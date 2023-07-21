For Jamie Mohr to create entertainment venue and art studio nonprofit Epsilon Spires, it took the closing of an historic Brattleboro church, responding to a Craigslist ad for a shepherd and forging a connection through a mutual artist friend.
Mohr, the nonprofit's executive director, took her first steps into the towering three-story building that once served as First Baptist Church on Brattleboro's Main Street in 2019, and one thought immediately came to mind.
"It was completely not in good shape," she said. Today, the church houses Epsilon Spires, named in part for the structure and in part because of the organization's aim of "pushing the envelope."
Epsilon Spires features studios artists can rent, as well as a main performance hall known as The Sanctuary and other areas largely unchanged from when the building functioned as a place of worship. But at the time Mohr initially entered the church sanctuary, all that was a glimmer of hope.
A native of upstate New York, Mohr discovered Brattleboro when she enrolled at the School for International Training (SIT) for a degree in intercultural leadership, service and management. Her education took her around the world: She studied human rights and social innovation in India while at SIT, and after earning her degree, she participated in a three-month summer course studying climate change in the Arctic through the University of Oslo in Norway.
From there, she took up an intensive arts program to connect with her burgeoning passion for videography.
"I had applied for ... a month-long residency in Svalbard, sailing on this tall ship around the Russian and Norwegian Arctic," Mohr said. "[About 30] artists from all around the world were working in different disciplines, and we would get out at different points and record and take pictures and film."
Mohr moved to New York City to complete her film using footage she shot in the Arctic, earning an additional degree in documentary studies from private university The New School. But, she was compelled to return to Brattleboro a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic struck for its lower cost of living and what she felt was a decent quality of life.
That's where the sheep come in.
"I was looking for a job on Craigslist, of all places, and thinking even if it's not an exceptional job, if it's interesting maybe it's something I can make a film about later," Mohr said.
In fall 2018, she found a listing seeking a shepherd for feral sheep in Nova Scotia, and though she had no experience, she reached out. Mohr made contact with Brattleboro entrepreneur and physicist Bob Johnson, founder of Omega Optical, who had posted the listing and took her to the Canadian province, where he taught her how to herd his sheep.
On the 18-hour drive there, the two quickly bonded, and Johnson shared that he owned the vacant First Baptist Church and didn't know what to do with it. So, she proposed renting the space to introduce a locale to Main Street for music, movie screenings and performing arts.
"I began this journey as a shepherd for feral sheep, and I ended up being the director of Epsilon Spires, which wasn't named then," said Mohr, who still shepherds each summer.
After critical infrastructure repairs to flooring and the addition of the art studios in a section of the structure that was previously hollow, Epsilon Spires launched just before the pandemic in 2020. One of the nonprofit's first performers, Victoria Keddie, is now a member of the board, and it was through Keddie that Mohr met Jessamyn Fiore.
Fiore is a contemporary art curator and now Epsilon Spires' board president, and has a background in work with galleries in Dublin, Ireland; and Dubai. The Chesterfield resident grew up there and has lived in the town most of her life, but around the time the nonprofit launched, Fiore was eyeing returning to the area from Brooklyn, N.Y.
When she caught wind of Epsilon Spires, she was impressed by the groundwork Mohr had laid.
"I was completely blown away by the space and totally blown away by [Mohr's] vision of what could be possible in Brattleboro," Fiore said. "... When the pandemic happened, and I was here full-time, I said, 'I'd love to join the board.' "
Social distancing imposed a challenge, but not a barrier to Epsilon Spires' first year after it launched in September 2019 and soon ran into pandemic-era restrictions in its first spring. Under Fiore's lead on creative direction, the nonprofit developed a drive-in theater-style "bring-your-own-pod" outdoor movie area behind the church.
"We got a lot of film screen to hang on the back wall, and I had my dad's old red pickup truck we parked that we would have the projector on the back of," Fiore said. "Then, we painted circles on the ground that were 7 feet apart and created a safe environment where people could still come and enjoy art together."
Today, events range from immersive film presentations where organizers display the film and visuals on The Sanctuary's walls to abstract art exhibitions to experimental music acts. Looming over the stage is a nearly 120-year-old three manual pipe organ — which Fiore said is one of two of its kind in the world in continuous operation. It was built and installed by the now defunct Estey Organ Co. of Brattleboro for the church, where founder Jacob Estey was a congregation member. These days it sometimes features in Epsilon Spires' performances.
Epsilon Spires spotlights artists from beyond New England and has also formed local partnerships with other organizations in the region, like Keene's Nova Arts. On receiving The Sentinel's Ewing Arts Award for Presenter of the Arts, Mohr and Fiore said they hope it will allow them to grow their network and welcome new faces to The Sanctuary.
"I'm hoping with this recognition, maybe we'll get on more people's radars, and maybe more collaborations will come up," Fiore said. "I have a lot of ties to the Keene community, and I know there's an amazing amount of creativity and real passion for the arts. The more we can build those bridges, I think that's exciting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.