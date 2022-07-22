Medora Hebert
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Medora Hebert has always shared a special connection with the austere grandeur of the Monadnock Region. So, when she decided to transition away from her role as a trailblazing photojournalist to devote more time on fine art, it came as no surprise when she quickly took solace in — and inspiration for her newfound medium from — the natural world.

Whether in a mere casual conversation on the sidewalk or an in-depth dialogue on the principles of form and perspective in an art gallery, Hebert’s passion for the craft can be heard in each uttered syllable. To the Dover native, art is an integral language, immanent in all and unparalleled in its ability to somehow express the seemingly incommunicable things in life.

Painter and photographer Medora Hebert is the recipient of a 2022 Ewing Arts Award in the category of two-dimensional arts. Video by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff.

