Michael Moore

Michael Moore.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

“I was really attracted to all types of photographs,” said Michael Moore, a winner of a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award. “News photography is diverse. It is everything you could possibly imagine. You might be taking a picture of an apple, or the president. When I realized that, I really dove in.”

It was this diversity and his artistic approach that made Moore’s photography some of the most visible work in the region for 35 years.

Photojournalist Michael Moore is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the two-dimensional arts category.

