For local filmmaker Laina Barakat, what’s most important is realism — real people, real life, real moments. So, no surprise, she’s cast three sisters, her mom, dad and nephew in her first full-length feature movie due out this year.
This “narrative” filmmaking is melded with a documentary approach. The style can serve both fiction and non-fiction, she says, but the key is its genuineness, something she gets from using untrained actors in her work.
“Authenticity is the most crucial part of good art,” says Barakat, winner of a 2021 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award in the Interdisciplinary Arts. “It captures real, authentic moments. It’s a story I’ve created. I’m allowing real life to inform the film ... something not overly scripted.”
The movie, “Light Attaching to a Girl,” was shot in Iceland and is being finished in New Hampshire by her company Wayward Ark Productions. It stars Clare Barakat, one of Laina’s younger sisters, and is about an 18-year-old, traveling alone for the first time, dealing with the loss of her mother. The grieving young woman seeks to find a place of equilibrium, enabling her return to the States.
“I like to fuse narrative and documentary styles, and so when I made 'Light Attaching to a Girl,' all the shooting is done documentary style,” she says. “I wrote a narrative to attach to it.”
The opportunity to start the work in Iceland came when Clare, in real life at age 18, wanted to travel to the country but didn’t have the money. Laina funded the trip and went with her, bringing a producer and some additional help to start a fictional film about a journey. The final $10,000 to finish the movie is being raised through a crowdfunding effort. The money will go toward color correction and to complete the score, which is being done by Oregon composer Jake Hull and recorded by an orchestra from Budapest.
Barakat, 35, grew up in New Jersey, number three among seven siblings. Her father owned a diner in nearby Philadelphia. She left home at 14 to attend boarding school. A gifted student, she enrolled in college at 16, earning a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and a minor in literature from Ave Maria University in Florida.
Her interest in film was sparked during a study-abroad program in Austria, held in an historic former monastery. It was there during Russian studies she was introduced to the film “Andrei Rublev,” directed by Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky, and considered one of the greatest 100 films of all time by British magazine Sight & Sound.
“I always loved cinema, all my life,” she says, but upon seeing Rublev, “I suddenly realized I knew nothing about movies at all, and that began the slow process of understanding what film is really about.”
Following college, Barakat had a choice — pursue a master’s degree in film or plunge into the movie world through internships. She chose the latter, finding work in 2007 at Either/Or Films in Munsonville. The independent film company produced “The Sensation of Sight,” starring David Strathairn, Ian Somerhalder, Jane Adams and Ann Cusack. She worked on the film’s distribution but rose to become lead producer of “Only Daughter” in 2015. This movie premiered at Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose and won awards across the country, including the Audience Choice Award at New York No Limits and was New Hampshire Film of the Year at the New Hampshire Film Festival.
When one of the company’s principals moved to Vermont to start Kingston Road Pictures, Barakat followed and was associate producer for the movie “More Art Upstairs.” This documentary premiered at Hot Docs in 2017 and won the Best Documentary Award at Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Barakat spent a year with the Vermont company before starting Wayward Ark.
“I had a wonderful time learning from all these film directors, but I wanted to be a director on my own,” she says.
Since then, she has written, directed and produced seven short films, which have garnered several awards, including Best Actor at New Hampshire Film Festival; Audience Choice Award for Best Short Film at Monadnock International Film Festival; Audience Choice Award for Best Drama at the New England Film Festival; and the Judge’s Award for Best Comedy at Iron Mule Film Festival.
Barakat has strong opinions about the movie industry and the difficulties facing independent filmmakers trying to break in.
“American cinema is a commodity and, secondarily, it is art,” she says. “That just comes with its history, the ways that it is funded and exported. It’s entertainment first and art second. It’s always been looked at by the dollar sign, very often judged by who’s in it, how big the names are, not by how they are unique or different.
“I love the Hollywood blockbuster, but there’s very little room for new material.”
Barakat counts among her influencers Terrence Malick, the early work of David Gordon Green, the Coen brothers, Ingmar Bergman, and, of course “Rublev’s” Tarkovsky, who did only seven films.
In her time in the Monadnock Region, Barakat has advanced the cause of film and music through her management of the Monadnock International Film Festival its first three years and now as executive director for Monadnock Music, a winner of a Ewing Arts Award in 2020 in the Presenter of the Arts category. Monadnock Music’s musicians play classical music throughout the region during the summer, moving from one intimate community venue to another. Most concerts are free.
Monadnock Music, she says, “reminds people how important classical music is. It’s a hard thing to grab you, but when you are live and you are intimate with the musicians, it is breathtaking and completely overwhelming in a good way.”
Barakat is also a musician, appearing in her former band, “Girl and Piano,” which toured for six years. She also helped organize the Starving Artist, a former arts collective based in Keene, through which she arranged bookings for local musicians.
In 2014, Barakat was among the first group of “Trendsetters” recognized for their work as young professionals by The Business Journal of Greater Keene, Brattleboro and Peterborough.
Now living in Marlborough, she is committed to doing her film work as much as possible in New Hampshire.
“I’ve found a community here,” she says. “It’s hard making film here. The challenges force you to creatively solve the problem in different ways.
The community is a big part of that problem-solving.”