Wilton artist Ann Putnam is leaving her mark on the Monadnock Region. Or, at least, across it.
Putnam, 47, a library assistant and admissions worker at the MacDowell artists’ retreat in Peterborough, hand carves rubber stamps for a little-known pastime called letterboxing.
The activity, which involves hiding booklets in public places for others to find and mark with their own stamps, is among Putnam's various artistic endeavors that earned her a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award in Community Engagement this year.
Although letterboxing — which some compare to geocaching, another outdoor tracking game — dates to 19th-century England, it has since been modernized: Participants now look for the boxes using clues listed on an Internet database.
Putnam, whose husband, Ben, is an art teacher at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough, said another parent at her kids’ elementary school introduced her to the activity more than a decade ago. It made a quick impression.
“I loved the idea of a treasure hunt that incorporated not only the thrill of the hunt, but also the fact that it’s a hunt for handmade art,” she said.
She hid her first box in July 2009 at the Wilton Town Pound. The booklet is now filled with scores of stamps from successful seekers, each dated to when the box was found. In addition to stamping the hidden booklet, letterboxers also carry their own personal journal to mark with a stamp left in that location — a way to document their search.
“I’ve found all of these beautiful images,” Putnam said. “… That’s kind of the whole point is that you’re collecting images from all these stamps that you find over the years.”
Many of her letterboxing quests are local. (The online database lists 144 boxes within 20 miles of Keene.) Others take Putnam on Bond-like journeys, including a ferry ride to an island off of Newport, R.I., where she toured a lighthouse with a box hidden inside.
“I knew that it was in a cabinet in a particular room in this lighthouse,” she said. “So I let the tour walk ahead into the next room. I went back … and I found it, and I stamped it. That was such a thrill.”
Since getting into letterboxing, Putnam estimates that she has cached nearly 40 boxes across New Hampshire and elsewhere in New England, though she said some have been removed. She makes the rubber stamps — which feature human portraits, landscapes and animals — at her home studio, though she also uses a laser cutter at the MAxT Makerspace in Peterborough to make larger wooden prints of the same images.
“This is just an activity that I do in my spare time,” she said. “It’s a hobby. I don’t really have time to manage it as a business.”
Even if it isn’t a full-time commercial venture, Putnam’s stamp-carving has reached many local residents.
Inspired by her 14 years teaching at Montessori schools in Milford and Amherst and volunteering for the federal Head Start program, much of her letterboxing work has focused on introducing it to young families as a way to encourage them to explore art and the natural world.
Those efforts have included public letterboxing workshops and also small hunts at Monadnock Community Hospital and The Thing in the Spring arts festival, both in Peterborough, as well as MacDowell’s annual Medal Day ceremony, when its grounds are open to the public. Putnam said she learned to provide her participants with stamps, ink and booklets instead of expecting them to bring those materials.
“There was just enough prep [required] that I could see how that was a deterrent to many folks,” she said. “… I really wanted to encourage these families to spend as much time outside as possible.”
Putnam’s focus has turned to promoting social justice through her stamps.
Many of her latest carvings feature celebrated activists like Harriet Tubman and Greta Thunberg, while others depict lesser-known people such as Karla Jacinto, a sex-trafficking survivor working to end that practice in Mexico and the United States. Beyond being visually compelling, Putnam said she hopes her work can provoke conversations about the issues those people have fought for.
"I do think the subject matter that I’m choosing now is really what’s capturing people’s attention," she said. "... It's also a way of spreading awareness about these social issues."
At MacDowell, Putnam said she spends most of her time “supporting other artists.” Outside of her job, however, she has recently adopted a new creative medium: crankies.
Like stamps, Putnam said crankies — an old technology that slowly unravels an illustrated scroll as it’s cranked, revealing a story to the viewer — are a “tactile experience.”
Her first crankie, made from a converted music box, tells a story by local writer Marilyn J. Simons featuring the late basketball star Kobe Bryant and George Floyd, the Black man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer last year, in a call for social change. The story, which Putnam set to music as the crankie handle is turned, was featured in a virtual exhibition hosted by Firelight Theatre Workshop in Peterborough last December.
“The amount of time I have to do my art is small, so I figure I should keep making small art,” she said.
Sometimes, that means it can go unnoticed — in a good way.
One of Putnam’s stamps has been hidden at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston for more than 10 years. She never told museum staff about the cache, though based on a recent note from a fellow letterboxer saying an attendant there was “super helpful,” she suspects it’s been discovered.
The stamp — titled “Art Thief!” — is a nod to the 1990 heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner, when two thieves dressed as police officers took 13 works worth $500 million in the largest art theft in history. (None of the works have been recovered.)
Ironically, Putnam said her stamp has been removed from the museum twice. That’s where the comparisons between letterboxing and professional artwork end, she said.
“It’s funny to be acknowledged as a ‘real’ artist because I’m carving stamps,” she said. “It’s not a fancy kind of art; it’s a very simple, accessible art."