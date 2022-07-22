“I was really attracted to all types of photographs,” said Michael Moore, a winner of a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award. “News photography is diverse. It is everything you could possibly imagine. You might be taking a picture of an apple, or the president. When I realized that, I really dove in.”
It was this diversity and his artistic approach that made Moore’s photography some of the most visible work in the region for 35 years.
Michael Moore was the chief of photography at The Keene Sentinel from 1985 to 2020. Daily, his photographs kept the community informed and helped residents reflect on the meaning of local, state and even, at times, national events. His work covered occurrences large in scope as well as intimate portraits of individuals who were impactful to the community. The range of this coverage was one of the things that attracted Moore to the work. Moore found success because of his curiosity, and his desire for continual improvement.
He grew up in Southbridge, Mass. The summer after his high school graduation, he and his lifelong friend, James Roy, got their first 35mm cameras. Moore started shooting with his new manual Pentax immediately, learning how to capture light and focus images.
A teacher of Roy’s had a darkroom in her house, and she taught Moore and Roy how to develop black and white negative film and make photographic prints. The technical acumen needed to bring a negative to a finished photo was one of the many skills necessary in a craft that Moore continues to hone. Darkrooms have, in many cases, been replaced by digital photography, but Moore’s advancement never missed a beat.
At age 21, Moore and Roy packed their bags and drove to Colorado to try their hands at making a living from photography. They worked at a family business of Roy’s, Sharpshooters, a commercial photography shop.
“He’s always had talent,” said Roy. “He captures the moment and has a great way with people.”
Moore spent the winter hawking ski photographs to tourists and improving his downhill techniques.
“It seemed, at the time, like a dream job. Taking pictures and skiing,” said Moore.
After returning to Massachusetts, Moore unpacked continued to shoot as a hobbyist. After working other jobs for three years, he presented a portfolio to a daily newspaper. His first photos in print were of a high school football game.
“I came back with decent pictures,” said Moore, and the paper started sending him on regular assignments.
Moore’s approach to work was straightforward and striving. He always tried, through his work, to tell a better story. He wanted the best from himself and the people he worked with, because he believed in the responsibility he had, not only to The Sentinel, but also to its subscribers and to his subjects. Moore tried to distill in a single image a story, and often that story conveyed contemporary issues.
“I think newspapers and photojournalism are critical to a democratic society,” said Moore.
The work was both creative and technical. Moore often collaborated with reporters, but even when he was working alone, he was still in collaboration with his subjects, trying to best relay what they had to say.
One memorable photo essay brought Moore to the summit of Mt. Washington where he stayed in staff quarters for four days and experienced the challenges of the mountain’s infamous winter weather. At the end of the assignment, mountain staffers brought Moore’s gear down by Snowcat, and Moore skied the mountain’s auto road, eight miles to the bottom.
“You never stop learning,” said Moore. “Even after 40 years, you are always trying to do better.”
Although Moore doesn’t consider himself a teacher, he did occasionally do so. He worked for three years at the Pomfret School, a preparatory high school in Connecticut. He also served as an adjunct instructor at Keene State College. His teaching also happened organically through mentorships and internships.
At a soccer game at Keene State, Moore noticed a young man intently photographing the action. He introduced himself to Julio Del Sesto, who was busy pursuing a self-designed major of photojournalism, combining art and journalism classes. Moore gave Del Sesto his first freelance assignments and served as his faculty advisor while he completed his master’s in fine arts. He helped strengthen Del Sesto’s work and steward him.
“He was a great teacher,'' said Del Sesto. “He helped me out more than anyone in my career and really set me up to succeed. He prepared me for the newsroom, and how to conduct myself as a journalist and to be professional. It wasn’t something he had to do, but he did.”
Moore pushed Del Sesto to produce his best work, to work the scene and think about the angles. Most importantly he encouraged Del Sesto to be confident that the work he was doing was both necessary and important.
Del Sesto now works as a journalism professor at Keene State College and a mentor to several students who’ve gone on to work at The Sentinel.
“A lot of the things that I teach are things that he taught me,” he said.
Hundreds of Moore’s photographs have been carried by the Associated Press (AP) and have appeared in numerous publications, including the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. He has received numerous awards from the National Press Photographers Association, AP, the former United Press International, and New England and New Hampshire news associations in all manner of categories, from breaking news to portraits. His cache of awards is unceremoniously “in a back room,” said Del Sesto.
Moore doesn’t linger on accomplishment. Again, his focus is turned outward to the community, but now his service is no longer confined to photojournalism. Retired from The Sentinel and relieved from the next news deadline, he is free to serve in other ways, which he has embraced readily. Moore is a volunteer driver for Meals-on-Wheels, has helped in the Antioch community garden, which grows food for the Keene Community Kitchen, and has worked on projects with the Monadnock Conservancy. The diversity of life that first drew Moore into photography is now fully available to him in his next focus.
