Ernie Hebert is 80 now, his legacy in literature and higher education consummated, his attachment to the Monadnock Region unwavering. He’s a homebody in retirement, alongside Medora, his wife of 52 years, most comfortable in his trademark, unbuttoned red-and-black plaid shirt, bucolic house in the Westmoreland woods, a sharpened axe likely leaning against his woodpile.
“Home for me is the circulation area of The Keene Sentinel,” he quips.
In the last decade Hebert has bid Howard Elman farewell, retired from Dartmouth College as an English professor emeritus, poetically punched at the plight of the workingman in “The Contrarian Voice” and adopted a quasi-snowbird lifestyle with interludes in New Orleans and Savannah, Ga. It would seem that all that is left is to enjoy the company of family and friends, and collect lifetime achievement awards. Sure enough, on this morning, local oil painter and longtime friend Dennis Morton drops off a copy of his new autobiographical coffee-table book, “Sunlit Shadows,” featuring a dazzling montage of landscapes centered on the Monadnock Region and Hawaii.
And sure enough, redux, another lifetime achievement award has arrived. Hebert will be honored with the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement at a gala in downtown Keene July 28. In 2018 he won an Ewing Arts award in the literary arts category.
Lest you deduce that at 80 years old he’s fading into the sunlit shadows like a plaid shirt laundered too much, then you don’t know Ernie Hebert. He’s as feisty and vibrant as ever, and 71,000 words later he has another novel coming out.
Hebert is preparing for the release of his 11th book in August, “Whirlybird Island,” a fiction murder-mystery whose inspiration delves from his own father and other relatives. It’s not technically part of his renowned Darby Chronicles — Hebert’s seven-book series featuring protagonist Howard Elman that premiered with “The Dogs of March” in 1979. But Darby’s Grace Pond plays prominently in the plot of “Whirlybird Island,” as do several communities he knows well, including White River Junction, Vt., and New Orleans.
“I never expected to write an eighth Darby book. I succumbed to my fate, don’t you think?” Hebert says, mischievously.
He describes the book as a present-day story that has its origins in the Korean War. “Four U.S. Army sharpshooters ambush and kill a dozen of their fellow soldiers in a friendly fire incident, an event readers learn about only at the end of the book,” Hebert writes in an email. “The shooters are never found out by the authorities, but the trauma of that incident shapes their lives and the lives of many other people in the decades that follow.”
The story is narrated by Junie Blaise, son of one of the shooters, who was traumatized in 1968 when he was 14 and his father died in an apparent deer hunting accident during a reunion of the sharpshooters. The lead detective, Trinity Landrieu, is described by Hebert as age twenty-something, a brash intersex person (or not) “who is a talented computer hacker, investigator, and self-described shape-shifter.” The reader doesn’t know if Trinity is a male or female.
In this novel, fiction intersects with family history. Hebert’s father, Elphege, was a U.S. Navy seaman who was traumatized when he returned from World War II in 1946. Hebert witnessed it as a 5-year-old. “He’d get dressed, suit and tie. He’d sit in a chair all day and he didn’t relate to anybody,” Hebert says. The seeds of a novel about the trauma of war and its effects on future generations have been inside him for decades, he says, but he refrained from writing while relatives and friends who were victims of the war were still alive.
“Finally, the moment came in 2017 after all the dads had died when I realized it was time to dramatize the idea on the page,” Hebert writes in an email.
It wasn’t a linear process — he “ditched it” for a time, only to become remotivated after meeting up with a cousin, Mary Baglione, whom he hadn’t seen since childhood. Both of her parents were in World War II, (her father was in the Battle of the Bulge, her mom was an Army nurse) and the combination of their trauma and alcohol abuse “inspired me to go back to it,” he says.
Hebert is a methodical, deliberate writer, who constantly tinkers with words and structure. He’ll pore over a single word. He’ll rewrite passages, even entire chapters, a dozen times until he’s satisfied. Mornings are generally devoted to writing, though it isn’t unusual for him to wake and write in the middle of the night, inspired by an idea. “Write in the morning, (bleep) off in the afternoon,” he says, not one to blush over coarse language.
He took up drawing and digital art several years ago, notably conjuring up scenes he imagines from the Darby books. But he never draws and writes on the same day. “The two disciplines clash,” he says.
Similarly, alcohol and marijuana clash, he believes, and in the last few years he has ditched the former and come to enjoy the latter. “I really respond to it,” Hebert says of medicinal pot. “It just fills me with ideas. But I wouldn’t take it if it was still illegal.”
He believes his writing style has wavered little over the years, but he notices changes. “I’m finding some degradation in my talent. I may not remember a name right off like I used to, but I’ll remember later on. It takes me longer to get it. It’s not really a decline in thinking, but word retrieval is delayed. … It certainly doesn’t get in the way of my writing; it just takes longer.”
It takes him about four years to write one book, and that didn’t change with “Whirlybird Island.” Shopping for a publisher was a challenge since University Press of New England, which published the Darby Chronicles and other works of his, closed in 2018. After a long search, Plaidswede Publishing Co. of Concord, owned by longtime New England newspaperman George Geers with his daughters Suzy and Kelly, agreed to publish it. Meanwhile, Hebert was informed that Wesleyan University Press will release all of his Darby books, which had gone out of print, in August.
The profession itself has changed dramatically in the last couple decades and he laments the decline of writers’ groups — “every town would have a writers’ group” — that encourage deep dives into the medium. Instead, he says, “word processors have made writers out of people who wouldn’t be writers,” noting the proliferation of self-published works that rarely venture beyond the local bookstore. Alternately, the collapse of the publishing industry means “a lot of talented writing never gets read.”
“That has changed the dynamics of writing,” he says.
Fiction-writing will forever remain Hebert’s exploratory realm into the insights of working people; it’s right there on the home page of his website: “I’m especially interested in the interior lives of working people, a territory ignored by most literary writers.” It ignited 42 years ago with Howard Elman in the “Dogs of March” and continues today with Junie and Trinity.
“So much of our time is in our inner world. Fiction takes you into that private, secret world, the inner world of the characters. And that has not changed,” Hebert says.
Call it a lifetime achievement.