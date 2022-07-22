BRATTLEBORO — As professional painters for more than four decades, Petria Mitchell and Jim Giddings were familiar with what it takes to make a living as artists. So, they decided to help others like themselves.
The couple opened Mitchell-Giddings Fine Arts, a gallery in downtown Brattleboro, in 2014.
“As (artists) most of our lives, we’ve been involved with marketing and the museum and art world,” said Mitchell. “It was a nice marriage — to have that empathy and experience.”
“Our focus has always been creating the work and trying to sell it,” said Giddings. “We’ve taken a lot of circuitous paths along the way, but we’ve always centered around that — another thing, another way to look at or be involved with the art world.”
In addition to creating and selling their own work over the years, Mitchell and Giddings have been affiliated with numerous arts organizations and nonprofits, and developed their skills in art handling, installation and teaching.
“It’s all creative,” said Giddings. “These are all different facets that can help and change artists’ lives.”
The creation of a fine art gallery was their goal of providing an opportunity to share the conversion among artists, collectors and lovers of visual art.
In December of 2019, the gallery relocated upstairs to its present street-level location on Main Street. The expanded gallery features spacious rooms and high ceilings to house installations of large works.
The majority of artists the pair feature in the gallery are regional, with a few national and international. The gallery opened representing seven artists — there are now 30.
“We like an element of surprise and originality,” said Giddings. “Those are the things I am seeking.”
Mitchell added diversity in style and media to the list along with thought-provoking. Geographic reach is another quality of the work the gallery features, although that’s not a prerequisite.
The current exhibit, “Tableaux,” of mixed media prints, features the work of Rona Lee Cohen — she is new to the gallery and doesn’t have the notoriety of the other artists displayed.
“We absolutely fell in love with (Cohen’s work),” said Giddings.
One of the gallery’s veteran artists, Erika Radich, referred to the building in which the gallery is located (owned by the couple) as “inspiring” because it houses organizations that offer dance (Brattleboro School of Dance), printmaking (First Proof Press) and photography (In-Sight Photography Project).
“Collaboration means a lot to us — cross pollinating with other entities and artists,” said Mitchell.
Last month, printmaker Chuck Olson of Pennsylvania did a residency under the guidance of Dan Chiaccio at First Proof Press, during which he learned to create monotypes. The gallery displayed some of the work he created at the printmaking studio.
“It was my dream come true,” said Mitchell, adding that they sold three of his pieces.
One of the joys of his day, said Mitchell, is seeing a group of young dance students from the school visit the gallery.
“They come mostly to see our English setter, Gracie, but they also look at the artwork,” said Giddings. “They love coming into the gallery.”
“It’s an oasis,” added Mitchell. “There’s so many viewpoints to explore (visitors) never thought of in their own personal lives. It’s a real honor to do that on a daily basis. It affects our own work I think. We are painters first and gallery owners second.”
A new robust website has helped give represented regional artists at the gallery international exposure, and gives those same artists overseas exposure nationally and in the region.
“It makes a big difference,” said Giddings of the site. “It’s where people began going during COVID (to look at work).”
In addition to hosting a juried exhibit, the couple imagine using the website in different ways in the coming months.
“I think there is always room to increase artists’ exposure and create a broader engagement with other artists,” said Giddings.
Another way the gallery engages is by hosting featured artist talks.
“(Talks usually end) with the recognition that painting is a universal language,” said Giddings. “It’s something people have done since there were people. I like to expand that to think that there’s truth and beauty in that sharing. It expands our sense of community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.