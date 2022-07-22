Sharon Myers

Sharon Myers.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

The rich purple hue and complementing orange door of her home’s exterior, and the plum tones of a small barn cheerily greet visitors at the Brattleboro residence of Sharon Myers. Clearly a devotee of all things violet, she’s also dressed in the same color family.

“It’s the universal color that everyone can wear,” she shares with a knowing smile.

Fiber artist Sharon Myers is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Awards in the category of three-dimensional arts. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.