Medora Hebert has always shared a special connection with the austere grandeur of the Monadnock Region. So, when she decided to transition away from her role as a trailblazing photojournalist to devote more time on fine art, it came as no surprise when she quickly took solace in — and inspiration for her newfound medium from — the natural world.
Whether in a mere casual conversation on the sidewalk or an in-depth dialogue on the principles of form and perspective in an art gallery, Hebert’s passion for the craft can be heard in each uttered syllable. To the Dover native, art is an integral language, immanent in all and unparalleled in its ability to somehow express the seemingly incommunicable things in life.
Hebert, 72, practices creative disciplines ranging from photography and watercolor to digital collages, which she says is her way of remembering what was, understanding what is and anticipating what will be. Recently, the Westmoreland-based artist has been incorporating encaustic painting into her work, an art form that uses pigments mixed with hot wax to produce a molten medium that can be applied to prepared wood, canvas and other materials. The outcome: photographic poetry.
“I’ve known Medora for quite some time — our kids grew up together — and she is very creative in how she marries watercolor with photography,” said Erika Radich, a fellow artist and friend of the Hebert family. Radich, a past Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award winner, nominated Medora for a Ewing Arts award this year. “It's not just a simple photograph. She overlays different mediums in her artwork and has a real flare for design and color that I have always respected and admired.”
It was more than just Hebert’s body of work that motivated Radich to nominate her friend.
“I have thought for a long time that she is an artist worthy of being nominated,” Radich said. “The awards celebrate not only artistic talent and excellence but also contributions to the community — and she has given a lot to the community. She has all the ingredients.”
Though much of Hebert’s journey takes place in just a handful of communities along the Connecticut River, her story extends beyond the bounds of any one place, the pages of any book or newspaper or the art-filled halls of any headlined showcase. Her self-assuredness and can-do attitude have lifted her to greater heights than she ever thought possible.
Similar to most of her work nowadays, the backdrop — a distinctive background that accentuates the subject — plays a significant role in breathing life and depth into her rich past. For Hebert, her backdrop is the Elm City.
It was in Keene that Hebert found many of her unwavering loves, beginning with the love of her life. On the edge of 18, Hebert found herself traversing the grounds at Keene State College. A freshman at the time, she would soon find herself face-to-face with her now husband of 53 years, Ernest, or “Ernie” as he is better known. Ernie, a second-semester junior at the time, was the most wonderful person Hebert had ever met. And just a year later, in March of 1969, they were wed. Ernie would become a renowned
“I think there is something to be said for being totally [and] utterly naïve with no expectations and no preconceived notions,” said Hebert regarding her early relationship with Ernie.
An English major, Hebert quickly identified her minor — art — to be the most important aspect of her higher education experience. And while the classroom did provide her guidance, it was Jocelyn Brodie and the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery that instilled in her invaluable real-world knowledge and experience that she cherishes to this day.
In 1973, Hebert graduated from Keene State. From there, her career track bounded around from secretary to waitress and avowedly everything in between. But it was during this time of uncertainty that Hebert found a path forward. She joined the Monadnock Photographers Guild, a group of serious amateur and professional photographers who would meet on a monthly basis. And she was hooked.
Allen Mendelson, a fellow artist and then-member of the Guild, who at the time had a photo studio in his home, still remembers Medora’s radiant fervor for art and learning.
“I would call Medora a quirky person, and it's her quirkiness that really makes some of her non-literal photography great,” Mendelson said. “She thinks out of the box when she does her creative work. It’s a bit dreamlike and goes into what [the viewer is] thinking and feeling.”
Then, at 28, her knowledge would be put to the test.
Ernie, a journalist in his final days at The Keene Sentinel, was given an assignment in early July of 1977 to photograph a rock concert at the Cheshire Fairgrounds. It was a steadfast “No” from him. But Madora — who had been learning from local artists like Mendelson, Albert Karevy and Fran Silvestri — was eager to jump on the opportunity. And so armed with a twin-lens reflex Rollei, she boarded a plane and took to the Cheshire County skies. From hundreds of feet above the event, a soaring photojournalist-in-the-making snapped photos through the aircraft’s window before landing safely back at Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
Frank W. Barndollar, longtime editor at The Sentinel (who just so happens to also have Dover ties), was so taken with the photos that he decided to run one across the entire top fold of the Tuesday, July 5, 1977, edition. Caption: About 20,000 people and their cars jam Cheshire Fairgrounds for rock concert on Saturday.
And that’s not all. The photos also got her into the newspaper business for good when The Sentinel hired her in 1980 as a freelancer at a rate of $3 a photo.
Six years later, Hebert became The Sentinel’s second photographer joining Michael Moore, also a Ewing Arts Award winner this year. She never thought, and still can’t believe, that this one opportunity taken without a shed of hesitancy or doubt would soon lead to a dream realized.
Her assignments at and outside of work quickly expanded. In addition to returning to Keene State at night to fortify her grasp on darkroom techniques, Hebert also began to take on freelancing positions with Antioch University of New England, Keene State athletics and Leisure Weekly.
“I was in love with it,” Hebert said.
Then fate stepped in. As Ernie was offered a tenured track position at Dartmouth College to teach English, the Hebert family soon moved to Hanover in 1988, leaving Keene and The Sentinel behind.
But the change of scenery didn’t stop Hebert from returning to the newsroom. For the next few years Hebert’s name could be found in the credits of countless photographs gracing the pages of the Valley News.
Stringing brought along its own bag of tricks. While she would regularly receive specific assignments, days where nothing was going on still required her to produce something. A standalone, or a photograph that stands on its own in a newspaper. And with no direction or support, it’s on the photographer to find something worthy.
“You have to push to find things,” Hebert said.
That is when Hebert learned the most powerful thing in life and in art: seeing.
“Seeing is everything,” she said.
For Hebert, seeing is understanding the beauty that surrounds us, the intrinsic sanctity of the world, the roots that connect us to one another and the idea that all art begins with nothing more than a simple desire to say, “Wow, look at that!”
With this essential tool in her toolbox, Hebert spent a few more years stringing before deciding to simultaneously pursue personal creative art photography, with her first show held at the Shaw Gallery in Keene, a meaningful moment that provided her with the much-needed confidence to continue.
The Valley News also took note of Hebert’s exceptional artistic mind and brought her on as a full-time photographer in 1996. In that position she racked up several awards from the National Press Photographers Association and New England newspaper associations.
At the turn of the century, Hebert made another significant decision: to begin publicly showing her work. In various art galleries throughout the Upper Valley — in N.H. towns like Hanover, Lebanon and Walpole, and Vermont towns like Quechee, White River Junction and Woodstock — her personal artwork could finally, on a regular basis, be admired.
And she has been going ever since.
In 2009, Hebert moved into the house she still lives in today in quaint Westmoreland. Surrounded by flowers, animals, hills and a garden, she is on the never-ending pursuit of the “elusive bingo,” a work of art that stuns even the toughest of critics, which she has captured in her travels to New Orleans and Savannah, Georgia.
The longtime artist has done what most try to do in life but seldom accomplish. She has bet on herself at every turn, persevered through tough times and kept up with rapid advancements in photographic technology. She has served as secretary of the Alliance for the Visual Arts’ Board of Directors, a juried member of the New Hampshire Art Association, a member of the New Hampshire Society of Photographic Artists, received accolades from Stonewall Farms and the Thorne-Sagendorph Art Gallery, and remains an active participant in Keene’s Art Walk.
But for all her experiences and honors, she said that the Ewing Arts Award in the 2D visual arts category is particularly meaningful.
“It means so much to me,” she said. “It’s validating.”
