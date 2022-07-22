Larry Benaquist says he’s not a planner.
In a video created by one of his students and posted to YouTube on his 80th birthday in 2020, the professor emeritus of film studies at Keene State College said, “I don’t plan much at all. I tend to take advantage of what opportunity might present itself at any given moment and see where that takes me.”
This openness to possibility led the Ph.D. in Renaissance studies to start the film studies program at Keene State, eventually to make his own films and to hunt down, restore and archive films thought to have disappeared.
Benaquist describes himself as “a teacher, a film historian, a finder of lost films, a maker of films, still teaching but officially retired a dozen years ago.”
Shortly after Keene State hired Benaquist fresh out of the doctoral program at Syracuse University in 1969 to teach literature, a few students approached him about starting a film club. With him as their adviser, the club held monthly screenings, inviting community members to the college’s Science Center to watch films like “The Maltese Falcon" and “Citizen Kane,” which they might otherwise have been unable to see during this time before widely circulated videos, DVDs and streaming.
The club got the young professor thinking about film studies, but it was a film history course he took at the Orson Welles Cinema film school in Cambridge, Mass., that prompted him to ask to teach a similar course at Keene State.
“I loved it, and the students loved it,” he says. Attended by no more than 25 students, the course eventually grew into a full-fledged program, which he says now has about a dozen instructors and 160 students majoring in the subject.
Benaquist says he initially met with some resistance from fellow academics who implied that film wasn’t a subject for serious study, a class where the professor might just “turn on the projector and leave the room.”
“That people would take a snobbish attitude toward film upset me on an elemental level,” he says. Films draw a wide-ranging audience, he points out, just as Shakespeare’s plays did — from the illiterate to the educated elite — and all gain something from the experience.
“Film is the democratic language of today,” says Benaquist, who has lectured widely on the topic. “Film has an immediate, wide effect on people.”
His working-class background and public education in Buffalo, N.Y., provide the lens through which he sees the value of film studies. Like many of his early colleagues and students, he was the first in his family to attend college, earning a bachelor’s degree in English literature from the University of Buffalo and a master’s at New Mexico Highlands University before receiving his doctorate. He paid tuition by playing bass guitar in bands.
Henry “Hank” Knight, professor emeritus and former director of the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Keene State, calls his colleague a “difference-maker.”
“He makes good things happen,” says Knight, retired and now living in Tulsa, Okla. “He was not alone in these efforts, of course, but he was one of the difference-makers who knew how to work thoughtfully and in partnership with others.”
A 1987 recipient of the college's Distinguished Teaching Award, Benaquist is a recognizable figure in Keene, where he lives with his wife, Tammy. Though he officially retired from the college in 2010, he continues to teach courses in film and in Holocaust and genocide studies. He serves on the board of the Jonathan Daniels Center for Social Responsibility, collaborates regularly with The Colonial Performing Arts Center and previously served on the board of trustees for the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
Once the film-production arm of the Keene State program was in place, Benaquist began making films, including a documentary on Jonathan Daniels, an Episcopal seminarian and civil rights activist from Keene who was fatally shot in Alabama in 1965. Completed in 2003, “Here Am I, Send Me: The Journey of Jonathan Daniels,” produced in collaboration with fellow Keene State faculty member William Sullivan, was aired nationally on PBS.
Benaquist also spearheaded the 40th anniversary screening of “Lost Boundaries,” the story of a Black Keene physician, Dr. Albert C. Johnston, and his family who passed as white. The 1989 screening at the Redfern Performing Arts Center at Keene State drew an audience of about 1,500, including members of the Johnston family and Mel Ferrer, who portrayed Dr. Johnston in the film.
Reflecting on the Daniels documentary and the “Lost Boundaries” screening, he says, “Those two events mean the most to me because they affected people with a depth I couldn’t have hoped for.”
He is largely responsible for Keene State’s vast archive of films, including 1,000 reels from the personal collection of Oscar-winning producer Louis de Rochemont. He was also instrumental in the development of the college’s Putnam Arts Lecture Hall with the financial support of David F. Putnam, prominent Keene industrialist and philanthropist.
In 2006, Benaquist made headlines when he discovered a cache of “lost” films in the hayloft of a barn in Nelson and restored the most significant, “When Lincoln Paid,” a 1913 film by Francis Ford, brother of film director John Ford. In the same stash, he found a 1911 Independent Motion Picture Company film starring Mary Pickford, “Their First Misunderstanding,” also thought to be forever gone.
He is now working on bringing a film of West Swanzey playwright and actor Denman Thompson’s “The Old Homestead” to Keene for possible screening at The Colonial. He recovered two versions: one in Paris and another in Belgium.
In nominating him for a Ruth and James Ewing Arts Award, Vicky Pittman, director of education and community engagement for The Colonial, called Benaquist a “beloved professor, filmmaker and historian.”
“Larry seems tireless as he continues to research and unearth lost or very hidden documents, film footage and even films that bring the local history back to life for citizens of our region, both present and future …,” she says. “We owe so much to him for all his work.”
