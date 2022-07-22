Before she retired from teaching art at Keene State College, Rosemarie Bernardi would walk around the city, thinking about all the blank walls that could have murals on them.
“I started imagining that,” she said. “And then I looked around, and nobody was doing it.”
Bernardi, a Keene-based artist who specializes in printmaking, set out to change that.
In each of her final three years at Keene State — she retired in 2019 — Bernardi and her students put up a temporary paste-paper mural on a brick wall in downtown Keene, and she has put up additional murals featuring other artists’ work.
That’s just one of the many ways Bernardi — who was awarded a 2022 Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award for community engagement — has contributed to the local arts community as a teacher, artist and advocate. And she’s not done yet. One of her priorities, she said, is continuing to push for more public art and gallery space in Keene.
Craig Stockwell, a local artist who has taught alongside Bernardi at Keene State, nominated her for the award. Along with being a talented printmaker in her own right, he said, she supports other artists and has been very involved locally.
“She’s shown up,” he said. “She’s shown up for committee work, she’s shown up to help with pop-up shows around town, and really been present in the community.”
Bernardi knew she wanted to be some kind of an artist from early on, and ultimately came to specialize in printmaking.
“There’s a lot of problem-solving. You move around. It combines everything,” she said. “You’re mixing ink, so that’s a lot like painting. You’re drawing … I use photographic processes, so I’m involved in photography, and digital work. You are physically turning the crank of a press, or using large rollers, so it’s physically very active.”
She incorporates writing into some of her prints, she said, “so I can be a poet as well.”
She also finds inspiration in the history of printmaking, noting its connections to book illustrations, newspapers and commercial art like 19th-century advertising posters.
“There’s a public, historical sensibility that appeals to me,” she said.
She decided to become an educator early in her career, getting her first tenure-track position in her 20s.
“I grew into it,” she said. “As I was learning about myself through my own work, I could share my insights with students.”
Bernardi taught at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, the University of Delaware and the University of Arizona before coming to Keene State College in 1998. She already knew she liked the region, having done multiple residencies at MacDowell, the Peterborough artists retreat.
She said she wanted to help students not only improve their technical artistic skills, but also experience the broader impact that creating art can have.
“Studying art, whether you become an artist or not, teaches you how to be creative, how to problem-solve, how to deal with failure and success, how to know that you can make a mistake one day and come back and solve it the next day,” she said.
When she arrived at Keene State, she recalled, art students would show their work once a year on campus. She felt it was important for them to exhibit their work in more public settings and gain real-life experience putting on a gallery show.
“If you don’t have an experience really showing your work, you don’t know the full extent of what it’s like to be an artist,” she said.
With her advanced printmaking classes, she began renting spaces in Keene and transforming them into temporary galleries where students could display installations that used elements of printmaking. They’d throw an opening and invite friends, family and faculty.
“I’m walking them through all of the steps of, ‘This is how you have an exhibit,’ ” she said.
Later, as she began contemplating retirement, it was “gnawing” at her that Keene — where she continues to live — had few opportunities for visual artists to display their work and little public art.
“How can I live in a town that doesn’t support visual art?” she recalled thinking. “There’s dance, theater, there’s music, but … there’s no presence for visual art in Keene.”
She also “wanted to engage with the students in a bigger project,” she recalled.
That was the genesis of the temporary paste-paper murals in Diphthong Alley. Each year, the class would create a composition, then put it up on a brick wall in Diphthong Alley, just off Main Street in Keene between Citizens Bank and Urban Exchange. The first was an 8-by-25-foot portrayal of The Community Kitchen in Keene.
Around the same time, Bernardi began pasting print murals featuring other artists’ work, starting with Joe Boruchow, a Philadelphia-based muralist and street artist. She estimated she’s put up about 20 to 25 such murals in various spots. Like the student murals, they don’t last forever, but begin to disintegrate at a certain point.
Bernardi made sure to get permission from building owners and talk to City Hall. One of her goals was to build support for public art, and she felt illegal street art would undermine that.
“We wanted to have the building owners committed and the city committed, because my feeling was, I want the city to see what public art is like, visual art, on the walls,” she said.
Bernardi was also part of the group that brought the Walldogs mural festival to town in 2019, leaving the city with 16 painted murals honoring aspects of Keene’s history. (She credits the main organizers, Peter Poanessa and Judy Rogers, with doing most of the work.)
Bernardi’s own work has also made appearances in downtown Keene. In Diphthong Alley today, visitors can view a series of her prints called “In Title_Meant.”
They’re variations on the same image, a handkerchief tied to a rope dangling from a hand. But each is transformed by shifts in color, pattern and composition.
“I was thinking about the idea of repetition,” Bernardi said, noting that paste paper originated in the 19th century with ads that would often be posted multiple times.
“I have this image of this handkerchief being held,” she said. It has a mystical quality; it could be a puppeteer, a fortune-teller, a magician performing a trick. “It’s kind of a mysterious image. You don’t know what it might be.”
Her original idea was to repeat the black-and-white image with different titles, but she began playing with colors and other ways of altering the image.
“I kept thinking of Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroes, how he would print them in different ways,” she said.
Various people and groups are working to create more spaces for visual art in Keene, Bernardi said. Local coffee shops, for example, have displayed work by area artists. Bernardi is part of a local group, Friends of Public Art; its founder, Georgia Cassimatis, rents out artist studios on Roxbury Street. Bernardi’s friend Taryn Fisher runs the New Leaf Gallery, which focuses on handmade prints, and has held a series of pop-up art galleries this year.
But Bernardi said Keene should have more opportunities for the public to see visual art, comparing it to Tucson, Arizona, where she used to live.
“We had murals and public sculptures everywhere,” she said. “The rec center taught art classes. The library had a gallery. City Hall, I think, had exhibition space.”
It’s a vision Bernardi said she — and others — plan to keep pushing for.
“I think that there should be a lot of art, everywhere,” she said.
