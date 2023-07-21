Howard Mansfield didn’t come to the Monadnock Region to write about the place.
But write about it he has. Over the last 40 years he has delved into its history, its architecture, its people and more.
“It drew me in,” said Mansfield, who is originally from Long Island.
“The stone walls, the landscape, the way each little town in this corner of the state is like a large family, with its own distinct personality, its own interesting history.”
Mansfield, 66, moved from New Jersey to New Ipswich in 1984, five years after graduating from Syracuse University with a degree in American studies. He and his wife, Sy Montgomery, herself an award-winning author, settled in Hancock three years later.
He was working as a freelance writer when he came here. A friend had told him the living was inexpensive.
Mansfield wandered into a historical society in an old brick schoolhouse and was impressed by what he saw there.
“The place is musty, old, a little disheveled,” he recalled. “There are hand-written labels in old Palmer script.”
Some of the exhibits mentioned the death of President Abraham Lincoln.
“Here is a town in the act of commemorating, the act of remembering. That became the basis of my first book, ‘In the Memory House.’
“In that book, I’m very interested in the stories we choose to tell and the stories we don’t tell. Essentially how we choose our ancestors, who gets the displays in the museums, who gets the holidays, who has the names on the road and the landscape and what stories are we leaving out.”
In another book. “The Same Ax, Twice,” Mansfield looks at connecting with the past through restorations. He relates the story of the old farmer who has used one ax his whole life, having replaced the handle three times and the head twice. The author asks the question, “Does he have the same ax?”
Mansfield lets his curiosity be his guide when he considers book topics.
“Can I define why I’m interested in that? Can I communicate that to somebody? I try to follow my curiosity and bring along other people as well.”
He also explores whether this interest can tie in to greater truths or illustrate a sense of place.
In his book, “Sheds,” he writes about a variety of structures. When he visited some ice fishermen at their “bob house,” or ice-fishing shack, he got a sense of New Englanders’ dry sense of wit.
He asked them, “What are you doing out here,” one responded in typical New Hampshire fashion, and with R-sounds clipped, “Good time to be here, mosquitoes aren’t a bother.”
When he writes about history, Mansfield tries to get at the truth and what may have been left out, or overlooked.
“It’s the city upon the hill and the slave labor to build it. It’s winner-take-all greed and great acts of philanthropy and charity. It's the founders of the country committing us to this great course, but also they were the slave-holders.
“You’ve got to take all of that together and it becomes your inheritance to pry that apart.”
He is now working on, “I Will Tell No War Stories.”
“It’s about what my father went through in World War II, which he never talked about,” Mansfield said. “There was a sense they went and fought so we wouldn’t have to know what they saw."
It wasn’t until after his father died four years ago that Mansfield discovered he had kept a record of his missions as a U.S. Army Air Forces gunner during World War II.
Mansfield researched bombing campaigns that were successful in defeating Germany, but also very dangerous to air crews.
Mansfield has a regimen that helps him write.
After breakfast, he retires to a writing studio with no phone, no email and no books. He brings just the material he needs for the writing task at hand. He’ll continue writing until a couple hours after lunch and then turning his attention to email and other responsibilities.
Some days are more successful than others.
“There are times when reporting or researching a story, you get into a groove, things are flowing, you know what the next thing is going to be. Eight hours can go by like five minutes. On bad days, five minutes can seem like eight hours.”
Craig Stockwell of Keene, a professor at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, has known Mansfield for more than 20 years. They meet periodically to drink coffee and talk.
Stockwell said he appreciates Mansfield’s unvarnished look at history and his ability to capture a sense of place.
“I recently saw Mansfield do a performance in Keene with a young musician,” Stockwell said. “It was a performative reading of a piece on Mount Washington. He would take us there, up the auto road with his impressions and the musician would play the piano. It created a whole world.”
Stockwell also said Mansfield is “not a polemist.”
“He takes on changes in the environment as an observer,” Stockwell said. “He observes it, records it, speaks about the beauty of it, but he doesn’t put a lot of effort into complaining about things that are wrong, rather he writes more about the things that were right.”
