt like I was in need of a next step. And it was a really fortunate thing for both of us to be able to do that. And so I just plunged in."
Harrisville resident John C. Calhoun, who was on Apple Hill's board at the time, wrote in a letter of support for Matczynski's lifetime achievement award that the organization was more than $300,000 in debt when Matczynski began his tenure as director.
"From a fiduciary perspective the best option was to close the place down and sell the property to retire the debt," Calhoun wrote. "... Lenny, however, was completely up to the task!"
Calhoun, who added that he has served on several nonprofit boards, wrote that he has never worked with a more disciplined and focused director than Matczynski.
"Lenny was unwavering in his attention to the task at hand — to recapture the idealism and passion of Apple Hill’s founding vision as a place where people are accepted for where they are as musicians, and to build a community of mutual respect and support. He was laser-focused on restoring financial solvency and discipline."
Under Matczynski's direction, Apple Hill has regained financial stability, hired an additional eight full-time staff members (in addition to the roughly 70 seasonal summer employees) and embarked on a multiyear effort to renovate its facilities.
In the past 10 years, Apple Hill has built the 60-seat Hoffman Community Auditorium and refurbished most of its 24 residential cabins. Current construction, which has resumed after a temporary pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, includes expanding the kitchen and a rehearsal studio and adding three new practice rooms.
"Everything at Apple Hill was sort of built for a small, little place," Matczynski said. "And when more people came to concerts, the summer student population was growing, it just wasn’t suiting our needs."
Along with this physical revitalization, Matczynski said he takes pride in his decision at the beginning of his tenure to establish the Apple Hill String Quartet, the organization's quartet in residence. Elise Kuder, a violinist in the quartet who has worked at Apple Hill since 1997, wrote in a letter supporting Matczynski's Ewing Award that she "can attest most robustly that Lenny’s influence on Apple Hill and New Hampshire has been truly outstanding."
Among Matczynski's accomplishments, Kuder wrote, is his role in creating Apple Hill's virtual concert series, which has presented free online performances during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apple Hill is offering limited in-person workshops this summer, but will continue holding concerts virtually throughout the season.
Matczynski, who delayed his retirement by a year due to the pandemic, said he plans to stay in New Hampshire after he retires, but not before taking a two-month vacation to Provence, France.
"This job, it’s a 10-hour-a-day job. In the summer, it’s like an 18-hour-a-day job. So it will be nice," Matczynski said of his trip. "I think I need the space to find out what’s next. I know who I am, I just need to see what’s next, what’s going to satisfy who I am."