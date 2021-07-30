Like so many students, Jayna Leach’s education has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But when you study violin at the renowned Boston Conservatory at Berklee, being unable to practice and play in person before fellow students and professors, she admits, was “pretty awful.”
A senior this fall, Leach’s sophomore and junior years were a confounding mix of remote and in-class learning. Her approach to these challenges was to accept them, adapt, and, remarkably, she says, her abilities improved. It’s clear that this 21-year-old has made the best of her opportunities, no matter the unexpected nature of recent times. She is the winner of the 2021 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award in the student category.
“I hold near and dear my freshman year, because that was the only year I was at school,” she says. “How was my junior year in college? It was interesting ... I learned more this year than I ever have.”
She explains.
“My playing got a lot better,” she says. “You, as a student, you had to learn online. Because [the instructor] can’t hear the music as well, I personally had to fix it myself. I was able to do it myself. I learned off myself.
“I learned a lot of technique that I was lacking. I had to come up with my own my ideas for playing...”
Initiative. Problem-solving. Creativity. Adaptation. These are skills Leach, of Keene, has honed. Add to that opportunity.
Jayna’s mother, Kristen Leach, artistic director for the New Hampshire Dance Institute (NHDI), wanted original music for NHDI’s Summer Intensive camp to match its theme, “Together.” She found a poem, “And the People Stayed Home,” written by Kitty O’Meara, a narrative on the pandemic’s impact. Jayna told her mother she could compose the music.
“She,” Jayna says of her mother, “took the poem and each line of it. She wanted four measures of upbeat dance music, a measure of silence, and so forth, and I wrote it to what she wanted.”
Jayna doesn’t play piano, which many composers use to do their arrangements. “I just used my ear. I sat there and played it out ... worked it out.”
In her artist statement, Jayna cites a comment made by her dad, Jody, about this gift.
“I am not all that knowledgeable in music theory,” she writes, “however, my dad always told me that my musical ear knows all the theory it will ever need to know.”
Sally Malay, NHDI's executive director, nominated Leach for the Ewing Award. Teaching artist Linda Estabrook, who choreographed the NHDI dance, used Leach’s composition for a performance in front of a limited in-person audience that was also live streamed.
“The piece poetically conveys how the pandemic, although dramatically impacting our lives, also created an opportunity for people to slow down, be present and engage with each other in ways that they were not doing as much when their lives were busy,” Malay writes.
Recalls Leach, “... I sat down and wrote it from my brain and musical ear, and I had it finished in two days. My brain had a complete workout.”
It’s not the first time Leach’s compositions have been presented to an audience. In 2016, the acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet performed on video one of her songs as part of their annual Young Composer’s Message. It can be seen on YouTube.
Leach plays professionally and occasionally stages her own recitals. She does a few gigs “here and there” and is always looking for students [she’s been teaching since age 15].
Her résumé is broad: member, New England Conservatory Youth Philharmonic Orchestra; member Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra; student, Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music; student under retired Boston Symphony Concertmaster Malcolm Lowe on the role of being a concertmaster; student, viola instruction, under Apple Hill’s Director Leonard Matczynski.
Leach’s work with Lowe, she describes, was rigorous. First, she needed $4,000 to get into his program, which instructs violinists how to become first chair and the responsibilities that go with being a concertmaster, second only to the conductor in leading the orchestra. At Lowe’s suggestion, she ran her own crowdfunding effort and raised the money to attend the four-month, every-Saturday Boston program.
“The community around here rallied,” she says. “I owe it all to my friends, family and the Keene community.”
Of Lowe’s instruction, she says, “It was intense. Every week he’d send us excerpts of music that he wanted [us] to prepare for the next class. It was pretty difficult music. It was a lot of music. I was in class with two other violinists, so I had to kick myself to get where they were.”
Leach is the classic over-achiever, though she acknowledges she has overwhelmed herself at times. She runs marathons, was part of Rotary’s Interact Club, a dancer with MoCo, counselor in training at NHDI and honor student. On the day of this chat, she’s soon off to help tile a bathroom with her dad, a contractor.
“As a sophomore [in high school], I would get about four hours sleep,” she said. Needing to reduce the load, she wrote her own schedule her junior year at Keene High School, reducing the number of classes.
“I got to play [music] more, and I got a lot more sleep,” she says.
Her senior year was spent at Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Natick, Mass., a highly respected boarding school for select and aspiring artists.
Hers is a musical family. Her mom, in addition to her NHDI work, was an education major at Keene State College with a minor in voice. Her dad has a degree in music theory from Keene State. Her grandfather, Julian Leach, was accepted into The Julliard School but was told he needed to know music theory first. He attended New England Conservatory for that and liked the school so much he earned a piano performance degree there, eschewing Julliard.
Next, Leach is hoping to audition at schools for a master’s degree or for an orchestra chair, and has her eye on the New World Symphony, a three-year orchestral academy in Miami. It would afford world travel, residencies and preparation for life as a musician.
“My music is me and without it I can’t function the way I need to in life,” she says in her artist statement. “It helps me communicate everything I have to say. It brings me complete joy to watch how music affects people, and how it brings them together.”
At a time of disharmony, a student emerges composed.