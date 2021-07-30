When it comes to creating a theater experience for children, Andy’s Summer Playhouse is always thinking of new innovative ways to make the experience unique, and they have been at it for 51 years now.
The nonprofit organization in Wilton brings artists from all over the country and the world to make new ideas and new works happen with children ages 8 through 18. Andy’s mission is to find ways to experiment with form and content and to work eye-to-eye with the kids to generate content for all ages.
“It’s a really unique stance on theater-making. There’s a lot of children’s theaters out there that are focusing on kids making work for kids. There’s a lot of theaters out there with adults making work for kids. But we’re kind of blending all the forms at Andy’s, making brand new work, innovative work, multi-media work, for audiences of all ages,” Jared Mezzocchi, Andy’s producing artistic director explained.
Another unique thing about Andy’s Summer Playhouse is that there are no auditions. They welcome all children and want these programs to be accessible to everyone. Instead of auditions, they have an orientation which allows them to meet the children and see where their interests lie and to what capacity they would like to be involved.
These orientations take the pressure off the children and allow them to be themselves. They don’t have to worry about impressing anyone, or not getting a part. They can showcase their own talent and it helps directors find a part around what the children have to offer. “It’s teaching the kids that the number of lines doesn’t really mean the amount of impact,” Mezzocchi said.
Along with no auditions, they also have no tuition. To join Andy’s there is just a small registration fee that they are hoping to eventually be able to drop. Andy’s Summer Playhouse wants to be accessible to all children without having to limit any of what they have to offer based on cost, availability or ability. They will work with anyone and everyone.
After a student registers they can be involved in anything that Andy’s offers, such as an apprenticeship, multiple workshops and the show. All of these programs are available to every student. If a student is only available to spend mornings at Andy’s they can; if they would like to spend the whole day there, they can.
Andy’s Summer Playhouse has been recognized by the N.H. Theatre Alliance for their work, including winning Best Youth Production in 2018 for their showcase of “The Arrival,” directed and choreographed by Orange Grove Dance. Other N.H. Theatre Alliance awards for that production included Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design. In 2019, they received the Special Award for the Excellence in Playwriting for Jennifer Barclay’s “Ripe Frenzy,” directed by Mezzocchi.
It's also the winner of a 2021 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award for Presenter of the Arts.
In a normal year, Andy’s Summer Playhouse has three to four productions. But, because of COVID-19, they're doing just one production in August to make sure they have a safe re-opening.
They will also have three workshops that are pushed toward the performance side of things. “It’s our way of being a little more creative toward making it more main-stage. It’s our way to consolidate our programming to a more conducive reentry,” Mezzocchi said.
The workshops haven’t been announced yet, because Andy’s likes to base everything on what the artists excel at. “We are always trying to find ways to expand our children’s interest, we are also very artist-centric — so we like to find the artists and then figure out what to do from there,” Mezzocci explained. Workshop sessions are in the mornings for five days, and they are typically used to expand the children’s interests. “It's a way to broaden their understanding on what it means to be a theater major,” Mezzocchi said.
Though on hiatus for this year, Andy’s also offers the Greenhouse New Initiative. This is a one-week initiative that brings in an artist and a piece of content that they are interested in. Examples from past years include LGBTQ topics, immigration, oppression and adversity. After a week of creating this new work, they have one performance to showcase it in the barn across the street. Having just a week and removing it from the stage, takes the pressure off of the kids and it allows them to get feedback from the audience and community. Then they use that performance and that feedback to make a main-stage production in the following year. “Greenhouse provides an amazing opportunity for the kids to see what a workshopping complex is like when producing original work,” explained Katerina Klavon, Andy’s administrative director. “I think it’s a really cool experience for them to see what original work looks like in the outside world.”
Last summer because of the pandemic, Andy’s Summer Playhouse launched a virtual platform called “The Digital Renaissance Project,” Over the 14 weeks between June and September they hosted 322 projects. They had 62 young artists and 91 professional artists from all across the world participate in this virtual platform. “One of the things we loved about that is that we had kids participating from California, from Maryland, from Morocco even, and their families were always able to watch because it was online.” Klavon said enthusiastically. “With our performances this year, we are keeping that all in mind to have live-streaming available for families from all over.”
While trying to prioritize community safety, Andy’s Summer Playhouse devised a new way to showcase their work this summer and will be doing a live show on stage, but will use technology and cameras to their advantage, to display their performance outside for the public to view on a big screen, in real time. “We’re going to project the movie onto the outside of the building that is being generated inside. It’s not just going to be a camera on the balcony. We are going to make a film. It’s going to be made in real time. we’re going to mix it, we’re gonna cut it, we’re going to do all these things in real time. So, it is going to feel like a live, drive-in movie theater.” Mezzocchi explained.
“We’re really psyched about that because it's really going to show the children that regardless of restrictions, this is a really great way to think creatively and outside the box.”