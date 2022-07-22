Molly Fletcher

Molly Fletcher.

 Hannah Schroeder/ Sentinel Staff

Molly Fletcher is committed to sharing her love of art with the Monadnock Region in more ways than one.

Fletcher, 37, grew up in Webster and graduated from Keene State College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and from the University of Delaware with a Master of Fine Arts. She returned to her alma mater in Keene in 2010 to get her feet wet in teaching, and began teaching painting and drawing.

Painter Molly Fletcher is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the category of two-dimensional arts. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff.

