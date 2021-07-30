Craig Altobello has always felt a strong spiritual connection to the natural world, so when he started making art, it was no surprise that he drew his inspiration — and his medium — from the earth itself.
Altobello practices marquetry, an art form generally used in creating furniture. While the teacher-turned-artisan got his start in woodworking and furniture-making, it was in applying marquetry to 2D creations that he found his passion.
The Peterborough-based artist seeks out unique pieces of wood with varying grain patterns and colors and then uses a series of machines to cut and shape them so they resemble the image he wants to portray — often animals, plants and landscapes.
"I've known Craig for a long time, and I've loved his work from the first time I’ve seen it," said Bryan Field of Peterborough, also an artist and a friend of the Altobello family who nominated him for a Ewing Arts award this year. "Pictures don’t do it justice. Every piece is a piece of wood selected for grain and color to make amazing pictures. He draws his inspiration from Mount Monadnock, and much of his wood is local wood. He is the epitome of a Monadnock artist."
Altobello, 68, is a native of northern New Jersey. Prior to making his way to New England, he lived in Colorado, where he studied at Colorado Mountain College in Glenwood Springs, and later earned an education degree at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
It was in Glenwood Springs that Altobello first developed an interest in furniture-making. He said there was a man who made wooden looms in the apartment building where Altobello's friends lived. Altobello found himself drawn to the creations, and went on to study basic woodworking during college.
In 1978, Altobello married his wife, Janet, and when she got a teaching job in Maine, they moved to New England. Once he got to Maine, he studied with a fine-furniture-maker in New Gloucester who helped him further his knowledge and appreciation of the craft.
"There was that kind of element of 'this is serious work here we're doing,' " he said. "There are a lot of skills to learn, and it takes a long time to do it."
The couple moved to New Hampshire in 1985 so Altobello could attend graduate school at Antioch University New England in Keene, and lived in several Monadnock Region communities before settling in Peterborough in 1989. He also spent eight years teaching in Henniker.
While working as a science and language arts teacher, he found himself often combining writing and art with his scientific lessons. While having students create cut-paper collages, he got the idea to start creating images using only wood.
One weekend in 1998, Altobello was spending some time in his wood shop. As he was looking at the materials he had, he started to see that wood, much like paper, could be cut up and reassembled to make something new.
"I looked at the wood, and I said, 'I have color and texture in the wood that's kind of scattered about in my workshop,' " he said, " 'and I want to learn how to do what I think of as wood collage instead of paper collage.' "
He took a five-day marquetry workshop in Mendocino, Calif., where he learned from master crafters. After that, he came home ready to dive into his new hobby.
But he found that creating works of wooden art wasn't quite as easy as he was expecting, and it took Altobello nearly a decade to get the ball rolling.
"I didn't have success right away," he said. "There were two factors: one, raising a family, and work commitments. But when I did experiment, things weren't happening."
In 2008, he decided it was now or never — this craft was either going to click for him, or it wasn't — and he made an image of New Hampshire's state bird: a purple finch. Before long, someone Altobello knew got a look at the piece, and decided to purchase it. That's when he knew he could turn his hobby into something more.
From then, he used his passion for the natural world, especially his love of mountains, to inspire his pieces. When he sees something he'd like to replicate in wood, he will take a moment to sketch and photograph it, using those as reference materials.
In 2009, Altobello held his first exhibition, which was at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, where his wife works. That, he said, was the moment he decided to buckle down and invest in his craft and create a body of work he could display at shows.
So he started creating more pieces at his home workshop, using bits of wood he finds or that others give to him, or that he finds from wood sellers who have interesting and unique wood available. He said he looks for wood with echoes of other things, like color that reminds him of feathers or hues that make him think of different plants.
"What I do is really all about the character of the wood," he said.
Today, he shows his work pretty often, at least four times a year with the exception of last year, when COVID-19 restrictions limited in-person functions. He also often gives artist demonstrations to go along with his exhibitions. But he said the most significant event where he shows his work is the Monadnock Art Tour, which highlights local artists and is set to mark its 25th anniversary in October.
He's also a juried member of the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen. Altobello's work can be purchased through the League's Center Sandwich Gallery, and also at galleries in Concord, Mass., and Lexington, Mass., as well.
But for all his exhibition experience, he said the Ewing Arts Award in the Folk Traditional category is the first time his art has been formally recognized. He's never entered any shows involving awards and said he often picks "alternative venues" to display his work, such as libraries and restaurants.
"I'm feeling quite honored to be recognized," he said.