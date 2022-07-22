The rich purple hue and complementing orange door of her home’s exterior, and the plum tones of a small barn cheerily greet visitors at the Brattleboro residence of Sharon Myers. Clearly a devotee of all things violet, she’s also dressed in the same color family.
“It’s the universal color that everyone can wear,” she shares with a knowing smile.
Myers, 77, is a 2022 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award honoree in the category of 3D Visual Arts. Her mediums of choice have ranged from sculpture to fiber arts to large-scale installations and a multitude of materials in-between throughout the many decades she has spent exploring the world through an artful lens.
“The thing about art and artists,” she says, “is the never-ending search for ways to express themselves in various mediums and about different issues.”
A bust that she sculpted of her father sits close to the kitchen island, his wrinkled gentle face a stark-white contrast against the backdrop of a rust-colored wall.
“He was a character,” she chuckles of her father, George, a cattle dealer in the small community of Greenfield, Mass., where she was raised; the kind of man who would be up at dawn picking strawberries to deliver to friends. Her mother, originally from Russia, was a semi-professional violist.
As a child, she recalls locking herself in her room to draw and design dresses. At 16, she left home and earned her first art degree at Connecticut College, majoring in the fine art of sculpture with a minor in art history, graduating in 1966. Other degrees followed through the years, including a master’s in art education from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst in 1972.
Remarkably, the last degree she received was in 2015 at age 70, from a five-year master’s program at Heartwood College of Art in Kennebunk, Maine. The school, which has since closed, was small in size but big in impact on many art students, according to Myers.
“The best thing I ever did was to go back and get my MFA,” she says. “It was more fun and more challenging creatively. It changed everything about art for me.”
She’s lived in New York, Philadelphia and Boston over the years, but settled in Brattleboro in 1985, happily secluded on her 6-acre wooded property, tending to her beautifully landscaped gardens and the pond that she’s stocked with goldfish — her “waterfront property,” as she calls it jokingly.
She taught art classes at the high school-level and then worked as a professional chef, running a successful catering business called Sharon Myers Fine Catering that she only recently closed in January of this year. Gardening, cooking, and time in the studio are all art forms, she has said of the transition to being a chef, all tactile experiences.
“I catered to support my habit,” she says. “I had to buy fabric and equipment.”
It was an exhausting occupation that took a lot out of her body and those physical demands eventually convinced her to stop. She now teaches private cooking classes in her home, which have been well-received thus far.
“Every event, you have to take your kitchen with you,” she says of catering. “I’m not moving my kitchen again. You have to come to me.”
Up the outdoor wooden stairs to the second floor of the plum barn is her studio, her “secret haven,” where workspaces are covered with her single sewing machine and in-process fabric pieces, and the shelves are filled to the brim with her tools, doodads, fabric scraps and thread.
Dresses from several of her large installations hang from the ceiling, such as the gauzy tuxedo-inspired dress from her “The Wedding Gown Project” exhibit, one of several wedding gowns that she purchased from Experienced Goods thrift store, abandoned by their wearers rather than treasured. An exploration of the meaning of the word “marriage,” the exhibit looked at wedding dresses in today’s society.
The tuxedo dress is transparent to show that nothing lasts, she says, adding, “It’s not solid.” Divorced herself, she knows that impermanency from experience.
It was an exhibit meant to provoke thought and evoke emotion, and she recalls many visitors who left crying over the imagery of marriage as a throwaway concept. It was meant to “contemplate the social issues, codes, and responsibilities such as truth, betrayal, separation, love and family, taboos, loneliness, and joy,” she writes in her artist statement.
“Art is supposed to make people think,” she says. “It’s not casting blame.”
Many years of observation while catering weddings also informed the exhibit. “It’s a wonderful time and then it becomes a brutal, difficult time,” she said of the evolution.
Over the years, several of her installations and exhibits have been focused on women’s issues, and that often occurs unconsciously in the beginning, she says. The pieces that are part of “The Underwear Project 2” speak to the variety of undergarments, such as corsets, that have constrained women through the decades, both literally and figuratively. “The Pantyhose Project” marks the 28 days of a female menstrual cycle.
Dresses from another exhibit, “Promise,” also hang in the studio. This female-centered installation confronted post-divorce financial and personal difficulties that single parents face in raising children and “inequalities in the distribution of wealth, particularly the disparities in wages and employment among women compared to men,” writes Myers. It was part of an exhibit at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in 2019 called “Unusual Threads: Stitching Together the Future of Fashion.”
In the May/June 2019 issue of Artscope Magazine, reviewer Marta Pauer Tursi said of Myers’ pieces — two dresses and two child rompers constructed of woven plastic grocery bags and store receipts — “It is difficult not to hear a woman’s voice in this display that raises the issues of male and female responsibilities in child raising, the burden and costs of marriage and children, wage disparity, divorce and single parenthood. It is all there.
“Also, there is a lovely unity of soft colors and fading text on the receipts and the suggestion that despite the depicted strain, this is a family.”
Myers has published numerous articles in magazines and journals on the art of quilting and her quilts have been exhibited internationally. A member of Brattleboro West Arts, she’s now diving back into quilting and fabric arts, creating richly colored pieces and quilted blocks.
Some are part of a call-and response project called “Reaching Within,” a look at the pandemic and its subsequent impact with her friend and fellow artist, printmaker Erika Radich. Her small series of quilts in a vibrant palette are utilized to show searching, confusion, and a lack of balance.
She started quilting with small pieces after attending a workshop in Umbria, Italy, in 2018 that was given by the former president of Heartwood College of Art, using silk to create this new-to-her style of piecework. She was accustomed to working big, in 6-foot installations, not tiny.
“Life was askew, a vortex,” she says of the pieces. “We didn’t know where we were going. ... We were trying to find some meaning. The world stopped. Not a car, not a plane. It still hasn’t resolved itself.”
Radich, also a previous Ewing Arts Award honoree, nominated Myers for the 2022 award. The two met in the Heartwood graduate program and began carpooling to Maine together. They’re now collaborating on upcoming exhibits of “Reaching Within” in Peterborough and Shelburne Falls, Mass., set for 2023.
Although she didn’t try to stop Radich from nominating her, Myers didn’t expect to be chosen for an award.
“I was really shocked,” she says. “I couldn’t believe it when I got the call.”
Occasionally viewed as controversial, she knows that her pieces sometimes tackle topics that people don’t want to think about or open their eyes enough to fully see.
“For me, it’s always about making something that’s beautiful,” she says. “Even when it asks a question.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.