Pianist, conductor and educator Eric Stumacher has thought of music as a tool for crossing human divides and building community for as long as he can remember, which is why his life’s work really happened naturally.
“People want to come together and make peace,” he said. “Music is the magical secret; it shows the way to meet and make a transformation and connection and have the capacity to change the world.”
For 35 years, Stumacher served as pianist, and executive and artistic director of the Apple Hill Chamber Players and the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music in Nelson.
In 1989, he helped launch Apple Hill’s Playing for Peace program with several others. He said the spirit of and the idea for the program already existed in the environment of Apple Hill.
“We started to do a concert series in New York and Philadelphia that led to bookings around the country,” said Stumacher. “It seemed like a logical outgrowth to go international.”
Apple Hill faculty created an opportunity for the Chamber Players to go to Israel to give chamber music workshops for students, play concerts, and award scholarships to both Jewish and Palestinian Israeli students to come study at Apple Hill in the summer. With the help of Martin Quinn, who worked for the U.S. State Department, this program expanded over the years to include other Middle Eastern countries (Syria, Egypt, and Jordan) as well as Turkey, Morocco, Poland, Ireland, and Cyprus.
The Westmoreland resident is also founder of the Keene Chamber Orchestra, for which he served as music director and conductor for 30 years before resigning in 2021.
He resigned from Apple Hill in 2007 to found the Sonad Project, of which he is pianist and director. It’s an outgrowth of Playing for Peace.
“The Sonad Project was built upon chamber music while adding other (artistic) disciplines,” said Stumacher. “When I did a week-long residency at Oberlin, people wanted to join (the project) who couldn’t play chamber music. I want people to take what they do and meet people of different backgrounds and points of view. It’s building upon what we did at Apple Hill so every person across human divides has a chance to participate.”
Jan Cohen, longtime friend of Stumacher’s, is executive producer of the Kaddish Project, a multifaceted education and outreach program designed to acquaint audiences and students with the issues of genocide with a chamber music composition as its centerpiece. Stumacher has performed the piece with the Apple Hill Chamber Players.
“Eric’s engagement with the community and mentoring of his students is exemplary,” she wrote in his nomination letter. “He leads with joy and positivity, and he has been a beacon for budding musicians in our area for decades. His positive impact on his students and audiences is legendary.”
Stumacher has too many stories about his students’ endeavors to recount, but there are a few that stand out:
“There was a violist named Ramzi Hussein (Aburedwan) who came to Apple Hill a couple summers in a row,” said Stumacher, “He founded a music school in Ramallah that teaches kids who are Palestinian. He teaches them for free. He raised funds and formed orchestras and really inspired kids that have gone on to college and become professional musicians. He gives them hope, a sense of well-being and worth.”
A current student, a former architecture professor now in his 90s, Stumacher called a gifted pianist.
“I meet with him over the phone every week,” said Stumacher. “It’s helping to keep him alive, being able to play beautiful music and share it with his family. How can I do anything other than continue to work with him?”
Another former student, pianist Lara Harb, of Ramallah, West Bank/Palestine, wrote an essay about her experience performing as part of a quintet student group Stumacher coached at Apple Hill that consisted of an Israeli violinist and soldier; a Syrian violinist, an Egyptian cellist and Israeli violist and soldier. A small gesture from a fellow musician that was meant to calm her nerves triggered a memory of a traumatic experience she had as a child in wartime.
Once the quintet began playing, she wrote, “Suddenly all the frightening memories vanished as if they had never been real, as if they were just a dream. I felt like the small worlds of each one of us were uniting into one limitless universe. We were all in absolute understanding of each other. There were no boundaries and no differences. Arab, Israeli, Jew, Christian, Moslem: none of that existed in the universe we were creating—we were all simply humans.”
Stumacher continues to practice, perform and make recordings—and inspire people with the KSTU Memorial Email Project, which sends out daily messages to a widespread select list designed to promote “freedom, equality, justice, kindness, and peace in the world” using music and other disciplines and based on a series of cornerstone beliefs.
The project was inspired by his wife, who died of Alzheimer’s Disease in 2021.
“At her memorial I was astonished at how people were touched by her,” he said. “She was the embodiment of crossing the human divide and of positivity, freedom and equality.”
The feedback he receives from recipients tell him to continue sending the messages, which he said he’ll do for the rest of his life.
“More than ever the country—the world needs this positivity. We need the hope.”
While Stumacher has performed concerti, solo recitals, and chamber music concerts worldwide to critical acclaim for more than forty years—it’s his lifelong mission as peace ambassador through music that means everything.
“It feels like this is my opportunity—and our opportunity (as humans)—not to be sunk underneath the weight of negativity, to say we are equal and have something special and have a divine spark we can pass along and really make a difference,” he said.
