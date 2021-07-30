Benjamin Robinson was merely 12 years old growing up in Raleigh, N.C., when the Raylynmor Opera Company was born. For the next two decades, Robinson and Raylynmor took parallel paths of growth, unaware they were destined to converge.
A group of Monadnock Region opera enthusiasts led by founder Henry Shaffer formed the fledgling company in Peterborough in 1995 for the “express purpose of the production, promotion and presentation of opera and other musical expressions in Southern New Hampshire.” Meanwhile, young Benjamin was in middle school, his teachers impressed by his singing voice and early acuity for classical music. “I was a teenager who listened to opera. I guess that makes me a little different,” Robinson says. His teachers encouraged him that “if you play your cards right, you could have a career doing this.”
The inevitable intersection came in 2011, when Robinson, then a freelance stage performer singing from Anchorage to Boston, auditioned for Raylynmor’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance.”
What began as a three-day weekend run molded his entire career, and he’s been a fixture at Raylynmor ever since. “What always sort of stupefied me about this part of New Hampshire is just how deep the connections are to the arts and how it’s much more than a local arts community,” he says. Raylynmor was equally smitten with Robinson, and in 2014 the company elevated him to artistic director. He has since directed numerous productions, writing new audience-friendly English libretto for many of them.
On July 28, in a celebration of the arts in Keene, Robinson and Raylynmor will share the Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award in the category of Presenter of the Arts.
Raylynmor — the name is derived from three friends of Shaffer’s who died of AIDS — has staged more than 40 productions in the Monadnock Region. It has exposed a generation of local residents to opera through its productions and workshops, even introducing schoolchildren to its characteristics. It has given Monadnock Region patrons an opportunity to see live classics such as “Madame Butterfly” and “The Marriage of Figaro,” which is planned for this October. Venues have ranged from the majestic — The Colonial Theatre in Keene and the Peterborough Players barn — to the intimate, like the Dublin School and Jaffrey Woman’s Club.
Robinson, 37, studied classical music at an early age, earning a degree in voice performance at the University of Michigan, a master’s from the University of Houston’s renowned Moores Opera Center (“That was transformative.”) and a pro apprenticeship with the Kentucky Opera in Louisville. From there, he embarked on his stage career in dozens of productions around the country.
Robinson, who lives with his husband in Philadelphia, stayed with then-treasurer Lynne Rust when in the Monadnock Region, and she became one of his best friends. After “Pirates,” Raylynmor brought him back for “The Mikado” the following season, and he remembers Rust asking, What do you want to do next?
“I probably took the question more seriously than she intended,” he says with a laugh. “I said I would love to come up here and do anything.”
It’s worked out as they had hoped. Starting with “The Magic Flute” in 2015, Robinson has put a unique stamp on Raylynmor’s productions. For instance, in 2016 the company performed Verdi’s “Macbeth,” and Robinson took a crack at writing the libretto in English to dovetail with that year’s presidential election. “That was my first project where I started finding this contextualization of opera and I found myself to be incredibly inspired by that.”
In 2019, Robinson took on the role of artistic administrator of Opera Ithaca in New York, which he says is “completely attributable” to the opportunity Raylynmor gave him. He also teaches at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania and is managing director of a lyric-fest art song concert series in Philadelphia.
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live arts around the world, and Raylynmor lost Verdi’s “Aida,” scheduled for May 2020. “When it became clear we weren’t going to be producing in May, it made us think a lot,” Robinson says. “One advantage is if you don’t produce, you actually save a lot of money.”
Raylynmor decided to turn its scheduled fall 2020 production of “Pagliacci” into a film. With help from Keene videographer David Teubner, the already-cast actors — who came from Texas, Oregon, Boston and other far-away places — recorded their parts from home, including the chorus. Robinson coordinated the complicated moving parts via Zoom, and he rewrote libretto to underscore it was taking place in a pandemic.
“The desperation of the theater troupe that was in the original score turned it into the desperation of what it’s like to be in the theater group in the middle of a pandemic,” Robinson says. “Pagliacci” was a huge hit. “We reached an audience not only all over New Hampshire, but all over the world. Our little company that has always punched above its weight played to a much larger audience than it ever had before, and that was thrilling.”
This season Raylynmor is planning on four productions instead of its usual three. First up is “Falstaff” at the end of August, followed by “The Marriage of Figaro” in early October, a video production of “Hansel and Gretel” in December and “La Cenerentola” in May 2022. It’s no coincidence that comedy is accentuated in the choices. “We just feel like we really need to laugh after the year we’ve been through,” he says.
The telling of “Hansel and Gretel” is particularly unique. It’s being co-produced with Opera Ithaca, and Robinson transforms the story into two kids falling asleep watching The Food Network — and they get kidnapped by a celebrity chef. Madness ensues. It was shot on location in New Hampshire, New York and Pittsburgh, and Robinson jokes, “No kids are harmed in the making of this production.”
Letting opera breathe is one of Robinson’s priorities; that is, take a classic that may be centuries old and infuse 2021 concepts without sacrificing its integrity. He wants to connect with today’s audiences, understanding it’s easy for opera to become stuck in an outmoded rut, a museum-like relic with its powdered wigs and corsets.
“I see that as a way to give it a quick death,” he says. “It’s been an art form for over 400 years. Stories being told operatically have a lot of present value and they can exist in a modern-enough context. Originators wanted them to be modern, not gathering dust on a shelf …”
At Raylynmor, he has been able to exercise that creativity, and the company’s productions are reflections of that.
“I’ve never been more artistically-filled, and work has never been more interesting,” Robinson says. “I’m so excited about where the company is headed. We have an incredible season out in front of us, and it’s really keeping us wacky busy … It’s been an honor of a lifetime to be able to do this work, and to win this [Ewing Arts] award; it’s wonderful icing on this cake that has been building for 10 years.”