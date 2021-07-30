John Hughes often listened to music as he worked in his Madison, Wisc., studio while pursuing an MFA in sculpture. But on this particular night, something new and unfamiliar floated from the radio, a riveting melody of plucked notes.
“The music at once seemed incredibly joyful, almost ecstatic, and also tragic, or just deeply sad — and everything in between,” he recalled.
Hughes phoned the radio station to find out who he was listening to. It was Toumani Diabaté, a renowned Malian kora player.
The kora is a West African instrument that is traditionally made from a gourd that has been cut in half and stretched with cow hide. It has 21 strings attached to a long neck, and stands upright in front of its seated player, who plucks the strings similar to how a harp is played.
That night, Hughes fell hard for the kora. He started collecting CDs and listened to it as if it were sustenance, he said, and particularly enjoyed the music as he built sculptures.
But for the time being, his only relationship to the kora was as an eager listener.
“It didn’t occur to me to play or want to learn to play," he said.
That changed 10 years later.
At a party in Vermont, Hughes noticed an instrument case, and immediately recognized it as holding a kora. Hughes convinced the owner of the instrument — who was trying to leave the party — to let him try playing. He had about half a minute with the kora.
“Those 30 seconds were enough to ignite a blaze of curiosity and passion.”
And so began a journey of self-instruction. Hughes managed to get a kora, but didn’t have a mentor to teach him. He learned to play by listening to his vast audio library of kora music.
It was difficult given that koras are typically all tuned differently according to the player’s voice. Improvisation is also an important part of the music, so the same song played by different musicians will almost always sound different, Hughes said.
He is a Ewing Arts Awards winner in the Folk Traditional category.
Hughes was born in New York City and lived there until he was 16, when he began attending The Putney School in Putney, Vt. In his youth, he primarily enjoyed painting and sculpting. He went on earn a BFA in Sculpture and Glass from the Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia.
After completing his MFA in Wisconsin, Hughes said he wasn’t sure where to go next, but he knew he wanted three things in a new home: for there to be reasonable access to wilderness, a good market for his sculpture work, and interesting communities to join.
He thought he would find everything he wanted in Seattle, but after several months it just didn’t feel right, Hughes said.
When he flew to Vermont for a close friend’s wedding, Hughes told the bride he didn’t know where he wanted to live, and she invited him to stay with her and her partner in Putney. He moved in with the couple on their honeymoon.
Within a month, he decided he would stay in the area long term, and has lived in southern Vermont for 30 years.
Today, the Brattleboro-based musician has performed in a number of capacities. From weddings to yoga classes to educational demonstrations, Hughes performs solo or in tandem with other musicians.
By not receiving formal instruction, he's able to add his own style to his music, he said.
“I play in scales that are very nontraditional — I don’t know anyone else that plays in some of the scales I do,” Hughes said. “I’m just approaching it in my own way, always in the greatest respect for and paying homage to the traditions.”
This was also true when he began building koras. As he taught himself, the process involved plenty of experimentation. He tested the acoustic properties of wood and learned to work with cow hides of a varying elasticity. He strayed from convention by adding tuning pegs to his koras in lieu of the traditional braided tuning rings.
“Not having been a kora maker my whole life, it was kind of like reinventing the wheel.”
But instrument building was not so different from sculpting, Hughes said. He approached the process with the same mindset: He was building tools.
“[A tool is] anything that extends one's capacity to effect or engage one’s world,” he said. “… Instruments allow us to make sound that our bodies couldn’t otherwise make.”
His sculptures, which are often created from materials like wood, metal and paper, are the means by which he explores “the very fundamental, essential experiences of being alive, of being human.”
Through every performance, Hughes returns to the quality that first drew him into kora music: the emotion.
“It’s really important to me to uplift my audience, to pass on the joy that inspired the making of the music. If it only does that, then I feel like I’ve done something valuable and important.”