Howard Mansfield

Howard Mansfield.

 Photo by Annie Card

Howard Mansfield didn’t come to the Monadnock Region to write about the place.

But write about it he has. Over the last 40 years he has delved into its history, its architecture, its people and more.

Rick Green can be reached at RGreen@KeeneSentinel.com or 603-355-8567

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.