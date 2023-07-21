For Kathryn Butterfield of Richmond, music is something that unites individuals, communities and cultures, and is an art she's dedicated her career to.
Butterfield, 64, just wrapped her 23rd and final year teaching music at Keene Middle School, where she prepared students for choral performances and worked with others to hone their ability to play instruments. She called it her "dream job."
Whether someone's going through a hard time, hyping up for a big sports game or singing in a group, music has something to offer, Butterfield said.
"I think that almost everybody loves music in one way or another," she said. "Whether it be listening to it or participating in it, it can really be something that helps in times of distress. It can bring joy and I think it gives energy, or it can be inspiring."
When it comes to choral music, Butterfield thinks the song lyrics can deliver a powerful point to the audience and the performers. "Those are the lyrics that become a part of you," she said. Choral music is especially remarkable, she said, as it requires many voices to work together to deliver a song, as opposed to just one.
Butterfield taught 180 to 230 students each year, spread across three separate choirs, from 6th through 8th grades. Butterfield said she always tried to include "message songs" in each performance, songs that carry a theme of believing in yourself, being kind to others and taking care of the world.
"I think especially middle school students need to hear that," she said. "I can see how it fills others and it can really make a difference."
The Monadnock Region is home to a rich and vast music scene, she added, one that can be welcoming to all. Butterfield pointed to the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson, the Keene Jazz Orchestra, Keene State College's music programs and various choirs in the area.
Butterfield grew up in Turkey until the age of 5, she said. Her father was a conscientious objector to the Korean War and his alternative service was to teach there, she said. She and her family then moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., before later moving to Columbus, Ohio, when she was in middle school.
In her youth, Butterfield said she had an inspiring music teacher that helped foster her own passion for music.
"At that point I thought if I could play music all day every day that would be so wonderful," she said. "I was thinking about teaching really more than performing. ... I don't want to be a solo performer, I never wanted to be that. It's really about making music with others."
Butterfield began playing the piano at age 5, and the flute at age 10. In high school, she began giving private piano and flute lessons.
She received her bachelor of music education from Heidelberg College in Ohio in 1980 and then taught high school in Gallon, Ohio, from 1980 to 1991. She and her husband, Jed, moved to New Hampshire when he became principal of Thayer High School in Winchester. She taught music there until 2000, the year she joined Keene Middle School.
In 2016, she received a master’s in education with an emphasis on mindfulness from Antioch University New England in Keene. Butterfield said this mindfulness concentration helped her and, in turn, she has been able to communicate those principles of being present to her students.
She has led her Keene choir students to competitions in Connecticut and also to local performances such as the Kristallnacht Remembrance program at Keene State.
JoAnne Mead, a vocal coach and music instructor at MoCo Arts, called Butterfield a passionate music teacher, and one of the most motivating and positive instructors she has ever worked with.
"Kate is there for kids and they are her priority," she wrote in nominating Butterfield for the Ewing Award in the performing arts category. "...She has brought her choral groups to competitions with very successful results allowing the students and parents to be rewarded for their hard work."
Butterfield's daughter Megan, 30, wrote in a nomination letter that her mother values the connections created through music and has dedicated her life to helping her students find these connections with themselves and each other.
"For Kate, music is a way to make the world a better place, and she has spent her career investing in organizations throughout the Monadnock Region as a means of doing so," she wrote.
To sculpt a united group of singers, Butterfield said it's important to work toward and achieve synergy, the idea that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. And it's something that Butterfield has spent her career focused on with each group of students.
"What each individual brings isn’t as important as what we all do together," she said. "We’re a public school, so you have students that are there because they have to take a class, all the way up to this might be their career. Every single person is important and it's what we do all together, the culmination of singing all together, that is really what synergy is."
And part of what makes a successful group is being able to break down barriers between each of the singers to help them know each other better. Butterfield said she likes to organize community-building activities in her classes and discuss favorite selections of music from their performances.
"People get to know each other maybe a little more deeply than just being in the same room," she said. "And then when you work really hard on a piece of music and you either perform it or have the experience of just doing it in the classroom, the students will say just that feeling of everybody putting their voices together for something and achieving it is really important."
Butterfield said as her career in music education came to a close, the last performances of her choir students made her proud.
"The students knew in the past few concerts that it was my last one with them and they just really rose to the occasion of doing their best, and that was a very nice thing to be a part of," she said.
With more than two decades of teaching music to Blackbirds under her belt, Butterfield is now looking for what's next. And currently, that's traveling and spending time with her family.
And though she's leaving her teaching position behind, Butterfield said she'll always be involved in music throughout the community.
