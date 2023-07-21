Artist Céline Perron has worked as a stage designer and educator for nearly 35 years; designed close to 100 productions and is the recipient of a Meritorious Award from the Kennedy Center. But as one of a family of six children growing up in Montreal, she only wanted to recreate the puppet characters from her mother’s favorite television program.
“My French-Canadian heritage has a long and rich history of puppetry,” said Perron, of Keene.
Her mother saw old radio show characters from her childhood brought to life with the advent of television.
“I grew up on that show,” she said. “The characters made me love puppetry.”
Singled out for her drawing skills in school, Perron said she’d often be asked to help students in art classes make things.
She started to perfect her skills as a student at Ottawa University, where in her first year she met a woman who was a set designer.
“I learned I could create my own world for a play; I could (combine) my passion for art and theater. That’s how it started (for me).”
She also learned about devised theater.
“It’s where you bring a community group together and find out what matters and build a play around it, giving a voice to the community,” she said.
She later took multiple workshops on topics as varied as how to engineer marionettes, shadow puppets, and rod puppets, to playwriting for puppetry.
She participated in a three-week puppet Intensive workshop at the Old Trout Company in Calgary, where she learned to manipulate and perform with puppets. She studied under Fred Thompson, considered a national treasure in American puppetry, and expanded her knowledge on string marionettes.
In the late 1980s she came to teach in the theater and dance department at Keene State College, where in 2015 she designed scenery and more than 15 puppets for the college’s production of “The Phantom Tollbooth.”
Two years later, she went on sabbatical for intensive puppetry training in Prague, Czech Republic.
“In Prague I got an understanding of wood carving and a sense of history,” she said. “The history of puppetry is ancient. People used objects to illustrate humanity. Prague has an amazing tradition. There are puppet shows every night, from experimental to traditional. I (gained) an immersive understanding of the scope of what puppetry could do there.”
As part of her sabbatical, she wrote her first full-length puppet play—it was produced at Keene State.
Titled “The Rolling Collection,” it’s the story of a beetle that saves the world from chaos and destruction while traveling through time collecting the wisdom of elders.
“In the sixth grade I had to write a short story, and I wrote something about a beetle,” said Perron of the play’s inspiration. “Dung beetles bury their eggs and come out full-fledged. The ancient Egyptians didn’t understand this and thought (beetles) were gods. I’m fascinated by mythology.”
Her passion for research is the basis for her puppet playwriting.
“I collect pieces of information from different books of ideas and I work with cards that have a possible action for the play or character. Then I start forming the storyline,” she said. “Once I get going I do lots of research Then I put a script together, test and edit it and build the characters completely, playing with scale.”
Her second full-length puppet play, “Detective Sent-Tout and the Case of the Missing Adverbs,” was rooted in her experience learning English as a second language (she was struck by how people frequently replace adverbs with adjectives), as well as the fact she is the daughter of a former police detective.
Its cast of characters include a dog detective, a jazz singer cat, three mice sidekicks, and a professor giraffe.
“That’s the beauty of theater and puppetry; you don’t have to be realistic,” she said.
Perron recently completed a two-year master puppeteer program with world-renowned master puppeteer Bernd Ogrodnik from Iceland, where she advanced her skills in character design, engineering, and manipulation.
In her next puppet play, in its early stages of development, she’s exploring the journey of her Irish ancestor to the new world and the link 150 years later to a 10-year-old girl.
She imparts upon her students that they first learn the craft thoroughly and develop their skills, and most importantly, understand who they are as artists.
“I recently finished teaching a set design class and students had a series of plays to pick from,” she said. “Three or four picked the same play but not the same set design—they took it from personal direction. I value that. They start to understand what they could bring.”
In her own work, Perron sees herself as a service provider.
“I’m there to reveal the story; it’s never about me,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard if I’m in love with it but it doesn’t work. I have to have the bravery to cut (things) out. I’m in the service of the work.”
